FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
theadvocate.com
Suspects crash stolen bus into business, steal cigarettes, East Baton Rouge Sheriff says
The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for two suspects they say stole a bus then crashed it into a local business in order to steal cigarettes. On Saturday morning, EBRSO spokeswoman Casey Rayborn Hicks said deputies responded to a reported burglary at the Fast Lane gas station on 9150 Joor Road.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects Wanted for Vehicle Theft in Baton Rouge
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Suspects Wanted for Vehicle Theft in Baton Rouge. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office stated on December 8, 2022, that Larceny Division Detectives are now investigating the theft of a motor vehicle. Prior to the incident, CCTV...
WANTED: TPSO searches for woman accused of bank fraud, identity theft
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman accused of multiple financial crimes. Tohoma Peters, 41, a resident of Hammond, La. allegedly committed various financial crimes. Officials said Peters also failed to appear for a warrant issued in March of 2022 for...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge elderly woman carjacked at noon, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating an 81-year-old woman being robbed at gunpoint on Friday afternoon. According to BRPD, an 81-year-old woman was returning home from grocery shopping in the 12000 block of La Margie Avenue, when an unknown black male walked up and stole her car at gunpoint. Her groceries were stolen as well.
wbrz.com
Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint
BATON ROUGE - Armed carjackers attacked an elderly woman in her driveway after she returned home from a grocery store trip, stealing her car and her groceries at gunpoint. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 81-year-old was robbed around noon Friday outside her home on La Margie Drive, just off S Choctaw Drive. Police said the at least one attacker took off in her car, which still contained the groceries she had just bought.
WAFB.com
Elderly woman carjacked at home, officials say
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with the death of an infant, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
250 Pounds of Cocaine Found in Vehicle After Police Chase in Louisiana
We are learning more about a police pursuit from a few days ago in Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
Suspect charged with DWI after allegedly hitting mailbox, signs and home in Livingston Parish
WATSON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to a vehicle accident on Thursday night. Deputies arrived on Kingfisher St. in the Audubon Lakes subdivision around 11 p.m. and began to investigate the crash. LPSO said, “Deputies learned that one vehicle struck a mailbox, multiple...
WAFB.com
Suspect in deadly I-10 pursuit identified, was hauling $2.5 million worth of drugs, officials say
An arrest warrant has been issued for a man wanted in connection with the death of an infant, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after an elderly woman was carjacked Friday afternoon, Dec. 9.
brproud.com
Baton Rouge school damaged and ‘Weed, Shrooms and a gun” seized after chase
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office were led on a chase by a Honda Accord driven by Dwayne Burrell, 21, of Baton Rouge. It all started on Tuesday, December 6, when two deputies noticed that “the vehicle had an expired registration,” according to the affidavit.
Louisiana man steals over $300,000 from disabled relative, indicted
A Louisiana man has been indicted after he allegedly stole over $300,000 from a disabled relative.
wbrz.com
Police found 180 pounds of cocaine after trooper shot, killed suspect on I-10
BATON ROUGE - A state trooper shot and killed a suspect who was reportedly hauling drugs after what started as a high-speed chase on I-10 late Thursday night. The chase began west of LA 415 shortly before 10 p.m. and made its way across the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge.
brproud.com
BRPD arrests alleged bank robber
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An alleged bank robber is behind bars in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Floyd Hose, Jr., 37, was arrested “for his involvement in the robbery of Cottonport Bank,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The alleged robbery took place just...
brproud.com
Woman arrested after allegedly chasing victim with knife at his home
PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman was arrested after allegedly chasing then injuring a man with a knife earlier this week. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a stabbing incident on Sugar Street on Monday, Dec. 5. The victim told deputies Faith Nicole Johnson, 20, of Napoleonville, who was allegedly armed with a knife and piece of pipe, and two other women came to his home.
kjas.com
Beaumont Police find cocaine, marijuana, and cash during traffic stop
Beaumont Police say a Louisiana man is jailed following a Thursday afternoon traffic stop in which officers discovered him transporting 6.6 pounds of cocaine, along with marijuana and approximately $5,500.00 in cash. Police say they arrested Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana (about 40 miles southeast of Lafayette) following the...
brproud.com
Driver accused of fleeing from Baton Rouge deputies, crashing into local elementary school
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested after allegedly fleeing from deputies and crashing into one of Claiborne Elementary School’s brick walls, an incident that left the school with noticeable damage. According to an official report from the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO),...
WAPT
4 women accused of shoplifting more than $17,000 worth of merchandise in Madison
MADISON, Miss. — Four Louisiana women are accused of stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise in Madison, according to police. Officers said they got a call before 3 p.m. Wednesday from employees at Best Buy on Grandview Boulevard about two women stealing. When officers got there, they said they saw the suspects and two additional women going into nearby Ulta Beauty, where they were seen stealing several items there, according to police.
brproud.com
WBR work release inmate charged with Terrorizing after walking into bank and demanding ‘all the money’
BRUSLY, La. (BRPROUD) – A work release inmate named Darrick Arceneaux, 39, of Lake Charles apparently decided to walk off from a work release program on Tuesday, December 6. After walking off, Arceneaux was said to have made his way to the Cottonport Bank in Brusly. While at the...
wbrz.com
Person shot at apartment complex on Perkins Road, taken to hospital in critical condition
BATON ROUGE - A person was taken to a hospital in critical condition after being reportedly shot at an apartment complex on Perkins Road. Officials are responding to a reported shooting at Oakleigh Apartments on Perkins Road just after 8 a.m. Friday morning. One person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
Baker PD search for person of interest accused of attempted burglary
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baker Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest they believe could be connected to a burglary investigation. According to police, the individual is accused of attempted burglary of a vehicle on Debra Drive, off of Main...
