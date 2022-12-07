ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cocke County, TN

THP announces Cocke County roadside checkpoint

The Newport Plain Talk
The Newport Plain Talk
 3 days ago

The Tennessee Highway Patrol will be conducting driver license roadside safety checkpoints during the week of Dec. 11 on SR 16, SR 32 in Cocke County.

Recognizing the danger presented to the public by unqualified drivers, troopers will concentrate their efforts on vehicles being operated by drivers who violate the driver license laws of Tennessee.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has found these driver license roadside safety checkpoints to be an effective means of enforcing driver license laws of Tennessee while ensuring the protection of all motorists.

Comments / 0

Related
WJHL

TDOT: Traffic flowing after I-26 E crash

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A crash on Interstate 26 caused delays in the eastbound lanes Friday night, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT). The TDOT SmartWay Traffic Map reports the multivehicle crash occurred at mile marker 21 and was reported around 6:08 p.m. As of 6:45 p.m., the eastbound lanes were flowing […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WATE

Man kills himself during arrest

Police are investigating what led to a man taking his own life as they were attempting to serve an arrest warrant according to a release from the Greeneville Police Department. Man kills himself during arrest. Police are investigating what led to a man taking his own life as they were...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WATE

Sheriff responds to lawsuit

The McMinn County sheriff is responding after his office was named in a lawsuit claiming deputies wrongful entered a home. The McMinn County sheriff is responding after his office was named in a lawsuit claiming deputies wrongful entered a home. Nominations for Orchids Awards now accepted. Keep Knoxville Beautiful is...
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Grainger Co. man to spend 36 years in prison for rape, kidnapping of UT student

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tylar Johnson was a predator so brazen that he was happy to drive from his home in Grainger County to Knoxville just to find a young female victim. A man so twisted he was willing another time to sit outside a stranger's apartment for 28 minutes in the dark until finally knocking on her door and offering $400 for sex, testimony Friday showed.
KNOXVILLE, TN
tbinewsroom.com

TBI Agents Investigating Officer-Involved Shooting in Cocke County

At the request of 4th Judicial District Attorney General James Dunn, TBI agents are investigating the circumstances leading to an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday morning in Newport. Just before after 6:00 a.m., officers with the Newport Police Department received a report that the driver of a white car was...
NEWPORT, TN
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Gatlinburg

Looking For the highest quality hospital full list in the Gatlinburg local area, you are in the accurate location. In this article, I’ll discuss some highest quality hospital , that are physically placed in the Gatlinburg. You will get a directions, Web Page information, approximate people ratings, Contact Line,...
GATLINBURG, TN
WJHL

Hawkins Co. Sheriff: Students might have eaten laced cookie

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Volunteer High students were taken to the hospital by parents after eating “an edible brownie or cookie laced with something while in Art Class,” Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said. Authorities say the incident occurred on Wednesday at 9:30 a.m. when a school nurse and the principal notified the school […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Search For 'Armed And Dangerous' Fugitive - clipped version

Cocke County Sheriff’s Office asking people to stay indoors and report anything suspicious amid a search for a dangerous fugitive. Mass school shooting threat puts Cocke County Sheriff’s Office on alert. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A warning posted online threatened school shootings at every school in Cocke...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport PD seeking missing 12-year-old

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old. According to a release from the KPD, Amaya Rochelle Haywood was last seen Thursday afternoon in the 1000 block of University Boulevard in Kingsport. She was reported missing that same afternoon. Police report that foul […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wvlt.tv

New development coming to North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday the Knox County Planning Commission voted 11-1, for approval to move forward with the Belltown development. Belltown will be a mixed-use development the size of a small town proposed for North Knox County. The project will consist of 1,098 residential neighborhoods/apartments, a commercial hub...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Sullivan Heights band teacher bonded out Wednesday night

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — New details emerged in a case that left Sullivan County parents and community members scrambling for answers. A false report suspect, 53-year-old Harold Dalton, is listed as a band teacher at Sullivan Heights Middle School. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the agency had arrested Dalton for false […]
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Kingsport Police investigating shooting at apartment complex

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kingsport police are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night at an apartment complex. According to an official with the Kingsport Police Department, patrol officers and detectives responded to a reported shooting at Stonecrest Apartments, formerly Model City Apartments, in Kingsport around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. One adult male was […]
KINGSPORT, TN
wjhl.com

Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block I-26 near interchange

Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block I-26 near interchange. Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block …. Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle collision block I-26 near interchange. Providence 8th grader is a chip off the old block …. Providence 8th grader is a chip off the old block on the basketball court. Overturned tractor-trailer, 4-vehicle...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wvlt.tv

Firefighters extinguish three ‘suspicious’ fires in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said that crews extinguished three fires on Friday morning. Just before 5:30 a.m. Friday morning, KFD said firefighters were called to the 5000 block of Clinton Highway near Joe Nubert Collision Center for a dumpster that was on fire. While...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Newport Plain Talk

The Newport Plain Talk

Newport, TN
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
115K+
Views
ABOUT

The Newport Plain Talk serves Cocke County and surrounding areas of East Tennessee.

 https://www.newportplaintalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy