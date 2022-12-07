Read full article on original website
Suspects stole from PV, Scott, police allege
Two Davenport suspects who were riding bikes face multiple felony charges after police allege they stole items from a high school and a college. Katie Hutchison, 35, and Jennifer Simpkins, 37, each face two charges of third-degree burglary, a charge of second-degree theft, and a charge of conspiracy to commit a non-forcible felony.
Investigators identify deputy who shot Mt. Pleasant suspect
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Iowa Department of Public Safety has identified the Henry County Sheriff’s Deputy that shot a Mount Pleasant woman in the arm on December 3rd. TV Station KTVO reports that Henry County Deputy Carlos Lopez is the one who shot the suspect, Samantha Shumaker in the arm Saturday.
More Details from Mount Pleasant Officer-Related Shooting
The names of the subject and the officer who wounded the former in a Mount Pleasant shooting were released on Thursday by authorities. 33-year-old Samantha Shumaker has been charged with domestic abuse and false imprisonment. On December 3rd, members of the Mount Pleasant Police Department and Henry County Sheriff’s Office...
Muscatine domestic disturbance ends in death
A Thursday night domestic disturbance in Muscatine ended with the death of a 65-year-old man from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. At approximately 6:24 p.m. Dec. 8, 2022, investigators from the Muscatine Police Department began looking into an allegation of a domestic disturbance between a male and female, whom had previously dated, according to police Friday. It was alleged that the male had been armed with a handgun during the incident and had made threats towards the female.
Police investigating after suspicious messages found around Augustana College campus
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island Police are handling an investigation into suspicious hand-written messages that were left around the Augustana College campus this week. According to a "community safety notice" issued by the college on Thursday afternoon on Dec. 8and obtained by News 8, the messages were left anonymously in several campus buildings.
Davenport Man Lead Whiteside Authorities on Chase on Road, Across Farm Fields and Into Wooded Area Before Being Apprehended
Just after 8:00 am Thursday, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Deputy, while on patrol in the area of Spring Hill Road and Howard Road, attempted a traffic stop. The vehicle fled the area and a pursuit began. The suspect’s vehicle traveled on both the road and off road. Deputies lost sight...
Mount Pleasant woman shot by police officer facing charges
Mount Pleasant, IA- A Mount pleasant woman who was shot by police on Saturday, December 3rd, is now facing charges. TV Station KTVO reports that Samantha Shumaker of Mount Pleasant is charged with False Imprisonment, Domestic Abuse Assault, and Display or Use of a Weapon. At about 10 PM Saturday,...
QC police chief faces disorderly conduct charges
The police chief in Viola, Illinois, faces multiple misdemeanor charges after a set of disturbances the day before Thanksgiving. Documents filed in Mercer County Circuit Court show 28-year-old Troy Brock faces six counts of disorderly conduct after being involved in disturbances on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Mercer County State’s Attorney Grace Simpson and Mercer County Sheriff’s Detective Matthew Bruning signed off on those six charges, alleging they come from disturbances at Genesis Medical Center in Aledo and also at a private home.
Driver went more than 100 mph in pursuit, trooper alleges
A 25-year-old Moline woman faces charges after an Iowa State Trooper alleges she led a chase of more than 100 mph while running stop signs and traffic lights. Ariel Brown faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, court records say.
Henderson County Sheriff warns of attempted scams
Henderson Co., Ill.- The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents of a series of attempted scams. According to a news release, an individual is contacting citizens via text message, claiming to be a local pastor needing donations in the form of Visa gift cards in increments of $100.
Woman wanted by Rock Island police after 15-year-old stabbed
ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - A Rock Island woman is wanted in connection to the stabbing of a 15-year-old Tuesday morning, police say. Destiny T. L. Thomas, 20, is wanted on the charges of two counts of home invasion and two counts of aggravated battery. Bond is set at $250,000, according to police. Rock Island Police Department obtained an arrest warrant Wednesday.
Greater Burlington Partnership and City of Burlington seeking public input
Burlington, IA- The Greater Burlington Partnership and the City of Burlington are hosting a meeting Tuesday, December 13th, seeking public input. The purpose of the meeting is to identify what makes Burlington a great place to live. In addition, it will help create a vision and set of goals for future Burlington amenities and development.
Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store
UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
Former Rock Island County correctional officer pleads guilty in battery case
ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One of two former Rock Island County correctional officers accused of assaulting an inmate earlier this year has pleaded guilty. Court records show Jacob H. Ward, 30, of Davenport, pleaded guilty Dec. 1 to battery, a Class A misdemeanor, and was sentenced to 24 months conditional discharge and 180 days in the Rock Island County Jail.
Troopers: 1 dead, 1 injured in crash in Henry County, Iowa
A Rock Island man is facing additional charges in connection to the Sept. 18 homicide of 17-year-old Angel Lopez Jr. Luana Stoltenbeg wins Iowa State House bid in recount. According to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate, Luana Stoltenberg defeated Democrat Craig Cooper 5,073 votes to 5,062 votes. Moline high...
No charges in hit-and-run that injured 6-year-old boy
A woman in Rock Island is upset after finding out no charges will be filed in the case of a hit and run that sent her six-year-old son to the hospital. Video from June shows the moments before Jonas Keel got hit by a car while riding his bike. He...
Crews responded to fire home in Galesburg Wednesday
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - Crews responded to a fire in Galesburg Wednesday morning. The Galesburg Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 1000 Lancaster Street Wednesday at 7:46 a.m., according to a media release. Crews said there was smoke coming from the roofline of the single-story home. Crews extinguished...
Des Moines County Conservation Recovery Hike
Burlington, IA- Des Moines County Conservation has announced a recovery hike taking place on January 3rd, 2023. Looking for a way to get back on track after the holidays? The Recovery Hike at Starr’s Cave Nature Center is the perfect way to start the year. The hike will be led by a naturalist and will meet at Starr’s Cave Nature Center on January 3rd at 2:30 PM.
No one injured in structure fire Wednesday
No one was injured in a structure fire early Wednesday, according to a news release from the Galesburg Fire Department. Firefighters responded to a structure fire on the 1000 block of Lancaster Street at 7:46 a.m. Wednesday, the release says. The response included all three stations and 11 personnel on duty.
Muscatine woman sentenced to federal prison for drug trafficking
Davenport, IA- A Muscatine woman has been sentenced to 8 years in prison for drug trafficking crimes. 33-year-old Susan Jean Stroughmatt, of Muscatine, was sentenced Monday, December 5th, to 96 months in prison for Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine. Law enforcement investigated Stroughmatt in...
