Update: On Friday, December 9th, one day after this story aired, a spokesperson from the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) emailed Investigative Reporter Katie LaGrone some of the records she requested pertaining to recent license renewal approvals and denials of shelters for unaccompanied migrant children. However, DCF did not provide all records LaGrone requested. A DCF spokesperson stated the agency is working to fulfill her request. LaGrone followed up with the public state agency and will provide updates as they become available.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO