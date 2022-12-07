ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

What Is the Debt Lasso Method?

When you're buried in credit card debt, finding a method to help you tackle the debt quickly and regain control of your finances can be a game-changer. However, with so many different debt hacks and...
Fortune

How to consolidate debt with a personal loan

Debt consolidation loans can help you streamline monthly bills. Photo illustration by Victoria Ellis/Fortune; Original photos by Getty Images (2) With inflation at record levels, making ends meet has become increasingly challenging for Americans. As of June 2022, consumer prices are up 9.1% year over year, which is the largest increase in four decades, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
R.A. Heim

Millions of people have received checks to pay off student loan debt

cash in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Despite recent issues in court about stopping student loan debt forgiveness, some individuals are still receiving checks in the mail. Bloomberg recently shared that that checks are being sent to borrowers who paid down their student loans after the pandemic pause took effect in March 2020. Despite the pause in payments during the pandemic, an estimated 8.8 million people made at least one payment from March 2020 to December 2021.
South Bend Tribune

Collapse of cryptocurrency market and the reporting of losses on income taxes

Turkey leftovers, title clinching victories and tip-offs cause another "T-word" to surface — TAXES!  Since the "tax season" is an inevitable element of life, TAX TALK returns to provide (hopefully) sage advice that may save you some dollars while causing you to grin (at times), groan or "go with — or without — the cash flow." The cryptocurrency television ads and other promotions put me a in a FOMO (fear of missing out) mode. So, I bought bitcoin earlier this year. Right now, the...
Fortune

America’s student loan balance experienced its biggest drop in 20 years due to Biden’s student debt relief efforts

Total student loan debt in the U.S. fell to $1.57 trillion in the third quarter of 2022 from $1.59 trillion in the second quarter. Total student loan debt in the U.S. fell to $1.57 trillion in the third quarter of 2022 from $1.59 trillion in the second quarter. That’s the largest decline in at least 20 years, according to data from the New York Federal Reserve’s Household Debt and Credit Report.
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Millennial Money: How credit can beat buy now, pay later

At first glance, a “buy now, pay later” plan’s promise of no interest or upfront fees can seem more appealing than a credit card’s terms. Dividing a transaction into, say, a pay-in-four installment plan sounds straightforward and manageable. Unlike credit cards, though, these plans lack certain...
Connecticut Public

Can billionaires save the world? Some are skeptical

The spectacular downfall of crypto firm FTX has had many ripple effects, though not all of them are financial. It also affected a movement known as effective altruism. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was a big booster of effective altruism. He said he aspired to make as much money as possible so that he could then give it away. But with FTX in bankruptcy proceedings and Bankman-Fried now facing a federal inquiry into market manipulation, that movement is now in turmoil. To help us understand how the FTX fiasco has affected this emerging form of philanthropy, I spoke with Rutger Bregman. He's a historian based in the Netherlands and the author of "Humankind: A Hopeful History." Bregman started by telling me how effective altruism began.
