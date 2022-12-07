ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Us Weekly

Everything to Know About the ‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie

Time to get the pack back together! Four years after Teen Wolf took its last bow on MTV, the characters will get to reunite for a revival movie. Even though it took a few years to return to the story, creator Jeff Davis has had plans to return to the Teen Wolf universe since its […]
hypebeast.com

Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer

Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
The Jewish Press

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe

On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
The Hollywood Reporter

They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)

Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
Collider

'Stargirl' Creator Geoff Johns Reveals Inspiration for Each Season Following Series Finale

And it’s a wrap for The CW’s Stargirl on its own terms! The series is one of the exceptions to the DC shows that got axed this year under David Zaslav’s new regime. When the makers of the hit show received a heads-up that a wave of cancelation was about to sweep through shows, they decided to give the characters a proper send-off. In a new interview with TV Line, creator Geoff Johns discussed cutting the tease for what could have been an “insane” Season 4 and the legacy of Stargirl.
Variety

‘Ms. Marvel’ Directors Tease New Hollywood Project, Discuss Brendan Fraser’s Oscar Buzz Reviving ‘Batgirl’

“He is so, so talented,” gushes director Adil El Arbi when speaking to Variety about Brendan Fraser. The actor played villain Firefly in the now discarded Warner Bros. Discovery film “Batgirl,” directed by El Arbi in collaboration with his long-time partner, Bilall Fallah. “The way he played that character… It was one of the most memorable villains, so we’ll see. Maybe when he wins his Oscar they’ll want to show the movie,” concluded Adil, referring to Fraser’s Oscar buzz for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “[Fraser] is the nicest guy I’ve ever met in my life,” agrees Bilall, who fondly remembers the...
Collider

Will 'Black Adam' Break Even For Warner Bros.?

Having barely scraped past the lifetime gross of Shazam!, fellow DC tentpole Black Adam might be flaming out at the box office. A new Variety report estimates that the big-budget superhero film might lose money for Warner Bros. That would’ve been a massive blow at any other time as well,...
The Independent

The Flash: Warner Bros moves release date for Ezra Miller film

Warner Bros’ The Flash starring Ezra Miller will now be released sooner than planned.The film, which was originally headed for cinemas on 23 June 2023, will now show in cinemas from 16 June.The film stars Miller in the leading role of The Flash aka Barry Allen.The Flash’s fate was hanging in the balance after a series of allegations against Miller which ranged  from assault to burglary.However, in August, the actor broke their silence by issuing a statement which explained that they were  “suffering complex mental health issues”.“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that...
A.V. Club

Wonder Woman 3 reportedly dead at James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios

Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s third Wonder Woman movie won’t be moving forward at DC Studios, The Hollywood Reporter reports. News of the decision to pass on the sequel—which had just had a treatment handed in by Jenkins, describing what she’d like to do with the franchise moving forward—comes as newly minted DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran prepare for what’s expected to be one hell of a slate-clearing meeting next week, laying out their plans for the embattled superhero franchise to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.
ScreenCrush

‘Batgirl’ Directors to Meet With James Gunn

It’s been about four months until Warner Bros. shocked DC Comics fans by canceling their already-mostly-shot live-action Batgirl movie, starring Leslie Grace as the title character, and co-starring Brendan Fraser, J.K. Simmons, and Michael Keaton as Batman. (Can you imagine going back in time 10 years and telling someone not only will Michael Keaton appear in another movie as Batman but the studio will have so little faith in it they will shelve it indefinitely? 2022 is wild.)
ComicBook

Matt Reeves' The Batman Universe Gets Surprising Update About Its Future

Huge updates about the future of the DC Universe on the big screen have dropped tonight and among them is news on Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise and spinoffs. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that even though multiple movies are seemingly being cancelled and plans are in flux for the return of some characters (Henry Cavill's Superman for example doesn't seem as confirmed as it did before), the movies and TV spinoffs from Matt Reeves' movie are safe. According to the trade, this corner of the DCU on film is one that James Gunn and Peter Safran seem "likely not to touch." So for the time being, it's all safe.
them.us

Margot Robbie Wants Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy’s Love Story In Movies

This story originally appeared in Vanity Fair. Margot Robbie has yet to confirm if she’ll reprise her role as the baseball bat-wielding Harley Quinn in future films. But if she does, a new love interest may be joining her, if she has any say in the matter. During a recent interview, Robbie said that she hopes a queer romance may be in the cards between her character and Poison Ivy.

