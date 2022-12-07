ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Germany arrests 25 suspected of far-right plot to overthrow state

By Reuters
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TNlIV_0jaCZXW600

BERLIN – German authorities on Wednesday detained 25 members and supporters of a far-right group that the prosecutor’s office said were preparing a violent overthrow of the state, with some members suspected of plotting an armed attack on the parliament.

One active soldier and several reservists are among those being investigated, a spokesperson for the military intelligence service told Reuters. The active soldier is a member of the Special Forces Command, it said.

A former parliamentary lawmaker from the far-right Alternative For Germany (AfD) who serves as a judge in Berlin was also among those detained, along with a former member of a German royal family.

Investigators suspect individual members of the group had concrete plans to storm the Bundestag lower house of parliament in Berlin with a small armed group, the prosecutor’s office said.

Previous 1 of 2 Next
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zabJv_0jaCZXW600
Police secures the area after 25 suspected members and supporters of a far-right group were detained during raids across Germany on Dec. 7, 2022.
REUTERS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YWTNo_0jaCZXW600
An active soldier and several reservists are among those being investigated from the far-right group that tried to overthrow the government in Berlin, Germany on Dec. 7, 2022.
REUTERS

One of the suspects, identified as Heinrich XIII P. R. under Germany’s privacy law, had reached out to representatives of Russia, whom the group saw as its central contact for establishing its new order, the office said. It said there was no evidence the representatives had reacted positively to the request.

Heinrich, who comes from the royal House of Reuss, which had ruled over parts of eastern Germany, was seen as the designated leader in the group’s future state while another suspect, Ruediger v. P., was the head of the military arm, the office said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14piou_0jaCZXW600
Masked police officers lead an arrested suspect to a police vehicle during a raid in Frankfurt, Germany on Dec. 7, 2022.
AP

The House of Reuss had previously distanced itself from Heinrich, calling him a confused man who pursued conspiracy theories, according to local media. The house did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Prosecutors said the raids were conducted by more than 3,000 police officials and security forces across 11 German federal states. Suspects were arrested in the German states of Baden-Wuerttemberg, Bavaria, Berlin, Hesse, Lower Saxony, Saxony, Thuringia as well as in Austria and Italy, said the office.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Kw0r_0jaCZXW600
German special police forces patrol and search the area in eastern Germany on Dec. 7, 2022 during early morning raids against members of a far-right terror group.
NEWS5/AFP via Getty Images

The suspects are accused of preparing, since the end of November 2021 at the latest, to carry out actions based on their ideology, according to the office. These actions include procuring equipment, recruiting new members and holding shooting lessons, it added.

The focus of the recruitment efforts were primarily members of the military and police officers, the office said.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Mail

Far-right group 'led by Prince Heinrich XIII' planned to build a new German ARMY after coup: Ex-military members of terrorists foiled by police 'wanted to bring the nation under their rule'

A far-right group accused of plotting to overthrow the German government and install a prince as ruler had plans to build its own army after the coup was complete, prosecutors have revealed today. The gang - allegedly led by 71-year-old Heinrich XIII, Prince of Reuss - had already devised how...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

Spain: numerous devices found after Ukrainian Embassy blast

MADRID (AP) — Police in Spain detonated a suspicious parcel discovered at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, Spanish officials said Thursday, a day after a similar package sent to the Ukrainian Embassy ignited upon opening and injured an employee. “We can confirm a suspicious package was received at the U.S. Embassy in Madrid, and are aware of reports of other packages sent to other locations throughout Spain,” the American embassy said in a response to an Associated Press inquiry. “We are grateful to Spanish law enforcement for their assistance with this matter,” it added. Spain’s police said the detonated parcel “contained substances similar to those used in pyrotechnics.”
The Hill

Zelensky says Ukraine preparing a ‘powerful countermeasure’ against Russia

President Zelensky on Wednesday said Ukraine is preparing a “powerful countermeasure” against Russian forces and planning “new solutions” to deal with continued attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure. “We are analyzing the intentions of the occupiers and are preparing a countermeasure — an even more powerful countermeasure than...
Daily Beast

Backfired: Putin’s Prison Recruits Spiral Out of Russia’s Control

Russia’s most deranged gambit in its war against Ukraine is rapidly turning into a crisis as military leaders lose control over the prison inmates freed in exchange for a stint on the battlefield. About 20 armed inmates fled from the frontline in occupied Donetsk in recent days and the...
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Ukrainian Commandos Destroy Attack Helicopters At Russian Air Base

Video has emerged showing what are believed to be Ukrainian commandos planting explosives on Russian attack helicopters, ultimately leading to their destruction. The footage, taken toward the end of October 2022, was filmed at Veretye air base in Russia’s Pskov Oblast, some 500 miles from the Ukrainian border, and posted to the social networking app Telegram.
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Russian Soldiers Accuse Comrades of Fragging, Praise Ukrainian Equipment In Intercepted Call

Raging since February 24, 2022, the Russo-Ukrainian War shows no sign of slowing down. As the conflict has drawn on, Ukraine has released numerous audio recordings, which government and military officials claim are intercepted calls from Russian soldiers. Based on the content of the conversations, it appears many of those serving in Ukraine are not only beginning to run low on morale, but have even begun questioning Russia’s involvement in the war.
New York Post

Missing rapper Nesly Monterroso found dead in barrel in Guatemala

A 27-year-old hip-hop artist has been found dead inside a barrel in the trunk of an abandoned vehicle in Guatemala, authorities said. The remains of Nesly Monterroso were discovered Monday, three days after she was last seen leaving an office she owned in Guatemala City, the US Sun reported. Previous 1 of 3 Next The young woman was killed by a strong blow to the head, according to the outlet, which cited the National Institute of Forensic Sciences. The barrel in which she was found was secured with rope, said officials with the Public Prosecutor’s Office for Crimes against Life and Integrity of Persons. Police found the body after local residents reported the suspicious-looking vehicle. A motive for the crime remains under investigation.
New York Post

Video captures Russian bombers exploding in Ukrainian drone strike

Dramatic video captured the moment two Russian nuclear bombers were reportedly blown up in a suspected Ukrainian drone attack at a military airfield on Monday. The black-and-white footage obtained by East2West News shows a bright flash at the Engels-1 airbase in the Saratov area of Russia. Two service members were wounded in the attack on the two vintage Tupolev Tu-95 planes — four-engine turboprop strategic bombers, which were introduced in 1952,  the Astra Telegram news channel reported, citing unnamed sources. There were no reports of nuclear contamination in the strike on the planes, known as Bears, some 460 miles from the Ukrainian border. The blast...
RadarOnline

'The Hunters Became The Prey': Vladimir Putin's Troops Caught POACHING Geese From Farm ATTACKED By Ukrainian Soldiers

Russian troops under the leadership of Vladimir Putin were recently attacked by Ukrainian forces after being caught poaching geese from a Ukrainian farm, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking confrontation took place last week in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.According to footage of the incident obtained by Daily Mail, at least three Russian soldiers are seen killing geese in what was believed to be preparation for a feast later that evening.The footage also showed the soldiers returning to a nearby building they were occupying with the killed geese slung over their shoulders while a military vehicle containing a Russian commander approached from...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
101K+
Followers
66K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy