Plantersville, TX

63-Year-Old Leticia Bonilla Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Plantersville (Plantersville, TX)

Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Plantersville Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Highway 105 at FM 1774.

According to the Police, a 2010 Dodge Ram and a 2016 Kia Sportage were involved in the collision.

The driver of the Kia traveling eastbound tried to turn onto FM 1774 and was hit by a Dodge Ram.

63-year-old Leticia Bonilla was identified as the driver of the Kia who suffered significant injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Dodge was identified as 29-year-old Edgar Almaguer who suffered minor injuries.

The accident is still being investigated by the officials.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.

No additional information regarding the fatal crash was provided by the Deputies.

December 7, 2022

Source: KBTX

Nationwide Report

