ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
WASHINGTON STATE
Salon

It seems very likely that Trump lied about being unfamiliar with Nick Fuentes

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a 'Save America' rally on October 22, 2022 in Robstown, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) During an appearance on MSNBC on Saturday morning, podcast host and political commentator Dean Obeidallah rolled his eyes at Donald Trump's assertion that he didn't know who Nick Fuentes -- a notorious anti-semite and Holocaust-denier -- was when he had dinner with him earlier in the week.
TEXAS STATE
TheDailyBeast

Sean Hannity Lists All the Reasons He Dislikes Pelosi Replacement

It didn’t take long for Fox News host Sean Hannity’s joy over Rep. Nancy Pelosi’s imminent departure from House leadership to sour, as the veteran spin doctor got right to work Wednesday night bashing her newly elected replacement: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY).Like he often did for prominent Democrats like Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock and Pennsylvania Senator-elect John Fetterman prior to the midterms, Hannity compiled a rolling list of items deemed to be part of Jeffries’ “radical record.” Among the charges: Jeffries “accused Republicans of stealing SCOTUS seats,” was a manager during former President Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial, and “said...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

Donald Trump Gets The Spotlight For His 2024 Speech, But Networks Vary In Coverage And Cutaways

Donald Trump did draw the media spotlight for his presidential announcement speech on Tuesday, but the networks varied in how they approached the event, carrying parts of it and cutting away at others. The coverage perhaps offers a glimpse of how Trump will be covered as he embarks on his third presidential bid — certainly a top story, but not the only one. Trump promoted the speech as “one of the most important ones in the history of our country,” but the networks alternated their focus on other stories throughout the day. That included the missile hit on Poland that, just...
ARIZONA STATE
UPI News

Foreign officials spent $750,000 at Trump D.C. hotel, report says

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Foreign governments spent more than $750,000 over several years at the former Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., during a key influential time of U.S. foreign policy, according to investigative findings by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The committee released financial records on Monday,...
WASHINGTON, DC
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner

Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
MAINE STATE
WFAE

WFAE

9K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy