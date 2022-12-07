Effective: 2022-12-11 02:04:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-11 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Take your time and drive slowly if you encounter freezing fog. Be mindful of slick spots, especially on bridges and other elevated surfaces. Target Area: Atchison; Doniphan; Johnson; Leavenworth; Linn; Miami; Wyandotte DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri. * WHEN...Until 11 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing Fog is possible as temperatures dip below freezing overnight. Freezing fog can result in a light glaze of ice; especially on elevated surfaces and roadways.

ATCHISON COUNTY, KS ・ 1 HOUR AGO