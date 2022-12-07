Report: Humane society had 'internal control and compliance deficiencies'

The Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury Jason E. Mumpower has released a report from an investigation of selected records of the Smoky Mountain Humane Society. The investigation was limited to selected records from the period of January 2019 through April 2020, and the investigation indicates that there were “internal control and compliance deficiencies.” During the time period indicated, the organization was known as the Friends of the Animal Shelter.

The organization was established in 1993 as Friends of the Animal Shelter of Cocke County, with the animal shelter, located at 420 Human Way in Newport, opening on May 6, 2000.

The shelter was a 501©3 no-kill animal shelter managed by a six-member board of directors with daily operations managed by an executive director. During the period reviewed in the investigation, the shelter operated from a single bank account while utilizing PayPal, Square, Stripe, Facebook donations and AmazonSmile.

The executive director oversaw all cash and credit collections from pet adoptions, animal surrenders and donations, as well as all purchases of supplies, including animal food, blankets, bedding, cleaning supplies and gas.

According to records, Elisha Henry was appointed executive director in January 2019, after former executive director Terry W. Starnes was arrested and charged with animal cruelty, then fired by the board of directors.

Media outlets reported that Henry had resigned as executive director in April 2020, but according to the comptroller’s report, the board “terminated the employment of the executive director on April 17, 2020, and notified law enforcement.”

Based on the dates, Henry was executive director during the time frame that corresponds to the dates of the records reviewed during the investigation.

The board rebranded the organization as Smoky Mountain Humane Society in August 2022.

According to the report released from Mumpower’s office, four deficiencies were revealed:

The executive director failed to properly account for and remit collections for deposit timely — “For the period reviewed, the executive director failed to properly account for and remit cash collections for deposit timely. To document cash collections, the shelter utilized receipt books that contained carbon copies for all written receipts. The shelter had a safe to provide security for cash collections. Bank records revealed the shelter deposited $48,354.05 during the review period.” However, investigators determined the receipt books did not contain any receipts from Oct. 27, 2019, through Nov. 18, 2019.

The executive director failed to maintain adequate supporting documentation for some disbursements. While supporting documentation was maintained for reimbursements, she did not maintain documentation for all other disbursements. Documentation was either not available or inadequate to determine whether all shelter disbursements were for legitimate purposes, according to the report.

The executive director granted herself an unauthorized pay raise, according to the report from the comptroller’s office. The board did not authorize a pay raise, and the shelter payroll documented that the executive director’s pay increased on Dec. 20, 2019. On Sept. 21, 2021, the board’s president said that the executive director received a pay raise in July 2019, but never informed the board she provided herself with a second pay raise. When investigators questioned the executive director, she stated the board instructed her to give everyone a $1 per hour raise in November 2019, and did not realize she was not included in that pay raise, according to the report.

The board did not provide adequate oversight of operations of the shelter — The report indicates that the board did not provide adequate oversight of the shelter and did not establish internal controls to ensure accountability of shelter funds. The board failed to ensure employees properly accounted for and deposited cash collections timely while maintaining adequate supporting documentation for all shelter disbursements. The report stated, “Management is responsible for designing internal controls to give reasonable assurance of the reliability of financial reporting and of the effectiveness and efficiency of operations.”

The report concluded by stating “the board has corrected these deficiencies.” Copies of the report were forwarded to Governor Bill Lee, the State Attorney General and the District Attorney General of the Fourth Judicial District James B. “Jimmy” Dunn as well as other interested parties and certain state legislators.

The animal shelter was once contracted with Cocke County, and the county provided the organization with $138,000 per year. The Friends of the Animal Shelter sent a letter to Crystal Ottinger, who was Cocke County mayor at the time, stating the services that the organization provided to the county as the animal shelter would end on June 30, 2022, and the contract would not be renewed.

The letter indicated that “overcrowding” of the shelter, and the county denying an increase in the funds paid to the shelter contributed to the contract not being renewed. The shelter had asked for an additional $11,000 per year. The organization said that the shelter was often occupied with twice the number of animals it was equipped to handle. The organization said that they were committed to running a no-kill shelter.

Smoky Mountain Humane Society Vice President Sara Kenney explained there have been a lot of changes since the investigation got underway. She said that the organization has a completely different board of directors and new administration.

“The entire board of directors was dissolved,” she said. “We also have all new personnel, and we are keeping all our records open to the public.”

She said that the investigation did not find anything criminal, but discovered poorly kept records and the investigation determined those issues fell on the responsibility of the former executive director and the former board.

Kenney said that the organization initiated the investigation to see if anything illegal had occurred. She said that the issues were reported to local law enforcement after the executive director at that time was terminated.

Local law enforcement handed the investigation over to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), who in turn, transferred it over to the comptroller’s office. At that time, there was a conflict of interest with the local law enforcement investigating the matter because Elisha Henry’s husband, Jody Henry, was a deputy with the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department.

“We now depend solely on donations,” Kenney said. “We have worked to make internal improvements regarding record keeping as well as physical improvements to the structures. Only those employed at the time of the records investigated were responsible for the clerical issues, and the investigation showed none of the new personnel were responsible for those problems. It was clerical, and not criminal in nature, according to the investigation’s outcome.”

She explained that the organization now has a Platinum Seal of Transparency. Seals of Transparency indicate that a nonprofit organization has committed to transparency by providing updated, accurate, and insightful reports to the GuideStar database. All records are open to the public, she said.