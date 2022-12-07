MADISON, Miss. — Four Louisiana women are accused of stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise in Madison, according to police. Officers said they got a call before 3 p.m. Wednesday from employees at Best Buy on Grandview Boulevard about two women stealing. When officers got there, they said they saw the suspects and two additional women going into nearby Ulta Beauty, where they were seen stealing several items there, according to police.

MADISON, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO