Read full article on original website
Related
Wilton Sampaio: Referee criticised for display in England vs France
Referee Wilton Sampaio came in for criticism for his display in England's 2-1 World Cup quarter final defeat to France on Saturday.
Yardbarker
(Video) Phenomenal set-piece routine sees Netherlands net last-minute equaliser vs Argentina
The Netherlands have pulled off an insanely good set-piece routine. The Europeans, who are in action at the Lusail Iconic Stadium for tonight’s World Cup quarter-final against Argentina, have played a dreadful game overall. Barely laying a glove on their South American opponents, it took Louis Van Gaal’s Oranje,...
England 1-2 France: Player ratings as Kane misses penalty in quarter-final exit
Match report and player ratings from England's World Cup quarter-final against France
Jurgen Klopp reveals Luis Diaz injury setback
Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has suffered a fresh injury setback in his bid to recover from a knee injury.
BBC
Women's Super League: Five talking points including Manchester and London derbies
Women's Super League - Manchester City v Manchester United. Venue: Etihad Stadium Date: Sunday, 11 December Kick-off: 12:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website. The final round of Women's Super League games takes place this weekend as teams aim to finish the year on...
Alessandro Bastoni discusses Tottenham interest
Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni has admitted that Tottenham tried to sign him last summer.
Harry Kane sends message to Gareth Southgate about England job
Harry Kane confirms he wants Gareth Southgate to remain as England manager despite their World Cup quarter-final exit.
Transfer rumours: Man Utd compete for Napoli star; Barcelona's Kante plan
Sunday's transfer rumours include Kim Min-jae, N'Golo Kante, Cristiano Ronaldo and more.
Jude Bellingham discusses 'war' mentality ahead of France showdown
Jude Bellingham says he sees matches as "war" ahead of England's clash with France.
Harry Kane reacts to penalty miss in England's defeat to France
Harry Kane blames his execution and not his preparation for missing England's second penalty against France in their World Cup quarter-final defeat.
Emma Hayes & Denise Reddy share Barclays WSL Manager of the Month
The winner of the Barclays WSL Manager of the Month for November is revealed.
Hugo Lloris becomes France's most capped men's player
Hugo Lloris becomes France's all-time leading appearance maker for the men's team with 143 caps.
WSL gameweek 9 preview: Six things to look out for
Everything to look out for during gameweek nine in the WSL.
How Borussia Dortmund rate their chances of keeping Jude Bellingham
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham is wanted by every major club around Europe - but the German side retain confidence he will stay put.
Gary Neville fumes at 'joke' of a referee after England World Cup exit
Gary Neville vents at 'joke of a referee' Wilton Sampaio after England's World Cup elimination at the hands of France.
UFC boss Dana White dubs football 'least talented sport on earth'
Football is the "least talented sport on earth" in the eyes of UFC president Dana White.
DC United targeting move for Leeds United midfielder - reports
DC United are targeting Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich as part of their January transfer plans, according to reports. Wayne Rooney is hard at work rebuilding his roster after the Black and Red finished bottom of the overall standings in 2022, winning just seven of 34 matches and taking only 27 points - although Rooney only took over from Hernan Losada over midway through the season.
'Unique' Jude Bellingham hailed by England coaching staff
England assistant manager Steve Holland hails the 'unique' abilities of 'match-winning' teenager Jude Bellingham.
Man Utd set to allow first team player to leave in January
Manchester United are expecting Aaron Wan-Bissaka to leave the club in January and are considering their options at present over how they replace the right back
Who will France face in the World Cup semi finals?
France reached the semi finals of the World Cup with victory over England.
90min
1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0