1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Lubbock on Tuesday.
The crash happened at 50th Street and Avenue U involving two passenger cars at around 3:33 p.m.
According to the Lubbock Fire Department, one person suffered moderate injuries and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.
The Texas Department of Public Safety did not reveal the identity of the unknown injured person.
The Lubbock Police are investigating whether drugs, alcohol, distracted driving, or speed were factors in the crash.
Some portions of 50th Street and Avenue U are blocked for further investigation.
No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the Deputies.
December 7, 2022
Source: Fox 34
