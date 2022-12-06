ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, NY

WAR HISTORY ONLINE

33 Rare Photos of the Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbor

On December 7, 1941, the Japanese launched a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. Dubbed “Operation Hawaii,” it was intended to prevent the United States from interfering in Japan’s planned military conquest of Southeast Asia. To accomplish this, the plan was to destroy as many aircraft, naval vessels and equipment as possible.
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

The Devastating Failure of Japan’s Mini Submarines at Pearl Harbor

On April 1, 1941, a group of specially chosen members of the Imperial Japanese Navy (IJN) attended a secret meeting, where they were told, “You are going to receive a very special type of training… In a secret weapon.” Eight months later, 10 of those men and their five mini submarines participated in an event that would drastically effect the course of World War II: the attack on Pearl Harbor.
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
C. Heslop

U.S. Sailors Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack

The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country. On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)
theaviationgeekclub.com

The flight that nearly changed the history of WW II: during the Pearl Harbor attack a lone unarmed US Navy JRS-1 seaplane took off and almost found the Japanese Fleet

On Dec. 7, 1941, as ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American JRS-1 seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II. On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese struck Pearl Harbor, catching America’s Pacific Fleet by surprise. As ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II.
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
CBS Pittsburgh

Remains of U.S. soldier killed in Korean War identified 72 years later

The remains of a 27-year-old man killed during the Korean War have been accounted for 72 years after he was reported missing, the U.S. government announced this week.U.S. Army Cpl. Tommie T. Hanks was reported missing in action on November 26, 1950 after his unit attempted to withdraw from a location in North Korea, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said in a news release. His body was declared "non-recoverable" on Jan. 16, 1956, and his name was later recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission's Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu,...
ARIZONA STATE
MilitaryTimes

The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way

For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
INDIANA STATE
WAR HISTORY ONLINE

Pearl Harbor Heroes: Little-Known Stories of Bravery and Courage

On December 7, 1941, the Japanese launched a surprise attack on the naval base at Pearl Harbor, devastating the American forces stationed there. In the over 80 years since, a number of heroic stories have emerged. However, there are many whose daring feats are seldom spoken about. Both military and civilian, these are eight individuals whose actions at Pearl Harbor made them heroes.
ARIZONA STATE

