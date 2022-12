Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a low of 32°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph. Wednesday: A light mix of rain and a few flakes is possible, mostly in the morning. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high of 39°. Wind chills will be in the 20s. Wind: E 10-20 mph.

DETROIT, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO