2 women are suing Apple alleging that former partners hid AirTags in a car and a child's backpack and used the devices to stalk them
The lawsuit, filed in San Francisco, says the AirTag's $29 price has made it "the weapon of choice of stalkers and abusers."
Apple sued by two women saying AirTags help stalkers track victims
Apple is being used over its AirTag technology which some women are saying is making it easier for their stalkers to find them.
‘Proof of time travel’ as brothers think their granddad was holding iPhone in WW2 picture
TWO brothers believe their grandfather is holding a modern-day mobile phone in a photo dating back to World War II - which they bizarrely claim may be proof he's a time-traveller. In a video with nearly 16,000 likes, one TikTok user is claiming their ancestor was like "Captain America" after...
Opinion: A hallelujah moment for iPhone users everywhere
The European Union's new mandate requiring phones to converge on a single wired charging standard beginning in 2024 -- the relatively cheap and simple USB-C cord -- is a hallelujah moment for iPhone owners everywhere, writes Jeff Yang.
Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk appear to agree on one thing: Apple's control over apps is 'problematic'
Mark Zuckerberg took a jab at Apple and appeared to side with Elon Musk over the company's control over the App Store on Wednesday.
Apple car reportedly arrives in 2026, keeps steering wheel
Apple's oft-rumored car project is reportedly still going ahead but with a market launch later than previously thought, and without full self-driving capability. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Apple will launch a car in 2026, or about a year later than the original target date.
Is Your iPhone Listening To You? We Asked Tech Experts.
The last time you spoke out loud about anything at all — whether it was yoga or Christmas — were you immediately bombarded by ads on your iPhone that offered you yoga mats and Christmas lights galore, as if it were reading your mind?. If that’s not a...
Musk Warns of “Nuke Option” if Twitter Gets Banned from Stores (opinion)
While some describe Twitter’s takeover as a dumpster fire, others see a master class in revamping a troubled business. But in light of reports that more hate speech is saturating the platform in the name of free speech, Elon Musk is on the defensive.
Survivors of mass shootings are left with lifelong wounds -- and mounting bills
There were a million things running through James Slaugh's mind as an ambulance rushed him to a nearby hospital after the deadly rampage in Club Q, in Colorado Springs, last month.
Elon Musk's war with Apple shows just how much power Tim Cook has over how we all use the internet
Apple has largely been successful in defending its App Store policies in previous court battles, but Elon Musk poses a new headache.
Two women sue Apple over AirTag stalking concerns
Two women are suing Apple claiming its AirTag devices were used by their former partners to track them. NBC News’ Niala Charles reports on how this isn't the first time concerns of using the device for stalking have come up. Dec. 8, 2022.
Apple loosens tight grip on App Store pricing
Apple on Tuesday announced the biggest upgrade to the App Store pricing system since the launch of the shop, allowing developers to charge from 29 cents to $10,000 for their offerings. Under the updated pricing system, developers will be able to choose from 900 price points, which is nearly 10 times the number of pricing options previously available for app makers, Apple said.
2 women sue Apple in California over AirTag tracking
Two women sued Apple in California federal court charging that the tech company did not do enough to prevent them from being stalked with the use of its AirTags.
Popular Apple Device Puts Women at Risk, Lawsuit Says
Technology has made our lives increasingly more convenient. How many telephone numbers do you know off the top of your head?. Not many probably, because our phone technology has eliminated the need for us to keep track of all of those digits. But progress comes with a cost, and for...
Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids
When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
For the sake of small businesses, Washington must rethink anti-tech crusade | Opinion
The White House recently announced support for a bill aimed at altering the operations of large tech companies, a move the Administration should rethink given the legislation’s potential to derail tech savvy small businesses. Small businesses throughout the First State ramped up their offerings for Cyber Monday, highlighting the fact that in a post-pandemic world, digital platforms are integral to Main Street success. This is especially true for Black-owned businesses who were disproportionately harmed by the effects of COVID-19, but were...
Twitter will reportedly charge $11 on iOS for Blue subscription to offset App Store fees
The report noted that the subscription plan will cost $7 per month if you purchase from the web. But it will be costlier on iOS to offset Apple’s App Store fees. Notably, Apple charges 30% fees to the developers for the first year of subscription, but it drops to 15% from the second year.
Elon Is Thinking of Changing His Twitter Blue Sales Pitch for iPhone Users to ‘Pay $11’
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has told users on his platform to pay $8 for its Blue subscription service so many times that it’s hard to imagine him saying anything else. Yet, a week after someone apparently told him that Apple charges a 30% tax on App Store purchases, Musk may be changing his sales pitch for iOS users to “Pay $11.”
Personalized iPhone ads can put your privacy at risk — disable this feature now
No one likes to give out their private data, personalized ads can be intrusive and infuriating, luckily it's easy to stop them on an iPhone.
Apple introduces a range of new security features to stop attacks on iPhone users
Apple is launching a host of new privacy and security features aimed at protecting the data of people using its devices.It will now offer end-to-end encryption for almost all of the data that users store in iCloud, its online storage service. And it will add new ways of ensuring that people are really only speaking with who they intend to on iMessage.The new tools are intended to make it harder for hackers, spies and governments to be able to access people’s sensitive and private information.For years, Apple has focused on privacy and security. Much of that has been about the...
