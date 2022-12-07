1 Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Baytown (Baytown, TX)

Photo by Nationwide Report

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Baytown on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the I-10 East Freeway eastbound at N. Main at around 2:40 a.m.

According to the Baytown Police, a 2020 Toyota RAV4 and a 2007 Freightliner were involved in the collision.

The driver of the Toyota was on the wrong side of the road when it hit a 2007 Freightliner with a semi-trailer head-on.

The woman suffered significant injuries and was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment.

According to the Police, the identity of the unknown injured woman was not revealed.

No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the Deputies.

