Richland County, OH

Final Brighten A Christmas: Mom spends daughter's birthday in hospital with COVID

By Mark Caudill, Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago

Instead of celebrating her daughter's birthday, a 33-year-old woman was hospitalized with COVID-19.

The woman spent five days on oxygen. She and her family are being featured in the 12th and final Brighten A Christmas case.

The mom experienced complications from COVID, requiring surgery and rehabilitation services.

Her illness kept her from working, leaving the family of six with one income and financial instability. There also have been issues with the children being bullied. Their ages range from 9 to 14.

Donors who want to help this family may contribute cash, checks or gift cards at any of the nine Richland County locations of Mechanics Bank. People who want to donate specifically to case No. 12 should note that on the envelope.

The News Journal launched Brighten A Christmas on Dec. 7, 1947, as a series of appeals encouraging groups, families and others to adopt those in need or contribute to purchase food baskets, Christmas trees, clothing and other items.

Brighten A Christmas is in its 76th campaign.

mcaudill@gannett.com

419-521-7219

Twitter: @MNJCaudill

