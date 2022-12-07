Read full article on original website
Powerball lottery warning sees players urged to check tickets after massive $92.2million jackpot remains unclaimed
A LIFE-changing Powerball ticket that holds the right to a $92.2million payday has gone unclaimed almost a week since the winning numbers were drawn. The ticket was sold in northeast Kansas on Saturday and contains the winning digits 7-28-62-63-64 with the Powerball 10. According to Kansas Lottery, the winner drew...
Powerball Winner: Here's Who Won The $92 Million Jackpot
Saturday's jackpot was worth an estimated $92 million.
Mega Millions Winner: Did Anyone Win Tuesday's $305 Million Jackpot?
Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot was worth an estimated $305 million.
Reason For Powerball $2.04 Billion Jackpot Delay Revealed
Monday's jackpot was worth an estimated $2.04 billion, the largest jackpot in US lottery history.
A lucky Michigan woman who recently won more than $250K from instant scratch-off also hit $4 million jackpot in 2017: 'I was shocked'
"In 2017, I won a $4 million prize on a $30 instant ticket, so I couldn't believe I had won again," the woman told the Michigan lottery.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Delaware woman wins $100,000 lottery prize, buys more tickets, wins another $300,000
DELAWARE, USA — A 70-year-old woman in the state of Delaware got the prize of a lifetime last month after winning $100,000 from scratch-off tickets. Then after buying more to celebrate, she won another $300,000. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, won the first $100,000 prize from two...
Lottery Officials Finally Reveal Glitch That Led to $2B Powerball Jackpot Drawing Delay
Lottery officials have finally addressed the technical glitch that led to a delay in Monday night’s Powerball drawing. The winning ticket was sold in Altadena, California, and was the first Powerball winner in over three months. The jackpot skyrocketed in that time to a record $2.04 billion. However, Powerball...
Powerball Jackpot: Best and Worst States for Winners
The record $2 billion Powerball jackpot made news, and not for the exorbitant prize or the extremely low odds of winning -- about 1 in 292.2 million. Early Tuesday, Nov. 8, while lottery players...
North Carolina man buys Powerball ticket at Walmart and wins $100,000
A man made a run to Walmart in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, and came home $100,000 richer.
Powerball Confirms $100,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana
The multi-state lottery game Powerball has confirmed that a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Louisiana for the Monday, December 5th, 2022 drawing. That information was also corroborated by the Louisiana Lottery. So, once again, after a brief two-week hiatus in late November, Lady Luck has moved back into the state and is making big-money winners just in time for Christmas.
Winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. No winner, jackpot grows to $116M
The Powerball jackpot is still looking for the next big winner. Could you be the game's newest millionaire? The numbers have been selected for the Wednesday, Dec. 7 lottery...
Florida woman reportedly loses big bucks after alleged lottery scammer promises her $90K
A woman from Florida says a scammer fooled her into believing she was going to receive $90,000 from an Arizona lottery winner who won the Powerball. It reportedly cost her $11,000.
