Spartanburg County, SC

Crews respond to house fire in Spartanburg Co.

By Nikolette Miller
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Fire Department responded to a house fire early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call around 2:56 a.m. that a residence on the 8200 block of Robbs Avenue was on fire.

According to firefighters, three people were in the house at the time of the fire and were able to evacuate before first responders arrived.

Firefighters said the fire was contained within 15 to 20 minutes after they arrived.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

