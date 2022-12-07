Read full article on original website
Related
Paramedic treats fatally injured teenager at crash scene without realising it’s her daughter
A paramedic in Canada rushed to the scene of an accident and tried to save the lives of two teenage girls without realising one of the victims was her daughter.Jayme Erickson, the paramedic, spent more than 20 minutes trying to save the life of her 17-year-old daughter Montana, who she did not initially recognise due to the severity of the injuries she had sustained.The teenager ultimately died a few days later in the hospital.The crash occurred on 15 November. Ms Erickson said her "worst nightmare as a paramedic has come true" in a message she posted to her Facebook.According...
‘I hope your stuff is ok’: Girlfriend’s chilling call moments after she allegedly burned ex’s house down
The girlfriend of a Texas man made a chilling call about his house while his home was on fire. Tommy Garay is now hosting a GoFundMe fundraiser after his girlfriend allegedly burned down his house because another woman answered his phone, leading her to believe he was being unfaithful, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “On November 20, 2022, the house my 2-year-old daughter and I lived in was burglarized/vandalized and was set on fire by my ex-girlfriend while I was away from my home,” Mr Garay wrote on GoFundMe. “I called the fire department but unfortunately by the...
Mother Discovers Daughter Alive Six Years After Thinking Her Baby Died in a Fire
In December of 1997, the Cuevas family was getting ready to celebrate Christmas in snowy Philadelphia. The excitement in the home was palpable, not only for the holidays, but the mother of the home, Luz, had just brought home from the hospital a baby girl named Delimar. This was Luz’s third child, but it was her first baby girl with her husband Pedro and the family was over the moon excited to finally have her home. She was just 10 days old, eating and sleeping a ton, cooing and snuggling with her parents and siblings.
EXCLUSIVE: Chilling new details in the death of 11-year-old boy who collapsed and died after being bitten by a snake: How dad allegedly let his son go to bed after attack - as his family defend him saying: 'There's more to the story'
A father charged with manslaughter over the death of his 11-year-old son allegedly let him go to bed despite having complained about a deadly snake bite. Tristian Frahm was playing with his brother at a property near their home in Murgon, in Queensland's South Burnett region, on November 20 last year when he was attacked by a snake.
Pictured: Teens left fighting for life after fiery crash in 'stolen' car: 'My baby girl… I hope you pull through this'
Two teenagers left fighting for life with serious head, limb and abdominal injuries after crashing an allegedly stolen car west of Brisbane have been identified. The Mazda CX9 slammed into a pole in Brightview, about an hour's drive west of the city at 6am on Tuesday, bursting into flames on impact.
Two toddlers left in car after their mother was shot dead in North Carolina: reports
A gunman left two toddlers stranded in a car overnight after he allegedly fatally shot their mother and the man she was with as temperatures dropped to around freezing in a North Carolina city, according to reports. Eric Coley, 42, was arrested and charged with the double homicide, Rocky Mount police said in a press release. Police were called to the parking lot of a construction company Thursday morning after employees showing up to work saw the adult victims inside the parked car – and two small surviving children in the backseat, officials said, according to WITN. The children were of “toddler...
Teen bride refuses to shower or comb her hair on her wedding day: 'I just didn't feel like it'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. It was an uncommonly warm day in September, and it was my last day as a single woman. I was both an adult and a child, getting married at the age of nineteen. Legal to wed, just not advisable. It was one of the worst decisions of my life, but that's the subject of many other stories.
Entire family wiped out after plane plunged into the sea apart from orphaned daughter who was at sleepover
A YOUNG girl's entire family has been wiped out after a plane crashed into the sea. Newly-trained pilot Christian Kath, 42, was flying a light aircraft with his wife Misty, 43, and eldest daughter Lily, 12, on board when it plunged into the water off the coast of Florida, US.
Upworthy
Bride Leaves Empty Seat For Late Son, Can't Stop Crying When She Sees Who's Seated There
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 13, 2019. It has since been updated. A bride named Becky was given the most wonderful surprise by her husband-to-be on the day of their wedding. As a mother, Becky had experienced her worst nightmare when she lost her son Triston at the tender age of 19. At the time, his heart, along with his other organs, was donated to patients in need. Though Becky was in great emotional distress, she soldiered on, and two years later, she had the opportunity to marry Kelly, the man of her dreams. At their wedding, he planned the sweetest surprise ever that left her in tears she simply could not control.
Target pulled a brand of water beads from its shelves after a 10-month-old baby almost died from swallowing one
Target has removed water beads by Chuckle & Roar from its shelves after the story of a baby girl who swallowed one went viral on TikTok and Insider.
Wife Hysterically Leaves Pink Glitter Around to ‘Test’ If Husband Cleans as Well as She Does
Honestly, we want to test this on our own partners.
lovewhatmatters.com
‘Mom, is Charlotte still dead?’: Mom shares life and loss of daughter with special needs
Disclaimer: This story contains details of child loss which may be upsetting for some. “When Charlotte was born, there was no cheering. There was no crying. Instead, an OR room quickly worked to breathe life into her. She was born dead. If they hadn’t resuscitated her, her birth and death...
Flying with a Baby and Toddler: The Baby Travel Gear You Need For a Smooth Landing
Emma Chao/Courtesy Melissa & Doug, JetKids, PuroQuiet; Fatherly; Getty Images. If given a choice between spending an afternoon at the DMV or engaging in that sweaty, full-contact sport known as baby travel, any sane parent would choose the former. That’s because flying with babies and toddlers is akin to U.S. Marine Corps boot camp, albeit more intense. It also requires the same amount of gear, some of which is essential and some of which is optional but makes life easier, from travel toys, pillows, and trays to airplane beds and baby headphones.
Comments / 0