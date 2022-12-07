1 killed, 4 seriously injured in Raynham crash

RAYNHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — A man has died following a single-car crash in Raynham early Wednesday morning.

Officials responding to the intersection of Route 44 and Paramount Drive around 2:30 a.m. found a Ram pickup truck had left the roadway and crashed into a traffic light pole with five people trapped inside.

Crews performed a “delicate extrication process over several minutes using hydraulic rescue and cutting tools.”

An adult man, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two additional men and two women were transported to various hospitals, all with serious injuries.

Police say Route 44 is currently closed in the eastbound direction at Orchard Street.

No word on what led up to the crash.

