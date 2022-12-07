Read full article on original website
BBC
Leeds apartment block plans approved by single vote
Plans for two new city centre tower blocks in Leeds have been approved by a single vote. Developer Glenbrook is now set to build the 16 and 19-storey buildings near the city's railway station on Whitehall Road. Residents in neighbouring flats had objected, saying the flats would overshadow their own...
BBC
Wisbech hotel will not be used to house migrants, council told
A council has welcomed the news that the Home Office will not be placing migrants in a town hotel. Fenland District Council was informed last month that the government planned to house migrants in the 45-room Elme Hall Hotel in Wisbech. The local authority objected, claiming the building - and...
BBC
Surrey County Council unveils plans for 250 homes for elderly
Plans have been unveiled for about 250 purpose-built homes to help older people live independently in Surrey. Surrey County Council is seeking outline planning permission for affordable, extra-care housing schemes in Ottershaw, Worcester Park, Camberley and Frimley. The four sites will provide a mixture of one and two-bedroom flats. A...
BBC
Harry and Meghan utterly irrelevant, says minister Guy Opperman
A minister called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "utterly irrelevant to this country" as he said people should boycott Netflix over their documentary. Guy Opperman said Prince Harry and Meghan were "clearly a very troubled couple" but had faced "unacceptable" press intrusion. The first three episodes of the six-part...
Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss
The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
BBC
Coroner to write to Tesco after Conwy paddleboard death
A coroner plans to write to the UK government and Tesco to raise concerns over the safety of paddleboards. Emma Powell, 24, from Llandudno, died in July while out in the River Conwy estuary on a paddleboard sold by Tesco. Senior coroner John Gittins delivered a verdict of accidental death...
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC
Morecambe asylum hotel short notice unacceptable, says council
A council has hit out at the Home Office for giving less than 24 hours notice that a hotel would be used to house asylum seekers. Lancaster City Council said it was "unacceptable" to be told by email on Friday about the plans for the hotel in the West End of Morecambe.
Home Office staff call for ‘unpalatable’ small boats deal to be scrapped
The PCS union has told the home secretary that the £63m France deal was ‘doomed to fail’, and that a safe passage visa was needed
Disabled grandmother accuses coach firm of ‘discrimination’ after mobility scooter row
A disabled grandmother has accused a coach company of “discrimination” after they refused to allow her on the bus with her mobility scooter.Lesley McMaster was travelling to visit her grandchildren when Nu-Venture staff told her she couldn’t get on the bus with the scooter.The driver allegedly told her she was “too heavy” and that it was down to his discretion to let her on, while she was weighed down with shopping for her poorly daughter and grandchildren.She was forced to drive 1.5 miles on the scooter – the size of a double buggy – in pouring rain.Normally, the grandmother from...
UK removes China from Sizewell nuclear project, takes joint stake
Britain on Tuesday removed China General Nuclear from construction of its new Sizewell C power station, announcing it would take a joint stake alongside French partner EDF as relations sour with Beijing. EDF, which is in the process of being fully nationalised amid the region's worsening energy crisis, confirmed Tuesday it is still working with CGN to build Hinkley Point power station in southwestern England.
‘Life changing’: the social housing helping to cut heating bills in Norwich
Built to Passivhaus standards, Goldsmith Street’s low-energy approach offers a pioneering approach to the housing crisis
BBC
Housing crisis: Homeless charities warn of perfect storm
"I'm literally one of the lucky ones, some people don't make it." Sitting in his new flat on the outskirts of Swansea, Steven Burke finally feels settled after 20 years drifting in and out of homelessness. But, across Wales, many thousands are still waiting for suitable accommodation. Homelessness charities have...
BBC
Plymouth City Council Conservatives and Labour have 24 seats each
Both the Conservatives and Labour have 24 seats each on Plymouth City Council following the resignation of another Tory councillor. Stephen Hulme, councillor for Ham, announced his resignation on Wednesday after he asked ward residents whether he should remain in the party. He said he would be an independent for...
Windrush victim granted right to remain in UK after 10-year battle
Roy Harrison slept in bin shed and lost partner and business after being charged with crime he says he didn’t commit
BBC
Essex Police offer help amid Thurrock Council finance probe
Essex Police has has offered its "assistance" to inspectors investigating the financial situation at Thurrock Council. The council admitted a series of failed investments had led to a £469m budget black hole. The shortfall is one of the largest ever reported by a UK local authority and its financial...
BBC
New pay-as-you-go e-bike scheme announced for Derby
A new pay-as-you-go electric bike hire scheme is to be rolled out in Derby in 2023. Shared electric vehicle firm Lime is to make 550 bikes available to Derby City Council. An initial launch will see 150 bikes available from city locations in the spring, with the rest coming on line at a later stage.
UK hospitality owners: how has your business been affected by strikes this winter?
As a wave of strikes hits the UK this winter, we would like to hear from hospitality owners and workers about how this will affect your business over the Christmas period. Have Christmas party reservations been cancelled due to strikes? Tell us your experiences using the form below. Share your...
BBC
Manchester to bring in 'tourist tax' for visitors
Manchester is to introduce a "tourist tax" for people making overnight stays in the city. Some 74 hotels and guesthouses have signed up to the scheme, which will see people pay an extra £1 per night. It comes after accommodation providers voted to set up a body called Manchester...
BBC
Passengers stuck on trains amid Euston station disruption
Some passengers have been stuck on trains for hours after power cables were damaged at a London station. Severe disruption is expected until the end of the day at Euston station and buses have replaced some trains. Passengers reported being stuck on trains earlier after a web of wires caught...
