Mike Pence Is Asked If Trump Is A 'Good Man' And His Swerving Answer Says It All
The former vice president couldn't bring himself to say he still believes what he said in praise of Trump at the 2016 Republican National Convention.
Trump News Updates: QAnon Supporter Reportedly Speaks at Mar-a-Lago Event
While Trump was not charged in the tax fraud case, the guilty verdict comes amid several other legal investigations facing the former president.
What the GOP's next steps should be after Herschel Walker's loss
When Herschel Walker ran for U.S. Senate in Georgia, he faced criticism for many things he said. But when he lost this week, he gave a gracious concession speech. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) HERSCHEL WALKER: I don't want any of you to stop dreaming. I don't want any of you...
Foreign officials spent $750,000 at Trump D.C. hotel, report says
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Foreign governments spent more than $750,000 over several years at the former Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., during a key influential time of U.S. foreign policy, according to investigative findings by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. The committee released financial records on Monday,...
The News You Need To Read This Morning
Raphael Warnock's Georgia Senate victory, the torment of gift anxiety, and the 2022 words of the year.
Donald Trump Is Demanding To Be Put Back In The White House After Elon Musk's Twitter Exposé
Donald Trump's reaction to a Twitter exposé was one for the history books. On December 2, "Chief Twit" Elon Musk promised a breaking news story showing that Twitter stopped "free speech" before the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post. Before the internal files were shared, Musk tweeted, "This will be awesome." However, the nearly 40-tweet storm posted by journalist Matt Taibbi turned out to be less exciting than advertised.
Pence says that Melania told Trump 'to be more like Mike' following the president's chaotic performance in the first 2020 presidential debate
Mike Pence says Melania Trump told Donald Trump that the president should be more like his VP. Pence says the comment came after his 2020 vice presidential debate performance. "'Melania says I gotta be more like Mike,'" Pence says Trump told him, following the president's disastrous first debate. Former Vice...
"Macho victim" Trump rages on Truth Social because a columnist was mean to him
Former president Donald Trump speaks to supporters at a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena on September 03, 2022 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images) When Donald Trump announced his 2024 comeback attempt at Mar-a-Lago, he complained about being a victim, but that same description in The New York Times appeared to enrage the former president.
Fox News Is Big Mad That Reporters Dared Ask Kevin McCarthy About Nick Fuentes
Fox News hosts Harris Faulkner and Jason Chaffetz were outraged on Tuesday after reporters dared ask House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy to comment on former President Donald Trump’s dinner with Nick Fuentes, a notorious neo-Nazi, and Kanye West, an antisemitic rapper now known as Ye.“This is why America hates the national media!” Chaffetz exclaimed at one point.The indignation over the press grilling a Republican leader to address a growing scandal within his own party comes as Fox News has virtually ignored the controversy—even as some prominent Republicans have denounced Trump for the meet-up.Following his meeting with President Joe Biden and...
Bill Clinton's former pollster warns Democrats about 2024: Forget Biden, focus on working class
Greenberg warns of the “continuing risk of a Republican challenge centered on borders and crime," if Democrats fail to properly address and prioritize these issues in 2024.
Here's what every member of the Trump family is up to after leaving the White House
Tiffany Trump's wedding to Michael Boulos will be held at former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club on November 12.
Watch Pence's response when asked if he'll support Trump in 2024
Former Vice President Mike Pence told CNN's Jake Tapper that the Republican Party needs to move on from former President Donald Trump during a CNN town hall.
Yes, a second Trump administration would be limited to one term – per the US Constitution
Whether Donald Trump's White House comeback succeeds, including winning the Republican nomination, is for voters to decide. The only thing that's certain is a second Trump presidency would be limited to one term. That much has already been decided by the U.S. Constitution. The 22nd Amendment states it pretty clearly:...
Ivanka Trump breaks silence after skipping father's presidential campaign announcement: 'I do not plan to be involved in politics'
Ivanka Trump is distancing herself from politics after her father announced a 2024 presidential bid. Trump's eldest daughter said she'll be prioritizing her children and private life over his campaign. "I do not plan to be involved in politics," Ivanka, who was an advisor during his first term, said. After...
Some people tried to leave Trump's 2024 launch early but were stopped by security, ABC reporters say
Donald Trump launched his 2024 run in front of a crowd of people in Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday. Some people tried to leave the event early — but were stopped by security, two ABC reporters said. ABC reporter Jonathan Karl said Trump's just-over-an-hour speech was "low energy." Some people tried...
Hunter Biden joins US, French elite at dad’s first White House state dinner
WASHINGTON — First son Hunter Biden will join the most powerful and influential members of US and French society Thursday night at his father’s first state dinner as president, according to the official guest list. The disgraced first son has been a pervasive presence near his father since mid-November as House Republicans vow to probe President Biden’s role in his family’s lucrative foreign consulting work. Several billionaires and Hollywood stars will dine on award-winning wine and cheeses and butter-poached Maine lobsters flown in for the White House dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron. Actresses Jennifer Garner and Julia Louis-Dreyfus, singer John Legend, CBS “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert, “Morning Joe” hosts Joe Scarborough...
Newt Gingrich thinks the GOP needs to stop underestimating Biden
The Respect for Marriage Act, a bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriage, is about to become law. It's another legislative victory for President Biden and Democrats in the sharply divided House and Senate. A lot of folks predicted that divide would prevent Biden from achieving his policy goals. Instead, Biden has been able to legislate effectively these last two years, and Republicans could stand to watch and learn. That is the view advanced in a new essay from none other than Newt Gingrich, former Republican Speaker of the House, and he joins us now. Speaker Gingrich, welcome.
'Harry and Meghan' gets harsh review
Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have more to say about why they left the royal family. And they're saying it in a Netflix series. NPR London correspondent and royal watcher Frank Langfitt is here. Hey there, Frank. FRANK LANGFITT, BYLINE: Hey, Steve. INSKEEP: And this is literally...
How Republicans got on board with the Respect for Marriage Act
Congress has given final passage to the Respect for Marriage Act. It mandates that all states should recognize same-sex marriages. Now, when President Biden signs this law, as he is expected to do, it will change nothing for now because the Supreme Court has found a right to same-sex marriage in the Constitution, but should the court's conservative majority ever rule otherwise, this law would be in place to set a federal standard. It was a bipartisan bill, for the most part. It could not have passed the Senate without some Republican support. And in the House, 39 Republicans joined Democrats in voting yes. That's only about a fifth of the Republicans, but 39 of them.
Donald Trump Gets The Spotlight For His 2024 Speech, But Networks Vary In Coverage And Cutaways
Donald Trump did draw the media spotlight for his presidential announcement speech on Tuesday, but the networks varied in how they approached the event, carrying parts of it and cutting away at others. The coverage perhaps offers a glimpse of how Trump will be covered as he embarks on his third presidential bid — certainly a top story, but not the only one. Trump promoted the speech as “one of the most important ones in the history of our country,” but the networks alternated their focus on other stories throughout the day. That included the missile hit on Poland that, just...
