ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
90min

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Women's Super League: Five talking points including Manchester and London derbies

Women's Super League - Manchester City v Manchester United. Venue: Etihad Stadium Date: Sunday, 11 December Kick-off: 12:30 GMT. Coverage: Watch on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website. The final round of Women's Super League games takes place this weekend as teams aim to finish the year on...
90min

DC United targeting move for Leeds United midfielder - reports

DC United are targeting Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich as part of their January transfer plans, according to reports. Wayne Rooney is hard at work rebuilding his roster after the Black and Red finished bottom of the overall standings in 2022, winning just seven of 34 matches and taking only 27 points - although Rooney only took over from Hernan Losada over midway through the season.
90min

90min

1K+
Followers
13K+
Post
152K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy