ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
MotorAuthority

Apple car reportedly arrives in 2026, keeps steering wheel

Apple's oft-rumored car project is reportedly still going ahead but with a market launch later than previously thought, and without full self-driving capability. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Apple will launch a car in 2026, or about a year later than the original target date.
shefinds

Is Your iPhone Listening To You? We Asked Tech Experts.

The last time you spoke out loud about anything at all — whether it was yoga or Christmas — were you immediately bombarded by ads on your iPhone that offered you yoga mats and Christmas lights galore, as if it were reading your mind?. If that’s not a...
NBC News

Two women sue Apple over AirTag stalking concerns

Two women are suing Apple claiming its AirTag devices were used by their former partners to track them. NBC News’ Niala Charles reports on how this isn't the first time concerns of using the device for stalking have come up. Dec. 8, 2022.
AFP

Apple loosens tight grip on App Store pricing

Apple on Tuesday announced the biggest upgrade to the App Store pricing system since the launch of the shop, allowing developers to charge from 29 cents to $10,000 for their offerings. Under the updated pricing system, developers will be able to choose from 900 price points, which is nearly 10 times the number of pricing options previously available for app makers, Apple said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Popular Apple Device Puts Women at Risk, Lawsuit Says

Technology has made our lives increasingly more convenient. How many telephone numbers do you know off the top of your head?. Not many probably, because our phone technology has eliminated the need for us to keep track of all of those digits. But progress comes with a cost, and for...
TEXAS STATE
BGR.com

Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids

When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
Delaware Online | The News Journal

For the sake of small businesses, Washington must rethink anti-tech crusade | Opinion

The White House recently announced support for a bill aimed at altering the operations of large tech companies, a move the Administration should rethink given the legislation’s potential to derail tech savvy small businesses. Small businesses throughout the First State ramped up their offerings for Cyber Monday, highlighting the fact that in a post-pandemic world, digital platforms are integral to Main Street success. This is especially true for Black-owned businesses who were disproportionately harmed by the effects of COVID-19, but were...
DELAWARE STATE
The Independent

Apple introduces a range of new security features to stop attacks on iPhone users

Apple is launching a host of new privacy and security features aimed at protecting the data of people using its devices.It will now offer end-to-end encryption for almost all of the data that users store in iCloud, its online storage service. And it will add new ways of ensuring that people are really only speaking with who they intend to on iMessage.The new tools are intended to make it harder for hackers, spies and governments to be able to access people’s sensitive and private information.For years, Apple has focused on privacy and security. Much of that has been about the...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy