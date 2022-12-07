ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

brproud.com

BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Carjackers jumped 81-year-old woman outside her Baton Rouge home, stole her car & groceries at gunpoint

BATON ROUGE - Armed carjackers attacked an elderly woman in her driveway after she returned home from a grocery store trip, stealing her car and her groceries at gunpoint. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the 81-year-old was robbed around noon Friday outside her home on La Margie Drive, just off S Choctaw Drive. Police said the at least one attacker took off in her car, which still contained the groceries she had just bought.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

BRPD arrests alleged bank robber

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An alleged bank robber is behind bars in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Floyd Hose, Jr., 37, was arrested “for his involvement in the robbery of Cottonport Bank,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. The alleged robbery took place just...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Woman arrested after allegedly chasing victim with knife at his home

PAINCOURTVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A woman was arrested after allegedly chasing then injuring a man with a knife earlier this week. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a stabbing incident on Sugar Street on Monday, Dec. 5. The victim told deputies Faith Nicole Johnson, 20, of Napoleonville, who was allegedly armed with a knife and piece of pipe, and two other women came to his home.
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
kjas.com

Beaumont Police find cocaine, marijuana, and cash during traffic stop

Beaumont Police say a Louisiana man is jailed following a Thursday afternoon traffic stop in which officers discovered him transporting 6.6 pounds of cocaine, along with marijuana and approximately $5,500.00 in cash. Police say they arrested Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana (about 40 miles southeast of Lafayette) following the...
BEAUMONT, TX
WAPT

4 women accused of shoplifting more than $17,000 worth of merchandise in Madison

MADISON, Miss. — Four Louisiana women are accused of stealing more than $17,000 worth of merchandise in Madison, according to police. Officers said they got a call before 3 p.m. Wednesday from employees at Best Buy on Grandview Boulevard about two women stealing. When officers got there, they said they saw the suspects and two additional women going into nearby Ulta Beauty, where they were seen stealing several items there, according to police.
MADISON, MS
WAFB

Baker PD search for person of interest accused of attempted burglary

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baker Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest they believe could be connected to a burglary investigation. According to police, the individual is accused of attempted burglary of a vehicle on Debra Drive, off of Main...
BAKER, LA

