ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The List

Taylor Swift's 2022 AMAs Hairdo Has Fans Convinced She's Sending A Secret Message

Every Taylor Swift era has had its own iconic moments, songs, and outfits that die-hard Swifties still can't get enough of. Even casual fans can't escape the Internet's buzzing over fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming re-recording albums. And it seems that Swifties were extra on edge for the 2022 American Music Awards. Swift dropped a huge secret one of her last award show appearances. In August, Swift announced her surprise album "Midnights" at the 2022 VMAs, leaving our jaws on the floor and alarms set to meet her at midnight.
WWD

Khloe Kardashian Goes Backless in Deconstructed Suit for People’s Choice Awards 2022

Kris Jenner and Khloe Kardashian wore all-black looks to the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles. Kardashian’s black suit was backless and an off-the-shoulder silhouette. She completed her look with a pair of black slacks. More from WWD'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars'Avatar: The Way of Water' Premiere Red Carpet With Zoe Saldana, Kate Winslet & More StarsThe Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Gala 2022 Red Carpet Arrivals Jenner’s classic black suit, which fell slightly off her shoulder, was adorned with black tulle around the chest. Both women wore...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Elle

People's Choice Awards: Why Khloé Kardashian Was Late On Stage To Collect Her Award

Kim Kardashian reacts to Kendall Jenner's parenting ranking Kim Kardashian reacts to Kendall Jenner's parenting ranking. Khloé Kardashian revealed she was 'out of breath' from running to the stage to pick up her People's Choice Awards, after she was accidentally caught touching up her hair and makeup. Oops. The...
Stereogum

Taylor Swift Wrote A Movie And Will Direct It For Searchlight Pictures

Taylor Swift is about to make her debut as a screenwriter and feature film director. As Variety reports, Swift has signed with Searchlight Pictures, a studio focused on prestige movies with Oscar aspirations, to direct a movie based on her own original script. All further details on the project are still under wraps.
People

Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday

"You have changed my life forever ❤️" The Kardashians star wrote in an Instagram tribute to her husband on Monday Kourtney Kardashian Barker is celebrating her husband Travis Barker's 47th birthday!  On Monday, The Kardashians star, 43, showered the Blink-182 drummer with some Instagram love for his birthday. "I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," she wrote in the caption alongside pictures of the pair. "Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker 🖤 you have changed my life forever. ❤️" The couple rocked sexy ensembles...
HollywoodLife

Kris Jenner Disguises Khloe Kardashian & Kylie’s Baby Boys’ Names In Elf On The Shelf Display

Proud grandma Kris Jenner, 67, is not going to be caught slipping up on revealing her newest grandkids‘ names. When she took to Instagram Stories on Nov. 28, to show off her Elf on the Shelf display, each elf had her grandchildren’s names – except for two of them. The Kardashians star made sure to carefully disguise the names of Kylie Jenner, 25, and Khloe Kardashian‘s newborn sons. For the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s newborn, Kris opted for writing, “Baby Boy Webster.” And for new momma Koko, she wrote, “Baby Boy Thompson.”
In Touch Weekly

The Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Support Travis Scott and 50 Cent’s Performances at Art Basel Party

Art Basel after dark! Travis Scott, 50 Cent and more stars turned up in Miami to celebrate the annual festival during Wayne and Cynthia Boich’s gathering. The married couple hosted a star-studded gathering at their waterfront home on Friday, December 2. After an intimate dinner, the crowd transitioned from the dining room for the “After Dark” extravaganza, which was in part sponsored by Tequila Don Julio. Scott, 31, and the “In Da Club” rapper, 57, both took the stage to perform their biggest hits.
MIAMI, FL
buzzfeednews.com

Kim Kardashian Is Being Called Out For Posting About Her “Inspiring Friendsgiving Dinner” With Tristan Thompson At A Juvenile Detention Camp After People Accused Her of Attempting To Give Him A Redemption Arc

Kardashian fans think that Tristan Thompson’s third “redemption tour” could be underway. In celebration of the holidays, Kim Kardashian shared photographs of herself and Tristan enjoying a Friendsgiving meal with a group of young men incarcerated at Camp Kilpatrick. Posting a series of snaps on Instagram and...
realitytitbit.com

North West brags to Kim crowd of fans and paparazzi were chanting her name

In a preview of the finale of The Kardashians, fans see a glimpse of North West telling mom Kim how she saw a crowd outside for her amid the paparazzi. The nine-year-old traveled to Paris for Fashion Week with her mom. Where has the time gone? One more week until...
The Guardian

SZA: SOS review – a surfeit of ideas, guests and producers from a master of her craft

Five years is an eternity in music. Ctrl, the much-loved 2017 debut of SZA – New Jersey singer-songwriter Solána Rowe – was an alt-R&B tour de force whose characterful immediacy played extremely well with both the mainstream and points leftfield. Delays – pandemics, SZA’s frequent guest spots, label shenanigans – have repeatedly stalled the release of its sequel.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy