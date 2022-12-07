ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift's 2022 AMAs Hairdo Has Fans Convinced She's Sending A Secret Message

Every Taylor Swift era has had its own iconic moments, songs, and outfits that die-hard Swifties still can't get enough of. Even casual fans can't escape the Internet's buzzing over fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming re-recording albums. And it seems that Swifties were extra on edge for the 2022 American Music Awards. Swift dropped a huge secret one of her last award show appearances. In August, Swift announced her surprise album "Midnights" at the 2022 VMAs, leaving our jaws on the floor and alarms set to meet her at midnight.
TODAY.com

Kylie Jenner impresses with massive Christmas tree

Kylie Jenner just took Christmas to a whole new level. The 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her impressive — and massive — Christmas tree that she proudly displayed at the front entrance of her home. Set to Michael Bublé's "It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,"...
People

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wear Coordinating Suits to Accept Their 2022 People's Choice Award

Kardashian also took home the top prize for reality star of 2022, which she's won every year since 2018 The 2022 People's Choice Awards was the perfect mother-daughter outing for Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner. The two made a glam appearance at the award show to accept their trophy for reality show of 2022 for The Kardashians. Mom and daughter showed up in coordinating black outfits — Jenner wearing a suit with voluminous tulle shoulder detail and Kardashian wearing a sleeveless, backless suit. Jenner took the stage by...
Floor8

Khloe Kardashian turns heads at 2022 People's Choice Awards

The Kardashian-Jenners officially cemented their status as red carpet royalty at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. Winning The Reality Show of 2022 for their Hulu series The Kardashians. While in attendance, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner showed off their unique styles with some of their most fashionable outfits to date at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
SANTA MONICA, CA
People

Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday

"You have changed my life forever ❤️" The Kardashians star wrote in an Instagram tribute to her husband on Monday Kourtney Kardashian Barker is celebrating her husband Travis Barker's 47th birthday!  On Monday, The Kardashians star, 43, showered the Blink-182 drummer with some Instagram love for his birthday. "I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," she wrote in the caption alongside pictures of the pair. "Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker 🖤 you have changed my life forever. ❤️" The couple rocked sexy ensembles...
Stereogum

Taylor Swift Wrote A Movie And Will Direct It For Searchlight Pictures

Taylor Swift is about to make her debut as a screenwriter and feature film director. As Variety reports, Swift has signed with Searchlight Pictures, a studio focused on prestige movies with Oscar aspirations, to direct a movie based on her own original script. All further details on the project are still under wraps.
ComicBook

Taylor Swift to Direct Her First Movie

Taylor Swift is set to direct her first feature-length movie. Variety reports that the multi-hyphenate will handle a project for Searchlight Pictures. Unfortunately for fans, there aren't many other cast or production details at the moment. One particularly interesting nugget is that the script is being written by Swift herself. That will probably get the legion of her fans into the seats be it on streaming or in theaters. (Let's hope they can actually get tickets to this one!) On the directing resume for Swift are a couple of her music videos and All Too Well: The Short Film. At the 2022 Tribecca Film Festival, she talked to filmmaker Mike Mills about the experience and hinted that she could attempt this kind of project.
E! News

Kim Kardashian Looks Like Sister Khloe Kardashian With New Hair Transformation

Watch: Kim Kardashian Debuts Honey Hair at Art Basel in Miami. Kim Kardashian has officially entered a new beauty era. The Kardashians star isn't waiting for the New Year to switch up her signature style, as she recently kissed her platinum blonde hair goodbye and debuted a fresh hair dye. While visiting Miami for Art Basel, Kim showcased her new honey-colored look.

