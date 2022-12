Philadelphia-based rock band, The War on Drugs are performing A Drugcember to Remember on December 19th, 20th & 21st at Johnny Brenda’s. The fundraiser started in 2018 as a series of holiday shows benefiting The School District of Philadelphia to raise money for Philadelphia public schools. Additional fundraising will include an auction selling items like signed memorabilia and instruments.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO