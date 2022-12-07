ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baytown, TX

1 Woman Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Baytown (Baytown, TX)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJOmu_0jaCbI6300
Photo byNationwide Report

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Baytown on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened on the I-10 East Freeway eastbound at N. Main at around 2:40 a.m.

According to the Baytown Police, a 2020 Toyota RAV4 and a 2007 Freightliner were involved in the collision.

The driver of the Toyota was on the wrong side of the road when it hit a 2007 Freightliner with a semi-trailer head-on.

The woman suffered significant injuries and was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital for treatment.

According to the Police, the identity of the unknown injured woman was not revealed.

No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the Deputies.

December 7, 2022

Source: ABC 13

Recent Texas News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KIII 3News

Houston woman killed in Alice crash

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman died after a crash in Jim Wells County Saturday morning. The crash occurred on SH-44 in Jim Wells County at around 11:16 a.m., officials with the DPS said. A black Toyota Corolla was headed north on the main street crossover and ran a...
JIM WELLS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

2 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 45 in Montgomery County – Houston Personal Injury Lawyer

Two Killed in Montgomery County Crash on Interstate 45 and SH-242 Montgomery County, Texas (December 7, 2022) – Two people were killed in a multi-vehicle crash on Tuesday night in Montgomery County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The deadly crash happened at about 11:15 pm Tuesday, December 6, on Interstate 45 Freeway […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Police arrest woman accused of stealing mail, checks from Texas churches

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A woman has been arrested by police for allegedly stealing mail from local churches, according to the Flower Mound Police Department (FMPD). FMPD said 30-year-old Graciela Carolina Munoz-Perez, of Houston, was arrested in relation to several reported instances of mail theft from Nov. 2 to Nov. 10. Police said Munoz-Perez was identified as the suspect and found in Flower Mound at a local church on Nov. 17.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
kingwood.com

Traffic Alert: Road Closure in Atascocita Decmber 12 - 21.

Traffic Alert: Road Closure in Atascocita Decmber 12 - 21. The Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) contractor is ready to begin constructing new pavement at FM 1960 and Atascocita Shores Drive, on the north side of FM 1960. This work requires a total closure of Atascocita Shores Drive north...
ATASCOCITA, TX
Click2Houston.com

Double stabbing reported in Sunnyside area, HPD says

HOUSTON – Officials say two men have been reportedly stabbed in the Sunnyside community. According to Houstn police, the stabbing took place Thursday night in the 300 block of Sunnyside. Authorities say the men were transported to area hospitals, but have yet to give word on their condition. It...
HOUSTON, TX
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy