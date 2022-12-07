ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The List

Taylor Swift's 2022 AMAs Hairdo Has Fans Convinced She's Sending A Secret Message

Every Taylor Swift era has had its own iconic moments, songs, and outfits that die-hard Swifties still can't get enough of. Even casual fans can't escape the Internet's buzzing over fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming re-recording albums. And it seems that Swifties were extra on edge for the 2022 American Music Awards. Swift dropped a huge secret one of her last award show appearances. In August, Swift announced her surprise album "Midnights" at the 2022 VMAs, leaving our jaws on the floor and alarms set to meet her at midnight.
TODAY.com

Kylie Jenner impresses with massive Christmas tree

Kylie Jenner just took Christmas to a whole new level. The 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her impressive — and massive — Christmas tree that she proudly displayed at the front entrance of her home. Set to Michael Bublé's "It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,"...
People

Khloé Kardashian Details Funny Wardrobe Snafu at People's Choice Awards: 'My Outfit Broke!'

"The whole zipper popped open," the reality star revealed from the back of her car after winning 'Reality Star of 2022' at the People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California Khloé Kardashian suffered a major style mishap at the People's Choice Awards Tuesday — and was happy to share it. "You guys, we just won People's Choice and I'm so grateful, but, OK, my outfit broke!" the reality star said from the back of her car after winning 'Reality Star of 2022' at the show in Santa Monica,...
SANTA MONICA, CA
People

Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wear Coordinating Suits to Accept Their 2022 People's Choice Award

Kardashian also took home the top prize for reality star of 2022, which she's won every year since 2018 The 2022 People's Choice Awards was the perfect mother-daughter outing for Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner. The two made a glam appearance at the award show to accept their trophy for reality show of 2022 for The Kardashians. Mom and daughter showed up in coordinating black outfits — Jenner wearing a suit with voluminous tulle shoulder detail and Kardashian wearing a sleeveless, backless suit. Jenner took the stage by...
Floor8

Khloe Kardashian turns heads at 2022 People's Choice Awards

The Kardashian-Jenners officially cemented their status as red carpet royalty at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. Winning The Reality Show of 2022 for their Hulu series The Kardashians. While in attendance, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner showed off their unique styles with some of their most fashionable outfits to date at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
SANTA MONICA, CA
People

Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday

"You have changed my life forever ❤️" The Kardashians star wrote in an Instagram tribute to her husband on Monday Kourtney Kardashian Barker is celebrating her husband Travis Barker's 47th birthday!  On Monday, The Kardashians star, 43, showered the Blink-182 drummer with some Instagram love for his birthday. "I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," she wrote in the caption alongside pictures of the pair. "Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker 🖤 you have changed my life forever. ❤️" The couple rocked sexy ensembles...
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Blooms in Floral Jeweled Suit & Gold Pumps at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Carrie Underwood made a retro statement on the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards tonight. While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., for the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a sharp black suit. Her dapper attire came with a glamorous twist: allover embroidery shaped like flowers and shooting stars in cream and gold hues, complete with golden amber crystals. The maximalist wet was paired with a matching embroidered blouse with a satin collar. Finishing Underwood’s ensemble were gleaming gold chainmail drop earrings, as well as layered diamond rings. When it came to footwear, Underwood slipped on a...
SANTA MONICA, CA
E! News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Show PDA at Art Basel Party in Miami

On Dec. 2, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted showing some PDA during a trip to Miami. The two, parents of daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and a 10-month-old baby boy, were photographed hugging and talking at Wayne and Cynthia Boich's Art Basel 2022 Party in Miami Beach. Kylie also shared a glass of what appeared to be white wine with Travis.
MIAMI BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy