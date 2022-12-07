Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
49-Year-Old 'RHOBH' Star Diana Jenkins is PregnantAMY KAPLANBeverly Hills, CA
4 Great Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
A recession could be softened by Southern California's strengthsNewSnackLos Angeles, CA
Be Santa’s Helper for the Homeless of Los Angeles: 2 Volunteering Opportunities This ChristmasMona LazarLos Angeles, CA
Strong Storm System to Move Through Southern California Later Saturday Through Monday, Full DetailsSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Related
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Taylor Swift's 2022 AMAs Hairdo Has Fans Convinced She's Sending A Secret Message
Every Taylor Swift era has had its own iconic moments, songs, and outfits that die-hard Swifties still can't get enough of. Even casual fans can't escape the Internet's buzzing over fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming re-recording albums. And it seems that Swifties were extra on edge for the 2022 American Music Awards. Swift dropped a huge secret one of her last award show appearances. In August, Swift announced her surprise album "Midnights" at the 2022 VMAs, leaving our jaws on the floor and alarms set to meet her at midnight.
Kim Kardashian Says She Travels “With a Cup in the Backseat of the Car” for “Pee Anxiety” on ‘The Kardashians’
Who’s ready for some more Kardashians TMI? Just like her younger sister, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian is always ready to pop a squat whilst traveling via automobile. In fact, the reality star opened up about just how prepared she really is in The Kardashians Season 2 finale. As she...
Kris Jenner Shades Tristan Thompson as Khloe Kardashian Names Baby No. 2: ‘How About Rob?’
A subtle dig? Kris Jenner shaded Tristan Thompson while suggesting a name for his and Khloé Kardashian’s newborn son during The Kardashians. Kris, 67, Khloé, 38, and sister Kim Kardashian talked about a name for the Good American founder’s baby boy, who was born on July 28, during the of the Hulu show.
Elle
Taylor Swift’s Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Gave a Subtle, Sneaky Look Into Their Life Together
Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association Olivia Rodrigo Sings Taylor Swift, No Doubt & "drivers license" in a Game of Song Association. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn keep their relationship very private, but they occasionally offer a small glimpse into...
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
We Still Can’t Believe Kendall Jenner Wore This Plunging Halter Top To Her Ex Harry Styles’ Concert
Sometimes the stars align—literally. Fans are saying that—at least when it comes to newly single Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles. The supermodel recently attended her ex’s LA concert, and when we saw the plunging halter top she wore, we weren’t surprised Harry allegedly blew her a kiss while performing on stage.
The Hollywood Gossip
Travis Barker: You Can Watch Me J-ck Off Into a Cup On the New Season of The Kardashians!
Obviously, Travis Barker is best known as the drummer for Blink-182. But long before he married Kourtney Kardashian, Barker was also a reality star. From 2005 to 2006, Travis and his second wife, Shanna Moakler, starred in an MTV series called Meet the Barkers. And it seems that these days,...
Taylor Swift Breaks the Internet in Bejeweled Dresses at the MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift keeps finding new and creative ways to promote her latest album, Midnights. She arrived at the MTV EMAs 2022 on Nov. 13 wearing a dazzling bejeweled ensemble — a subtle reference to one of the album’s big favorites, “Bejeweled,” perhaps?. The sheer skirt overlaid...
TODAY.com
Kylie Jenner impresses with massive Christmas tree
Kylie Jenner just took Christmas to a whole new level. The 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her impressive — and massive — Christmas tree that she proudly displayed at the front entrance of her home. Set to Michael Bublé's "It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,"...
Khloé Kardashian Details Funny Wardrobe Snafu at People's Choice Awards: 'My Outfit Broke!'
"The whole zipper popped open," the reality star revealed from the back of her car after winning 'Reality Star of 2022' at the People's Choice Awards in Santa Monica, California Khloé Kardashian suffered a major style mishap at the People's Choice Awards Tuesday — and was happy to share it. "You guys, we just won People's Choice and I'm so grateful, but, OK, my outfit broke!" the reality star said from the back of her car after winning 'Reality Star of 2022' at the show in Santa Monica,...
Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wear Coordinating Suits to Accept Their 2022 People's Choice Award
Kardashian also took home the top prize for reality star of 2022, which she's won every year since 2018 The 2022 People's Choice Awards was the perfect mother-daughter outing for Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner. The two made a glam appearance at the award show to accept their trophy for reality show of 2022 for The Kardashians. Mom and daughter showed up in coordinating black outfits — Jenner wearing a suit with voluminous tulle shoulder detail and Kardashian wearing a sleeveless, backless suit. Jenner took the stage by...
Gwyneth Paltrow Is Somewhat Responsible for Taylor Swift’s Hit ‘All Too Well’
Taylor Swift draws inspiration from her personal life -- and that often involves A-list stars. So what does Gwyneth Paltrow have to do with 'All Too Well'?
Khloe Kardashian turns heads at 2022 People's Choice Awards
The Kardashian-Jenners officially cemented their status as red carpet royalty at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. Winning The Reality Show of 2022 for their Hulu series The Kardashians. While in attendance, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner showed off their unique styles with some of their most fashionable outfits to date at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
Travis Barker Only Agreed to Film His Proposal to Kourtney Kardashian If He Couldn't 'See One Camera'
Travis Barker is opening up about his decision to film his beachfront proposal to wife Kourtney Kardashian. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, popped the question in October 2021, just months after he and Kardashian, 43, went public as a couple after years of friendship. The proposal took place on the beach...
Kourtney Kardashian Praises Travis Barker as the 'Husband of My Dreams' on His 47th Birthday
"You have changed my life forever ❤️" The Kardashians star wrote in an Instagram tribute to her husband on Monday Kourtney Kardashian Barker is celebrating her husband Travis Barker's 47th birthday! On Monday, The Kardashians star, 43, showered the Blink-182 drummer with some Instagram love for his birthday. "I am beyond grateful for the day you were born," she wrote in the caption alongside pictures of the pair. "Happy birthday to the husband of my dreams, my soulmate @travisbarker 🖤 you have changed my life forever. ❤️" The couple rocked sexy ensembles...
Carrie Underwood Blooms in Floral Jeweled Suit & Gold Pumps at People’s Choice Awards 2022
Carrie Underwood made a retro statement on the red carpet at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards tonight. While arriving at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif., for the occasion, the Grammy Award-winning musician posed in a sharp black suit. Her dapper attire came with a glamorous twist: allover embroidery shaped like flowers and shooting stars in cream and gold hues, complete with golden amber crystals. The maximalist wet was paired with a matching embroidered blouse with a satin collar. Finishing Underwood’s ensemble were gleaming gold chainmail drop earrings, as well as layered diamond rings. When it came to footwear, Underwood slipped on a...
'SNL' opening monologue pokes fun at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, World Cup
Actors Steve Martin and Martin Short co-hosted Saturday Night Live Dec. 10 as the late-night comedy series kicked off the holiday season with a Christmas-themed episode.
Here's Why Swifties "Can't Stand" This Woman Who Looks Like Taylor Swift
I think we can agree that Taylor Swift is one of the most famous people on the planet, right? And because of that, one Utah woman, who resembles the Grammy winning songstress, is now a niche internet star. Article continues below advertisement. Meet Ashley Leechin (@noitsashley13), who has become popular...
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Show PDA at Art Basel Party in Miami
On Dec. 2, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted showing some PDA during a trip to Miami. The two, parents of daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and a 10-month-old baby boy, were photographed hugging and talking at Wayne and Cynthia Boich's Art Basel 2022 Party in Miami Beach. Kylie also shared a glass of what appeared to be white wine with Travis.
Comments / 0