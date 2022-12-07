Stark Bites: New coffee truck coming to Stark County; restaurant open in Strasburg

Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck enjoys grand opening

There’s a new coffee truck coming to Stark County. From its parent company, Kona Ice, comes Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck.

The grand opening was Saturday at Winterfest in downtown North Canton.

The mobile coffee business offers a variety of coffee shop-inspired drinks, including frozen, iced and hot coffees, as well as customized drinks and lemonades and teas.

You can rent the coffee truck for public or private gatherings. Travelin’ Tom’s covers everything from schools and churches to festivals and weddings.

There are five packages from which to choose, starting at $200 for 45 minutes and 25 servings. The most expensive package, at $900, includes three hours and 200 servings. Customizable packages are also available.

Inquiries can be made at travelintomscoffee.com/local-site/travelin-toms-coffee-of-canton or 330-356-9623.

Pizza+ Buffet in Jackson Township open after temporary closure

Pizza+ Buffet, which opened this summer at 4404 Belden Village St. NW, is open again after a temporary closure.

Owner Joe Scarborough announced on Nov. 26 in the Taste of Stark group on Facebook that the restaurant would be closed until further notice because of staffing issues.

Days later, the restaurant reopened.

Pizza+ Buffet has struggled with staffing issues in the months that it has been open, even hiring new management earlier this month.

Along with staffing issues, the owners also revamped the buffet in October to better suit its guests.

63 Corks in Strasburg plans grand opening for early December

The grand opening for 63 Corks, in the old Shy Cellars building at 9185 US Route 250 in Strasburg, is set this week, from Tuesday through Saturday, with a friends and family gathering to take place at the beginning of the month.

Owners Nate and Maggie Kelly, who also own Donnie’s Tavern in Zoar, announced in late September their plans to open 63 Corks.

The concept for 63 Corks will be different than that of the Kellys’ other restaurant.

Nate Kelly explained that Donnie’s Tavern caters to everybody in the area, but 63 Corks will have a more farm-to-table approach.

“Myself, as a chef, I always love a little smaller atmosphere, you know, farm-to-table approach, so that’s kind of what this is going to turn into for us,” said Nate Kelly in a Facebook Live stream announcing the plans for the restaurant. It won’t be a copy of what Shy Cellars was doing, with the 63 Corks team saying they will “put our spin onto it.”

The new restaurant will have a focus on wine. The tentative plans are for 63 Corks to be open for lunch and dinner Tuesday through Saturday, closing between the two meals.

Kelly mentioned that it won’t be a very large menu and will feature what’s available, focusing on working with local people to source food.

Gluten-free foods and desserts will be available.

The restaurant will welcome walk-ins, but reservations are recommended because of the small size of the restaurant.

For more information and updates, follow 63 Corks on Facebook.

Berd-House Deli to be closed Fridays for the rest of the year

Berd-House Deli, 2103 Gambrinus Ave. SW in Canton Township, will be closed on Fridays for the remainder of 2022.

Because of an increased amount of catering orders and events, the deli decided to close on Fridays, starting prior to Thanksgiving.

“We strive to provide all of our deli and catering customers with the best quality and service possible, and having a day to catch our breath and ensure we are fully prepared for the weekend and following week orders will be a big help,” Berd-House Deli shared on its Facebook page.

“Thank you for your support, and see you at the Berd-House Monday through Thursday normal hours!”

Berd-House Deli is open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Thursday through the rest of the year.

For more information, visit auntalyeescatering.com.