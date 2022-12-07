Read full article on original website
Hidden Pa. Frick bathroom camera took 200-plus images of adults, kids | Today in Pa.
Pa. Lottery winning raffle ticket sold in Cumberland County
The Pennsylvania Lottery has announced two winners in the weekly New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, and one of them was from the greater Harrisburg area. In a press release, the lottery announced that one of the two $50,000 prizes has been awarded for a ticket sold in Lemoyne, at the Karns located at 1023 State Street.
Multiple businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors in Pa.
Multiple businesses across counties in Pa. have been accused of selling alcohol to minors, according to reports. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) recently released information on compliance checks. THE LCE enforces liquor laws and other related provisions in Pa., PAHomepage.com reported. Sullivan, Northumberland, Northumberland, Columbia,...
Flu explodes in Pa., likely fueled by low vaccination, COVID-19 precautions
Pennsylvania flu cases made another giant leap last week, with the weekly case count by far the highest in at least eight years. The state health department recorded nearly 25,000 positive flu test results for the week ending Saturday, a sharp increase from the previous week, and nearly 10,000 more than during the peak of the 2017-2018 flu season, which was the worst in nearly a decade.
Powerball $116 million jackpot (12/10/22): When and how to find out if you’ve won
No one won the big Powerball drawing from Wednesday night. So tonight, Saturday, Dec. 11 at 10:59 p.m. EDT — you’ll have another chance to win millions more! Below is how you can livestream and find out how much the lottery is (really). How long do I have...
Dog manages to get stuck in tree in Pennsylvania
He took the phrase “barking up the wrong tree” quite literally. A dog somehow managed to get stuck up a tree in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: Dog ‘drives,’ crashes truck in Walmart parking lot: report. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 reports how Dormont resident, Anthony Mwape, became quite...
Cost of Pa. governor’s race sets new record amid ‘campaign finance arms race’
HARRISBURG — The total cost of the governor’s race in Pennsylvania topped $100 million in this last election cycle, a staggering amount that set a new spending record in the race to snag the state’s highest office. More than half of that money was spent by the...
After a sunny Saturday, snow and rain to fall in central Pennsylvania
Saturday might be a good day to finish putting up holiday decorations before snow and rain arrive overnight across Pennsylvania. In the Harrisburg area, Saturday will start out clear and sunny, but it’ll get increasingly cloudy later in the afternoon and evening. Meanwhile, the State College area and parts...
GOP sues over special election for Pa. House seats
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives asked a court late Friday to prevent voters from filling three vacant seats in February that will determine majority control of the chamber. Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster, who served as speaker until Nov. 30, asked...
Court orders woman who left newborn in trash to be resentenced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A woman who was imprisoned without parole for killing her daughter by throwing the infant in the trash after giving birth at her college sorority house should be resentenced, a divided Ohio Supreme Court has ruled. The justices also ordered that a different judge should...
Democrats do not have majority control of Pa. House, legislative service agency opines
Pennsylvania House Democrats’ claim to holding the majority of seats in the 203-member chamber in the ongoing power struggle under way in the narrowly divided chamber has been rejected by a legislative legal body and may be headed to court for resolution. According to a legal opinion from the...
How much snow will fall in Pa. this weekend?: Interactive map
While it’s clear and sunny in the Harrisburg area on Friday, rain and snow is expected to move in late Saturday. Friday night will feel solidly like winter, with temperatures in the mid-20s. Saturday will start out sunny, with temperatures in the 40s in the Harrisburg region, but the National Weather Service says rain and snow are expected to fall overnight Saturday into Sunday, and continue Sunday morning.
Pa. credit union is having trouble getting replacement Visa credit or debit cards for some customers
Some PSECU members are without debit cards at the moment. The Susquehanna Township-based credit union confirmed this week that it wasn’t able to obtain replacement Visa credit or debit cards for some members who had cards expiring on Nov. 30. “We recognize that this situation is causing inconvenience for...
Police looking for missing Dauphin County teen and her infant daughter
Authorities in Lower Paxton Township are looking for a 16-year-old girl and her 4-week-old daughter who have been missing since Wednesday. Anylah Duffin left her home on Wednesday and has not returned, police said. She has her daughter Daoni with her. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the teen...
Pa. will offer more than 450 vehicles for sale at auction next week
Pennsylvania Department of General Services will offer more than 450 vehicles at auction on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania in Grantville. Potential buyers can preview the vehicles today through Sunday, Dec. 11. Vehicles available include some seized by law enforcement such as a 2014 Ford Taurus and 2011...
Snow and rain to cloud up central Pa. the rest of the weekend
Snow and rain will mix for a dull and cloudy end of the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. After 2 a.m. on Sunday, a chance of rain will mix into snow after 4 a.m. as a cloudy night sky will dip into lows of 33 degrees. There will be a 30 percent chance of precipitation of around less than a tenth of an inch.
Decades after James Dean’s crash death, California highway to be reconfigured
Nearly seven decades after the head-on crash that killed actor James Dean, the deadly interchange on the highway linking the San Joaquin Valley to the Central Coast will finally be reconfigured into a four-lane expressway. On Friday, Caltrans announced that the California Transportation Commission had approved funding for the $171...
