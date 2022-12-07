Aurora hockey team seeking first win

The Aurora High School ice hockey squad continued regular season play over the Thanksgiving weekend but is still searching for the first victory after six games.

The Greenmen participated in the Nordonia Thanksgiving Invitational beginning on November 25 with a matchup against host Nordonia. The Knights got off and running early, scoring three goals early before senior Conor McMahon got Aurora on the board with an assist from junior Mateo Martinez to make it a 3-1 game after the first period.

The locals clawed back into the game in the second period thanks to goals from junior Will Pfiffner and senior Christian Viant to tie the game at 3-all headed into the third. Nordonia eventually took charge though, scoring five minutes into the final frame then adding an insurance tally a few minutes later to secure a 5-3 victory.

Senior Michael Phillips also added an assist in the game for the Greenmen, and junior Colton McCrae made 20 saves in goal.

Aurora then drew a doubleheader on November 27, first playing a morning matchup against Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin.

After a scoreless first period, NDCL struck early in the second but Phillips got the Greenmen on the board with two minutes left in the period to make it a tie game heading into the final frame.

Pfiffner gave AHS the lead just 16 seconds into the period, and Phillips got his second goal just minutes later to increase the lead to 3-1, but the Lions wouldn't go down easily. NDCL forward Wyatt Dynes scored midway through the period then added another goal two minutes later to tie the score once again.

Then with three minutes remaining in regulation, NDCL forward Michael Mangelo found the net to complete the comeback and ultimately give the Lions a 4-3 win. McMahon, Pfiffner, and juniors Frank Wiencek and Charlie Hesse each added an assist for the Greenmen and freshman goalie Max Stefano made 29 saves in goal.

The Greenmen played Mayfield later that evening, and Pfiffner struck early to give the locals the lead, but it would be all the scoring they could muster up, as the Wildcats netted two goals and Mayfield goalie Tyler Kriueger made an impressive 48 saves to grab a 2-1 victory over Aurora. Stefano made 21 saves in goal for the Greenmen.

Aurora resumed White South league play on December 2 with a matchup against North Olmsted. After taking a 2-0 lead in the first, the Eagles struck early and often, eventually knocking in six more goals to cruise to an 8-1 win. Phillips scored the lone goal for the Greenmen, with assists from Viant and Pfiffner, and McCrae made 21 saves in goal for the Greenmen.

"While we haven't gotten in the win column yet this year, we've seen a lot of good things and are making improvements each day in practice," said Aurora coach Joe Lawrie. "We have a lot of games left, and the wins will eventually come if we continue to work hard and make some adjustments."

The Greenmen will play a trio of games in the upcoming week, first traveling to Kent State University Ice Arena on December 9 for a division matchup against Stow-Munroe Falls at 7 p.m.

On December 10 they will host the Lakewood Rangers for a non-league matchup at The Pond at 4:30 p.m., then will hit the road again on December 11 for a non-league game against Canfield at Deep Freeze Arena in Boardman at 2:45 p.m.