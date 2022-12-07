Huge updates about the future of the DC Universe on the big screen have dropped tonight and among them is news on Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise and spinoffs. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that even though multiple movies are seemingly being cancelled and plans are in flux for the return of some characters (Henry Cavill's Superman for example doesn't seem as confirmed as it did before), the movies and TV spinoffs from Matt Reeves' movie are safe. According to the trade, this corner of the DCU on film is one that James Gunn and Peter Safran seem "likely not to touch." So for the time being, it's all safe.

3 DAYS AGO