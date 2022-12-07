Read full article on original website
With Herschel Walker, the Stupidity Is the Point
About half of Georgia voters cast a ballot for Herschel Walker on Tuesday. Most of these voters wouldn’t trust Walker to run the check-out at a Family Dollar. But that’s the whole point. Herschel Walker has repeatedly proven himself to be stupid. Herschel Walker’s voters aren’t necessarily stupid....
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Herschel Walker struggles to explain why Trump is not campaigning for him in Georgia Senate runoff
Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker struggled to explain to why former president Donald Trump is not campaigning for him in the final week of Georgia’s Senate runoff race. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked why the former president will not rally with Mr Walker, when former president Barack Obama will campaign with Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, on Thursday. The New York Times reported earlier this week that instead, Mr Trump will hold a call with Mr Walker’s supporters in Georgia and will send out fundraising emails. But Mr Walker said that he still had the support...
Herschel Walker didn't call Raphael Warnock to concede the Georgia Senate race, leaving the task to a staffer: AJC
Walker didn't personally call Warnock to offer a concession, leaving the task to a deputy to "reach out" to the senator's staff, the AJC reported.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Warnock, 24 Hours Before Runoff
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate's campaign for the Georgia Senate seat has been met with a string of controversies and scandals.
As Herschel Walker Loses Georgia Runoff Election, Marjorie Taylor-Greene Blames "Strategies, Messaging and Missteps"
Marjorie Taylor-Greene and Donald TrumpPhoto byShutterstock. Late on December 6 it emerged that the Democratic incumbent in Georgia's Senate race - Raphael Warnock - had secured another term in office after winning the state's runoff election with at over 51% of the vote.
Herschel Walker's Georgia Runoff Hopes Just Got Bleaker
An expert told Newsweek that Walker even being within striking distance of a Senate seat as a "scandal-plagued, rookie politician with no qualifications," is an achievement.
Herschel Walker’s son revels in father’s Georgia Senate runoff defeat
Christian Walker sent a series of celebratory tweets that recalled the candidate’s alleged history of mistreatment of his family
Georgia Gov. Kemp asked if Herschel Walker shares his values. Hear his reply
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of Georgia sits down with CNN's Kaitlan Collins to discuss his state's runoff Senate election between the GOP's Herschel Walker and Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock.
Herschel Walker concedes after bitter Georgia runoff: 'I'm not going to make any excuses'
Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker gave his concession speech to a crowd of supporters Tuesday night, acknowledging Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's victory.
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan blames Trump for Herschel Walker loss in runoff
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is putting all the blame over Tuesday's bruising defeat in the state's Senate runoff race between Herschel Walker and Sen. Raphael Warnock on former President Donald Trump.
Georgia's Republican lieutenant governor says he couldn't bring himself to vote for Herschel Walker
Republican Herschel Walker or Democratic incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock are facing off in the Georgia runoff to determine the control of the Senate.
Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff says the difference in competence between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker is the 'most dramatic that I have ever seen in electoral politics'
"Senator Warnock is an asset to the nation," Ossoff told Insider about his fellow Georgian. "He has won universal respect across the aisle."
5 takeaways from the Georgia Senate runoff between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker
The Georgia Senate runoff race, which cost $380 million in total, underscored how deeply the country is divided going into 2023.
What the GOP's next steps should be after Herschel Walker's loss
When Herschel Walker ran for U.S. Senate in Georgia, he faced criticism for many things he said. But when he lost this week, he gave a gracious concession speech. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) HERSCHEL WALKER: I don't want any of you to stop dreaming. I don't want any of you...
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party
Kyrsten Sinema, a United States senator from Arizona, is leaving the Democratic Party. Here's the way she put it in a video she released. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KYRSTEN SINEMA: Registering as an independent and showing up to work with the title of independent is a reflection of who I've always been and it's a reflection of who Arizona is.
To many Arizonans, Sinema's exit from the Democratic Party was predictable
Democrats woke up Friday to the news that one of its members had fled for more independent pastures. Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced that she left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent. That move came just days after Democrats were celebrating their win in the Georgia runoff, when Senator Raphael Warnock held off a stiff challenge from a Trump-backed challenger. And it complicates things for Democrats who were once again left with a razor-thin majority in the Senate. But although many in the national political universe seem shocked, some people, especially in Arizona, weren't surprised at all. From member station KJZZ, Michel Marizco has this report.
Morning news brief
We're going to start in Germany this hour where authorities disrupted a plot by a far-right extremist group to overthrow the government. In one of the country's largest anti-terror raids, police on Wednesday arrested 25 people in many different locations. Many belong to a movement known as the Reich Citizens. The revelation of their alleged plot adds to concerns about anti-democratic movements around the world.
Newt Gingrich thinks the GOP needs to stop underestimating Biden
The Respect for Marriage Act, a bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriage, is about to become law. It's another legislative victory for President Biden and Democrats in the sharply divided House and Senate. A lot of folks predicted that divide would prevent Biden from achieving his policy goals. Instead, Biden has been able to legislate effectively these last two years, and Republicans could stand to watch and learn. That is the view advanced in a new essay from none other than Newt Gingrich, former Republican Speaker of the House, and he joins us now. Speaker Gingrich, welcome.
How Republicans got on board with the Respect for Marriage Act
Congress has given final passage to the Respect for Marriage Act. It mandates that all states should recognize same-sex marriages. Now, when President Biden signs this law, as he is expected to do, it will change nothing for now because the Supreme Court has found a right to same-sex marriage in the Constitution, but should the court's conservative majority ever rule otherwise, this law would be in place to set a federal standard. It was a bipartisan bill, for the most part. It could not have passed the Senate without some Republican support. And in the House, 39 Republicans joined Democrats in voting yes. That's only about a fifth of the Republicans, but 39 of them.
