Stark County, OH

Louisville-area woman blesses Stark with purses filled with toiletries

By Malcolm Hall, The Repository
 3 days ago
LOUISVILLE − A few years ago, when a notion hit Taylor Pugh to provide the local needy with assistance during the holiday season, she thought a bit outside the box.

Rather than donate canned vegetables or second-hand clothing, the Louisville-area resident focused on purses and items for personal hygiene. Containers such as purses and backpacks were stuffed with such as body soap, shampoo and deodorant.

These containers were distributed to various ministries and social services agencies in Stark County to give to people who were struggling economically. Starting in 2018, the project is known as Bags With a Blessing.

"The items in the bag hopefully can be a blessing to somebody in need," Pugh said. "These bags will help them feel more normal, and they can get back into normal society after having some tough times."

Pugh came up with the Bags With a Blessing idea as she came across some old purses and backpacks while cleaning out a closet her home. Rather than just offer them to charitable organizations such as Goodwill Industries, she decided to fill the containers with toiletries.

Her efforts are about "trying to fill the bags with things that make you feel confident and good about yourself," Pugh said. "Last year, we did about 750. This year, I think we will do about the same. It grew from 50 in the first year. I would like to keep it going as long as I can. I would love it to grow even outside of the county."

Bags With a Blessing packages are distributed to recipients near Christmas. Among places were the gift packages are sent include the area YWCAs, Refuge of Hope, Hope Outreach Ministry and some domestic violence shelters.

"They are incredible, very generously stuffed," said Kristie Woods, a staff member at Refuge of Hope in Canton. "Sometimes they are overflowing. They are really nicely put together. We will be distributing them through the clothing distribution center."

Pugh has assistance from a core of volunteers that includes family members. They take in donated purses, backpacks and duffel bags. The items are donated at various drop-off sites throughout Stark County.

"We get money donated to us, and we go out and purchase the (toiletries)," said Pugh, who is a student at the University of Akron College of Law.

Bags With a Blessing has its nonprofit status. Despite its name, the project is not affiliated with any religious organization or church.

Another grateful participant is the Hope Outreach Ministry in the northeast section of Canton.

"About 30% of our congregation is homeless," said the Rev. Marilyn Roman of Hope Outreach Ministries in the northeast section of Canton. "Her gifts in the bags are just beautiful. I am really excited about it. It is really a big blessing."

