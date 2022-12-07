ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The State Journal-Register

I believe in the after

On a cloudless, sunny day, the overlapping sounds of footsteps fill the air as my peers race to be the first ones at the bleachers for recess. Nearly drowning in my coat, the sleeves hanging off my arms, my hands curled inside searching for feeling in my fingers, I make my way to the track, alone. Mindlessly, I swipe left to the exercise screen on my watch and reach for the running option. My veiny, near-numb...
Tampa Bay Times

Today’s topic: ‘How to be a Black man.’ | Column

Today’s topic: “How to be a Black man.” It’s a subject on which white conservatives are often quick to offer instruction to actual Black men, their utter lack of relevant experience notwithstanding. In split screens on Fox “News,” online and in emails to Black male columnists, they give unsought counsel.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
The Detroit Free Press

Free Press to receive Report for America grant to cover youth sports in Detroit, region

The Detroit Free Press is among dozens of newsrooms across the nation that will receive a grant from Report for America to help fund a reporting position in the newsroom. The program places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. The Free Press plans to use the grant to hire a reporter to cover the culture of youth sports in metro Detroit to explore the role it plays in bringing communities together and the...
DETROIT, MI
The New York Times

Tech Layoffs in U.S. Send Foreign Workers Scrambling to Find New Jobs

Tahmina Watson, an immigration lawyer who has been receiving calls from laid off tech workers, in Mercer Island, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022. (Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times) Since Microsoft brought him to the United States 14 years ago, Abhishikt Jain has excelled professionally, raised a family and settled into a four-bedroom house with a garage “full of unnecessary stuff,” he said.
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy