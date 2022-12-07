Read full article on original website
Everything to Know About the ‘Teen Wolf’ Revival Movie
Time to get the pack back together! Four years after Teen Wolf took its last bow on MTV, the characters will get to reunite for a revival movie. Even though it took a few years to return to the story, creator Jeff Davis has had plans to return to the Teen Wolf universe since its […]
msn.com
Dwayne Johnson Criticizes Warner Bros. For Their 'Inexcusable' Decision Regarding Henry Cavill As Superman
Dwayne Johnson is currently reveling in the success of his latest hit movie from the DC Universe, Black Adam, but that won't stop him from speaking his mind on a sensitive matter like speaking up for fellow actor Henry Cavill who plays the role of Superman in the DC franchise and his status as the "greatest Superman."
hypebeast.com
Batman Revealed in New 'Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League' Trailer
Yesterday, The Game Awards celebrated the year’s top titles and ushered in a preview of the next generation of video games. New trailers, game announcements, release dates and more highlighted the exciting event. One of the night’s most special moments came courtesy of Rocksteady Studios and DC Comics. The...
tvinsider.com
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in ‘Presumed Innocent’ TV Series Based on Harrison Ford Movie
Oscar-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set for his first major TV role in the upcoming Apple TV+ series Presumed Innocent, which comes from David E. Kelley (Big Sky) and J.J. Abrams (Fringe). According to Deadline, Gyllenhaal is in negotiations to star in and executive produce the series, which is based...
A Batman Beyond movie starring Michael Keaton has reportedly been canceled by DC
This new Batman movie is Beyond saving
The Jewish Press
Wonder Woman Gal Gadot Cancelled from the DC Universe
On Tuesday, Israeli Hollywood star Gal Gadot tweeted: “A few years ago it was announced that I was going to play Wonder Woman. I’ve been so grateful for the opportunity to play such an incredible, iconic character, and more than anything I’m grateful for YOU. The fans. Can’t wait to share her next chapter with you.” And she added lots of emojis, as befits a target audience of prepubescent girls.
Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League gets a May release date, confirms Kevin Conroy as evil Batman
The long awaited anti-superhero game finally reemerged at The Game Awards
They Got Paid What? Channing Tatum, David Leitch, Simon Kinberg Score Huge Deals With Amazon for Spy Thriller ‘Red Shirt’ (Exclusive)
Upcoming recession? Pshaw. Streaming wars over? Double pshaw. With its high priced acquisition of spy package Red Shirt, a spy thriller package with the bold-faced names of Channing Tatum, David Leitch and Simon Kinberg, Amazon has shown it is willing to pay big bucks in an era when streaming giants and major studios are rethinking movie strategies. More from The Hollywood ReporterChanning Tatum Shares Steamy Last Hurrah With Salma Hayek Pinault in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' TrailerHannah Waddingham Joins Ryan Gosling in 'The Fall Guy' (Exclusive)T.J. Miller Says He Won't Work With Ryan Reynolds Again After Awkward On-Set 'Deadpool' Moment The studio...
James Gunn is shaking up the DC Universe – here are all the rumored changes so far
DC is undergoing some major changes
Collider
'Stargirl' Creator Geoff Johns Reveals Inspiration for Each Season Following Series Finale
And it’s a wrap for The CW’s Stargirl on its own terms! The series is one of the exceptions to the DC shows that got axed this year under David Zaslav’s new regime. When the makers of the hit show received a heads-up that a wave of cancelation was about to sweep through shows, they decided to give the characters a proper send-off. In a new interview with TV Line, creator Geoff Johns discussed cutting the tease for what could have been an “insane” Season 4 and the legacy of Stargirl.
IGN
Scarlett Johansson's First Lead TV Role Sees Her Return to an Earlier Movie
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson has landed her first leading TV role in Just Cause. According to Deadline, Johansson will both star in and executive produce the Just Cause show for Amazon Studios, based on the 1992 novel by John Katzenbach. Of course, Johansson is no stranger to this story...
‘Ms. Marvel’ Directors Tease New Hollywood Project, Discuss Brendan Fraser’s Oscar Buzz Reviving ‘Batgirl’
“He is so, so talented,” gushes director Adil El Arbi when speaking to Variety about Brendan Fraser. The actor played villain Firefly in the now discarded Warner Bros. Discovery film “Batgirl,” directed by El Arbi in collaboration with his long-time partner, Bilall Fallah. “The way he played that character… It was one of the most memorable villains, so we’ll see. Maybe when he wins his Oscar they’ll want to show the movie,” concluded Adil, referring to Fraser’s Oscar buzz for Darren Aronofsky’s “The Whale.” “[Fraser] is the nicest guy I’ve ever met in my life,” agrees Bilall, who fondly remembers the...
Collider
Will 'Black Adam' Break Even For Warner Bros.?
Having barely scraped past the lifetime gross of Shazam!, fellow DC tentpole Black Adam might be flaming out at the box office. A new Variety report estimates that the big-budget superhero film might lose money for Warner Bros. That would’ve been a massive blow at any other time as well,...
The Flash: Warner Bros moves release date for Ezra Miller film
Warner Bros’ The Flash starring Ezra Miller will now be released sooner than planned.The film, which was originally headed for cinemas on 23 June 2023, will now show in cinemas from 16 June.The film stars Miller in the leading role of The Flash aka Barry Allen.The Flash’s fate was hanging in the balance after a series of allegations against Miller which ranged from assault to burglary.However, in August, the actor broke their silence by issuing a statement which explained that they were “suffering complex mental health issues”.“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that...
A.V. Club
Wonder Woman 3 reportedly dead at James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios
Patty Jenkins and Gal Gadot’s third Wonder Woman movie won’t be moving forward at DC Studios, The Hollywood Reporter reports. News of the decision to pass on the sequel—which had just had a treatment handed in by Jenkins, describing what she’d like to do with the franchise moving forward—comes as newly minted DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran prepare for what’s expected to be one hell of a slate-clearing meeting next week, laying out their plans for the embattled superhero franchise to Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav.
Jack Whitehall: ‘Two stars from the Guardian, that’s the aim’
The comedian and actor on doing his own stunts, trying to mature as a comedian, and his return as Alfie Wickers in a Bad Education Christmas special
‘Batgirl’ Directors to Meet With James Gunn
It’s been about four months until Warner Bros. shocked DC Comics fans by canceling their already-mostly-shot live-action Batgirl movie, starring Leslie Grace as the title character, and co-starring Brendan Fraser, J.K. Simmons, and Michael Keaton as Batman. (Can you imagine going back in time 10 years and telling someone not only will Michael Keaton appear in another movie as Batman but the studio will have so little faith in it they will shelve it indefinitely? 2022 is wild.)
ComicBook
Matt Reeves' The Batman Universe Gets Surprising Update About Its Future
Huge updates about the future of the DC Universe on the big screen have dropped tonight and among them is news on Matt Reeves' The Batman franchise and spinoffs. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that even though multiple movies are seemingly being cancelled and plans are in flux for the return of some characters (Henry Cavill's Superman for example doesn't seem as confirmed as it did before), the movies and TV spinoffs from Matt Reeves' movie are safe. According to the trade, this corner of the DCU on film is one that James Gunn and Peter Safran seem "likely not to touch." So for the time being, it's all safe.
Black Adam 2 unlikely to happen despite Dwayne Johnson seemingly confirming sequel
The news comes amid a DC overhaul
them.us
Margot Robbie Wants Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy’s Love Story In Movies
This story originally appeared in Vanity Fair. Margot Robbie has yet to confirm if she’ll reprise her role as the baseball bat-wielding Harley Quinn in future films. But if she does, a new love interest may be joining her, if she has any say in the matter. During a recent interview, Robbie said that she hopes a queer romance may be in the cards between her character and Poison Ivy.
