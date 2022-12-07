ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

With Herschel Walker, the Stupidity Is the Point

About half of Georgia voters cast a ballot for Herschel Walker on Tuesday. Most of these voters wouldn’t trust Walker to run the check-out at a Family Dollar. But that’s the whole point. Herschel Walker has repeatedly proven himself to be stupid. Herschel Walker’s voters aren’t necessarily stupid....
GEORGIA STATE
Herschel Walker struggles to explain why Trump is not campaigning for him in Georgia Senate runoff

Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker struggled to explain to why former president Donald Trump is not campaigning for him in the final week of Georgia’s Senate runoff race. Fox News host Laura Ingraham asked why the former president will not rally with Mr Walker, when former president Barack Obama will campaign with Mr Walker’s Democratic opponent, Senator Raphael Warnock, on Thursday. The New York Times reported earlier this week that instead, Mr Trump will hold a call with Mr Walker’s supporters in Georgia and will send out fundraising emails. But Mr Walker said that he still had the support...
GEORGIA STATE
Sen. Kyrsten Sinema is leaving the Democratic Party

Kyrsten Sinema, a United States senator from Arizona, is leaving the Democratic Party. Here's the way she put it in a video she released. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) KYRSTEN SINEMA: Registering as an independent and showing up to work with the title of independent is a reflection of who I've always been and it's a reflection of who Arizona is.
ARIZONA STATE
To many Arizonans, Sinema's exit from the Democratic Party was predictable

Democrats woke up Friday to the news that one of its members had fled for more independent pastures. Arizona senior Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced that she left the Democratic Party and registered as an independent. That move came just days after Democrats were celebrating their win in the Georgia runoff, when Senator Raphael Warnock held off a stiff challenge from a Trump-backed challenger. And it complicates things for Democrats who were once again left with a razor-thin majority in the Senate. But although many in the national political universe seem shocked, some people, especially in Arizona, weren't surprised at all. From member station KJZZ, Michel Marizco has this report.
ARIZONA STATE
Morning news brief

We're going to start in Germany this hour where authorities disrupted a plot by a far-right extremist group to overthrow the government. In one of the country's largest anti-terror raids, police on Wednesday arrested 25 people in many different locations. Many belong to a movement known as the Reich Citizens. The revelation of their alleged plot adds to concerns about anti-democratic movements around the world.
GEORGIA STATE
Newt Gingrich thinks the GOP needs to stop underestimating Biden

The Respect for Marriage Act, a bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriage, is about to become law. It's another legislative victory for President Biden and Democrats in the sharply divided House and Senate. A lot of folks predicted that divide would prevent Biden from achieving his policy goals. Instead, Biden has been able to legislate effectively these last two years, and Republicans could stand to watch and learn. That is the view advanced in a new essay from none other than Newt Gingrich, former Republican Speaker of the House, and he joins us now. Speaker Gingrich, welcome.
GEORGIA STATE
How Republicans got on board with the Respect for Marriage Act

Congress has given final passage to the Respect for Marriage Act. It mandates that all states should recognize same-sex marriages. Now, when President Biden signs this law, as he is expected to do, it will change nothing for now because the Supreme Court has found a right to same-sex marriage in the Constitution, but should the court's conservative majority ever rule otherwise, this law would be in place to set a federal standard. It was a bipartisan bill, for the most part. It could not have passed the Senate without some Republican support. And in the House, 39 Republicans joined Democrats in voting yes. That's only about a fifth of the Republicans, but 39 of them.
FLORIDA STATE
