Newport man acting out 'fantasy' arrested

It is not known if one man’s lewd “fantasy” included being booked into jail, but that is where he wound up, according to a Newport Police Department report.

According to the NPD report, Officer Eli Suggs was dispatched to Quality Inn on Dec. 2 in Newport concerning a male masturbating in plain view of the public inside a hotel room.

Upon his arrival, according to his report, Suggs observed John F. Whitehead, 52, inside a hotel room completely nude and uncovered with the curtains completely open and the door standing open.

Whitehead, according to the report, stated he was “horny” and was acting out a “fantasy.”

Inside the hotel room, per the report, in plain view was a blue baggie on an end table containing a white, crystal-like substance believed to be methamphetamine.

According to the report, Whitehead stated he had more methamphetamine inside a coat pocket inside the room. Suggs located another blue baggie containing more of the same substance believed to be methamphetamine, weighing a total of two grams.

Whitehead was placed under arrest for public indecency and possession of methamphetamine and transported to Cocke County Jail without further incident.