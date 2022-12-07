ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

UPI News

Foreign officials spent $750,000 at Trump D.C. hotel, report says

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Foreign governments spent more than $750,000 over several years at the former Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., during a key influential time of U.S. foreign policy, according to investigative findings by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The committee released financial records on Monday,...
The List

Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé

Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
TheDailyBeast

Fox News Is Big Mad That Reporters Dared Ask Kevin McCarthy About Nick Fuentes

Fox News hosts Harris Faulkner and Jason Chaffetz were outraged on Tuesday after reporters dared ask House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to comment on former President Donald Trump’s dinner with Nick Fuentes, a notorious neo-Nazi, and Kanye West, an antisemitic rapper now known as Ye.“This is why America hates the national media!” Chaffetz exclaimed at one point.The indignation over the press grilling a Republican leader to address a growing scandal within his own party comes as Fox News has virtually ignored the controversy—even as some prominent Republicans have denounced Trump for the meet-up.Following his meeting with President Joe Biden and...
New York Post

Hunter Biden joins US, French elite at dad’s first White House state dinner

WASHINGTON — First son Hunter Biden will join the most powerful and influential members of US and French society Thursday night at his father’s first state dinner as president, according to the official guest list. The disgraced first son has been a pervasive presence near his father since mid-November as House Republicans vow to probe President Biden’s role in his family’s lucrative foreign consulting work. Several billionaires and Hollywood stars will dine on award-winning wine and cheeses and butter-poached Maine lobsters flown in for the White House dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron. Actresses Jennifer Garner and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, singer John Legend, CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough...
Connecticut Public

Newt Gingrich thinks the GOP needs to stop underestimating Biden

The Respect for Marriage Act, a bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriage, is about to become law. It's another legislative victory for President Biden and Democrats in the sharply divided House and Senate. A lot of folks predicted that divide would prevent Biden from achieving his policy goals. Instead, Biden has been able to legislate effectively these last two years, and Republicans could stand to watch and learn. That is the view advanced in a new essay from none other than Newt Gingrich, former Republican Speaker of the House, and he joins us now. Speaker Gingrich, welcome.
Connecticut Public

'Harry and Meghan' gets harsh review

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have more to say about why they left the royal family. And they're saying it in a Netflix series. NPR London correspondent and royal watcher Frank Langfitt is here. Hey there, Frank. FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: Hey, Steve. INSKEEP: And this is literally...
Connecticut Public

How Republicans got on board with the Respect for Marriage Act

Congress has given final passage to the Respect for Marriage Act. It mandates that all states should recognize same-sex marriages. Now, when President Biden signs this law, as he is expected to do, it will change nothing for now because the Supreme Court has found a right to same-sex marriage in the Constitution, but should the court's conservative majority ever rule otherwise, this law would be in place to set a federal standard. It was a bipartisan bill, for the most part. It could not have passed the Senate without some Republican support. And in the House, 39 Republicans joined Democrats in voting yes. That's only about a fifth of the Republicans, but 39 of them.
Deadline

Donald Trump Gets The Spotlight For His 2024 Speech, But Networks Vary In Coverage And Cutaways

Donald Trump did draw the media spotlight for his presidential announcement speech on Tuesday, but the networks varied in how they approached the event, carrying parts of it and cutting away at others. The coverage perhaps offers a glimpse of how Trump will be covered as he embarks on his third presidential bid — certainly a top story, but not the only one. Trump promoted the speech as “one of the most important ones in the history of our country,” but the networks alternated their focus on other stories throughout the day. That included the missile hit on Poland that, just...
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

