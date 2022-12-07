Read full article on original website
MacKenzie Scott donates another $2bn as ex Jeff Bezos complains it is ‘hard’ to give away money
MacKenzie Scott just revealed she’s donated a whopping near $2bn to various causes on the very same day her ex Jeff Bezos announced he is struggling to give away his $124bn fortune. On Monday, Scott shared in a Medium blog post that she’d doled out “$1,990,800,000 to 343 organizations...
Laid-off Tech Worker Says She Was Barred From Warning Others Their Jobs Were in Jeopardy
If you're lucky enough, your company's values and perceptions on the way operations should run align with yours. But sometimes you hear stories about the ways businesses expect workers to behave and your immediate reaction is: "Yeah there's no way that is going to fly." Article continues below advertisement. Unfortunately,...
JESSE WATTERS: The New York Times writers are losing money and the greedy executives don't care
Jesse Watters reacts to The New York Times writers striking for allegedly not receiving pay increases and pushing for a 'fair contract' on 'Jesse Watters Primetime.'
Around 90% of tech companies say they’re turning to remote work for this reason
Remote work is looking increasingly attractive to companies trying to save money. As companies struggle with whether to bring employees back into the office or allow remote working to continue, a recession might force their hand. Corporate America is preparing for an economic contraction within the next year. A full...
Tech firms sponsored 45,000 H-1B workers in the past 3 years, report says. Many are now laid-off and struggling to stay in the US.
At least 350 immigrants were affected by Meta and Twitter's most recent job cuts, Bloomberg reported.
I believe in the after
On a cloudless, sunny day, the overlapping sounds of footsteps fill the air as my peers race to be the first ones at the bleachers for recess. Nearly drowning in my coat, the sleeves hanging off my arms, my hands curled inside searching for feeling in my fingers, I make my way to the track, alone. Mindlessly, I swipe left to the exercise screen on my watch and reach for the running option. My veiny, near-numb...
Tampa Bay Times
Today’s topic: ‘How to be a Black man.’ | Column
Today’s topic: “How to be a Black man.” It’s a subject on which white conservatives are often quick to offer instruction to actual Black men, their utter lack of relevant experience notwithstanding. In split screens on Fox “News,” online and in emails to Black male columnists, they give unsought counsel.
Fiverr Launches Recession Resource Hub for Businesses and Entrepreneurs: “The Lift”
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 7, 2022-- Fiverr International Ltd., (NYSE: FVRR), the company that is revolutionizing how the world works together, today launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” Geared toward entrepreneurs and owners of small-to-medium businesses, the site features on-demand help, articles, and guides from business experts. Topics range from financial assessment to business strategy, talent outsourcing, and marketing tactics. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221207005080/en/ Fiverr launched an online recession hub called “The Lift.” (Photo: Business Wire)
WTHR
33 companies put the 4-day workweek to the test and found it may be better for business
LOS ANGELES — Is a shortened workweek good for business?. Millions switched to remote or hybrid work during the pandemic. Commuting time was scrapped, meetings got shorter or were done virtually. And the question of whether a traditional work schedule was necessary got louder. "We just saw people that...
90-year-old college graduate sends a valuable message: 'Keep learning'
Joyce DeFauw, 90, graduates from Northern Illinois University as part of the Class of 2022. She has some advice for the rest of us: 'Keep learning.'
Letters to the editor for Sunday, December 11, 2022
Officers are true heroes In the Dec. 7 edition, two articles discuss the awarding of Congressional Gold Medals to the heroic officers and police forces who protected the U.S....
I fill executive-assistant jobs at tech companies that pay up to $250,000 a year. There's a surprisingly low barrier to entry — I just look for these traits in people.
"There's a staggering level of access and intimacy in these roles," said Jessica Vann, who hires assistants for Instacart and Palo Alto Networks.
Free Press to receive Report for America grant to cover youth sports in Detroit, region
The Detroit Free Press is among dozens of newsrooms across the nation that will receive a grant from Report for America to help fund a reporting position in the newsroom. The program places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues and communities. The Free Press plans to use the grant to hire a reporter to cover the culture of youth sports in metro Detroit to explore the role it plays in bringing communities together and the...
Just Funky Named to Inc.’s 2022 Best in Business List
Just Funky Just Funky Best In Business Just Funky has been named to the Inc. 2022 Best in Business list. I am so proud of our team’s ability to innovate and provide our customers with the best products and service to help them demonstrate the
Find a new job in 60 days: tech layoffs put immigrant workers on a ticking clock
Last month, tech companies laid off about 50,000 workers, many of them immigrants on work visas. Now they have to find a job soon or leave the country.
buzzfeednews.com
They Worked In Big Tech And Lived The American Dream. Now They Might Be Forced To Leave The Country.
Rohan Patil came to the US from India in 2015 to get a graduate degree in computer science. Patil was “fascinated by America,” he said, and when he got a job in machine learning and research at Amazon two years later, he was elated. “It felt great to...
Tech Layoffs in U.S. Send Foreign Workers Scrambling to Find New Jobs
Tahmina Watson, an immigration lawyer who has been receiving calls from laid off tech workers, in Mercer Island, Wash., Dec. 7, 2022. (Jovelle Tamayo/The New York Times) Since Microsoft brought him to the United States 14 years ago, Abhishikt Jain has excelled professionally, raised a family and settled into a four-bedroom house with a garage “full of unnecessary stuff,” he said.
