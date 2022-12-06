Read full article on original website
Pearl Harbor anniversary: Here are 10 things you may not know about the attack
It’s been 81 years since the quiet of a Sunday morning in paradise was shattered by an attack from Japanese forces that would claim 2,400 lives in 75 minutes and launch the U.S. into a world war that would last for four years. The attack on Pearl Harbor, Hawaii,...
33 Rare Photos of the Japanese Attack on Pearl Harbor
On December 7, 1941, the Japanese launched a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor. Dubbed “Operation Hawaii,” it was intended to prevent the United States from interfering in Japan’s planned military conquest of Southeast Asia. To accomplish this, the plan was to destroy as many aircraft, naval vessels and equipment as possible.
‘Not a whole lot of people remember’: Notable Japanese WWII POWs once housed at Bedford Springs
Hiroshi Oshima, the once-powerful Japanese ambassador to Germany, was reduced to being a prisoner of the United States by the time World War II ended — albeit one who was spending his days at bucolic Bedford Springs. He was not alone at the former resort that was temporarily turned...
The Devastating Failure of Japan’s Mini Submarines at Pearl Harbor
On April 1, 1941, a group of specially chosen members of the Imperial Japanese Navy (IJN) attended a secret meeting, where they were told, “You are going to receive a very special type of training… In a secret weapon.” Eight months later, 10 of those men and their five mini submarines participated in an event that would drastically effect the course of World War II: the attack on Pearl Harbor.
U.S. Sailors Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack
The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country. On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)
Here are the sidearms the US military has carried into battle since first taking on the British
The military has distributed more than 100,000 M17 and M18 handguns, the latest in a long line of sidearms that US troops have carried into battle.
A fire broke out aboard US Navy aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln and injured 9 sailors off the coast of California
The fire started Tuesday morning while the aircraft carrier was 30 miles off shore and was quickly dealt with by the crew, the Navy said.
US Navy sends a message to adversaries with a rare submarine port visit in Indian Ocean
The US military wants its adversaries, as well as allies, to know that, for the first time, a US Navy nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine docked at the remote island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean as part of an extended months-long deployment.
The flight that nearly changed the history of WW II: during the Pearl Harbor attack a lone unarmed US Navy JRS-1 seaplane took off and almost found the Japanese Fleet
On Dec. 7, 1941, as ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American JRS-1 seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II. On Dec. 7, 1941, the Japanese struck Pearl Harbor, catching America’s Pacific Fleet by surprise. As ships burned and bombs fell, a lone American seaplane took off and turned north on a flight that nearly changed the history of World War II.
Remains of U.S. soldier killed in Korean War identified 72 years later
The remains of a 27-year-old man killed during the Korean War have been accounted for 72 years after he was reported missing, the U.S. government announced this week.U.S. Army Cpl. Tommie T. Hanks was reported missing in action on November 26, 1950 after his unit attempted to withdraw from a location in North Korea, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) said in a news release. His body was declared "non-recoverable" on Jan. 16, 1956, and his name was later recorded on the American Battle Monuments Commission's Courts of the Missing at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu,...
The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way
For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
New temporary home for USS Truman sailors features more privacy, better computer access, Navy says
When the USS Harry S. Truman carrier goes in for repairs soon, its 2,500 sailors will have access to new digs inspired by the cruise ship industry. On Monday, the Navy held a ribbon-cutting for Auxiliary Personnel Lighter 68, its first berthing barge in 22 years. The 609‐berth barge gives...
The Forgotten Story of One of the First U.S. Soldiers Killed Overseas After Pearl Harbor
Private Robert Brooks, a tank driver was killed in the early afternoon on Dec. 8 by a Japanese bomb in the Philippines hours after the attack on Pearl Harbor.
World War II POW Staff Sgt. Holeman accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced that U.S. Army Air Forces Staff Sgt. David E. Holeman, 39, of Le Harpe, Kansas, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II, was accounted for.
Pearl Harbor Heroes: Little-Known Stories of Bravery and Courage
On December 7, 1941, the Japanese launched a surprise attack on the naval base at Pearl Harbor, devastating the American forces stationed there. In the over 80 years since, a number of heroic stories have emerged. However, there are many whose daring feats are seldom spoken about. Both military and civilian, these are eight individuals whose actions at Pearl Harbor made them heroes.
Army-Navy game will feature special uniforms honoring NASA and World War II's 1st Armored Division
Nike and Under Armour have added their flavorings to the big game. Check out all the small details in the uniforms and the meanings behind them.
Iranian patrol boat tried to temporarily blind US Navy ships in Strait of Hormuz, US says
An Iranian patrol boat tried to temporarily blind US Navy ships in the Strait of Hormuz by shining a spotlight toward the vessels and crossing within 150 yards of them on Monday night, US Central Command said in a statement.
Today in History: December 7, Japan attacks Pearl Harbor
On Dec. 7, 1941, the Empire of Japan launched an air raid on the U.S. Navy base at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii as well as targets in Malaya, Hong Kong, Guam, the Philippines and Wake Island; the United States declared war against Japan the next day. On this date:. In...
Army Sgt. Sidney, who died as POW in the Korean War, accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced U.S. Army Sgt. Alfred H. Sidney, 23, of Littleton, New Hampshire who was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for.
Mission: Return to North Korea to retrieve remains of US Navy’s first Black aviator
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. Adam Makos, the author of “Devotion,” who visited North Korea in 2013 to negotiate the retrieval of a Korean War soldier’s remains, hopes to return to continue efforts to recover the remains of Jesse Brown, the U.S. Navy’s first black carrier pilot.
