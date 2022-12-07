Read full article on original website
WATCH: Pence bursts into laughter when asked about joining Trump's 2024 ticket
Former Vice President Mike Pence laughed off the possibility of becoming former President Donald Trump's running mate a second time.
Ex-New York prosecutor believes Trump will be indicted at 'politically propitious' 2024 moment
Former Southern District of New York federal prosecutor Andrew C. McCarthy sounded off on President Donald Trump facing a twofold special counsel investigation.
Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé
Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
Kimberly Guilfoyle said she loves doing the laundry and making Donald Trump Jr. his coffee in the morning
Kimberly Guilfoyle said she loves to make sure her fiancé Donald Trump Jr. has "everything he needs" in an interview with a Florida magazine.
"Macho victim" Trump rages on Truth Social because a columnist was mean to him
Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) When Donald Trump announced his 2024 comeback attempt at Mar-a-Lago, he complained about being a victim, but that same description in The New York Times appeared to enrage the former president.
Trump's one-time White House chief of staff says former president is the 'only Republican who can lose' in 2024
Mick Mulvaney told CNN that Donald Trump is the "only Republican who can lose" in 2024. The former president made his 2024 presidential bid official on Tuesday. But some Republicans, like Mulvaney, believe he is too divisive a candidate to win. Mick Mulvaney, former acting White House chief of staff,...
Here's what every member of the Trump family is up to after leaving the White House
Tiffany Trump's wedding to Michael Boulos will be held at former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club on November 12.
It seems very likely that Trump lied about being unfamiliar with Nick Fuentes
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a 'Save America' rally on October 22, 2022 in Robstown, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday morning, podcast host and political commentator Dean Obeidallah rolled his eyes at Donald Trump's assertion that he didn't know who Nick Fuentes -- a notorious anti-semite and Holocaust-denier -- was when he had dinner with him earlier in the week.
Trump News Updates: QAnon Supporter Reportedly Speaks at Mar-a-Lago Event
While Trump was not charged in the tax fraud case, the guilty verdict comes amid several other legal investigations facing the former president.
Sean Hannity Lists All the Reasons He Dislikes Pelosi Replacement
It didn’t take long for Fox News host Sean Hannity’s joy over Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s imminent departure from House leadership to sour, as the veteran spin doctor got right to work Wednesday night bashing her newly elected replacement: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).Like he often did for prominent Democrats like Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Pennsylvania Senator-elect John Fetterman prior to the midterms, Hannity compiled a rolling list of items deemed to be part of Jeffries’ “radical record.” Among the charges: Jeffries “accused Republicans of stealing SCOTUS seats,” was a manager during former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, and “said...
Trevor Noah Jokes About Trump Avoiding Prison Time After Guilty Verdict
"All the successes in Trump's organization, they're due to the genius of Donald Trump. All the crimes, he had no idea," Noah said on "The Daily Show."
Ivanka Trump breaks silence after skipping father's presidential campaign announcement: 'I do not plan to be involved in politics'
Ivanka Trump is distancing herself from politics after her father announced a 2024 presidential bid. Trump's eldest daughter said she'll be prioritizing her children and private life over his campaign. "I do not plan to be involved in politics," Ivanka, who was an advisor during his first term, said. After...
Yes, a second Trump administration would be limited to one term – per the US Constitution
Whether Donald Trump's White House comeback succeeds, including winning the Republican nomination, is for voters to decide. The only thing that's certain is a second Trump presidency would be limited to one term. That much has already been decided by the U.S. Constitution. The 22nd Amendment states it pretty clearly:...
Meet the Trumps: How America's first family arrived in New York on a steamship from Germany in 1885 and built a sprawling empire in 4 generations
The Trump family dynasty has produced real-estate moguls, a pioneering scientist, one federal judge, and the former president of the United States.
Donald Trump Gets The Spotlight For His 2024 Speech, But Networks Vary In Coverage And Cutaways
Donald Trump did draw the media spotlight for his presidential announcement speech on Tuesday, but the networks varied in how they approached the event, carrying parts of it and cutting away at others. The coverage perhaps offers a glimpse of how Trump will be covered as he embarks on his third presidential bid — certainly a top story, but not the only one. Trump promoted the speech as “one of the most important ones in the history of our country,” but the networks alternated their focus on other stories throughout the day. That included the missile hit on Poland that, just...
Foreign officials spent $750,000 at Trump D.C. hotel, report says
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Foreign governments spent more than $750,000 over several years at the former Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., during a key influential time of U.S. foreign policy, according to investigative findings by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The committee released financial records on Monday,...
2024 Watch: DeSantis to huddle with top donors following landslide re-election victory
Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida meets with some of his top donors as he considers his next political steps following his convincing gubernatorial re-election victory.
Fox News briefly cuts away from Trump 2024 presidential announcement speech; MSNBC doesn’t carry it live
Fox News on Tuesday briefly cut away from live continuous coverage of former President Trump’s speech announcing his candidacy for president in 2024, while MSNBC gave the speech no live screen time. The network, which has shied away from covering Trump rallies and other events featuring him live since...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner
Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
Who was the youngest president? Here's what to know about the man on Mount Rushmore.
The youngest person to serve as president was president Theodore Roosevelt who was 42 years old when he assumed the office.
