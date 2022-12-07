Read full article on original website
Missing Nurse: Help Find Nicole Brown!Ossiana TepfenhartBlooming Grove, NY
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicleRoger MarshNapanoch, NY
This Small New York Town Was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenWoodstock, NY
3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful
A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
Poughkeepsie Mail Carrier Caught Resting in Unusual Spot
This mail carrier wasn't exactly thinking outside the box when looking for a place to take a break. What time does your mail get dropped off at your house? Not too long ago a post on Reddit when viral after a person wrote that they just moved to Poughkeepsie and thought it was odd that their mail was delivered after 8:00 PM.
Popular Hudson Valley Bar Plans NYE Party For New York Parents
A very popular brewery in the Hudson Valley is hosting a New Year's Eve party for parents that won't be able to stay up until midnight. The Newburgh Brewing Company is hosting its first New Year's Eve party. This event is called a "NYE Party For People with Kids so 5pm is Perfect, Thanks Very Much."
Holiday Hoopla This Weekend in New Paltz, New York
Many communities around the Hudson Valley are offering holiday celebrations this month. It is practically impossible to list them all. I do have a list of opportunities for you to check in with Santa, but the truth is the big guy is gonna be just about everywhere in the next few weeks.
Fire Breaks Out at Historic Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck
On Tuesday firetrucks raced to the oldest operating inn in America as a fire broke out at the Beekman Arms in Rhinebeck. According to the Rhinebeck Fire Department, the fire was reported just before 2pm. That's when trucks were dispatched to the Inn located on Route 9 and West Market Street.
Body of Missing Woman Found in Goshen New York, Submerged in Car
The sad discovery happened in Orange County on Thursday, December 8th. Earlier this week we told you about a woman from Orange County that went missing on November 30th, friends and family shared pictures and information about 45-year-old Nicole Brown, who was last heard from around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
Horrific Prank Turning Heads on Rte 9 in Fishkill
Did you have to do a double-take when looking at this photo? So did I. Is the bizarre decoration on the roof of this driver's car going too far?. I don't know if this is a prank or some sort of protest but it is horrifying Hudson Valley residents. Imagine...
Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers
A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
Popular Hudson Valley BBQ Restaurant Ready for New York Giants
Award-winning Hudson Valley BBQ is heading to MetLife Stadium. Football and BBQ, what a great combination. One popular, award-winning, Hudson Valley BBQ restaurant recently received some good news after a referral from their bbq family, and they're headed to East Rutherford, NJ this month. Newburgh's Handsome Devil BBQ has been...
Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out
A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
Hudson Valley Man Significantly Damages 3 New York Schools, SO
Police say a Hudson Valley man was drunk and high when he purposely drove into three local school buildings. On Saturday, the Ulster County Sheriff's Office announced a recent investigation is now "closed" following the arrest of an Orange County man. Car Hits School Building In Wallkill, New York. On...
Oscar Winner Shocks Hudson Valley, New York Family, Army Veterans
An Academy Award winner gave a Hudson Valley family of seven the surprise of a lifetime. Jennifer Hudson surprised a Hudson Valley family, who are Army veterans, with a dream home makeover. Sullivan County, New York Family Wins Dream Home Makeover. Shomari and Renee Green of Monticello, New York recently...
First Significant Snowfall of Season Predicted in Hudson Valley
Newburgh, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, Kingston and New Paltz should prepare for snow. It's already the holiday season and the Hudson Valley has yet to see any significant snow accumulations. In fact, the weather has been downright balmy in many parts of the region. Instead of snow, we've experienced some wet and humid weather causing some to wonder if winter would ever arrive.
Officials Promise ‘Repercussions’ For F-Word Flag at Family Event
A Hudson Valley town is still reeling after a vulgar float was allowed to participate in a holiday parade. On Saturday, the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Local businesses were invited to decorate their vehicles in lights and enter them in a contest. One of those businesses, Snow Fountain Supply, added a political message to their truck that outraged many families in attendance.
Man Who Disappeared in 2013 Found Dead With New Name in Sullivan County
In one of the stranger local stories in a years, a man who disappeared nearly 10 years ago was found dead December 5. What makes it really odd is that police said he had taken on an entirely different name by the time he was discovered. His disappearance made national news, and was even featured a May 2016 episode of Investigation Discovery's Disappeared.
Meet ‘The Ornament King’ In Wappingers, NY This Holiday Season
No doubt you have heard his name and you have most certainly seen his ornaments. Christopher Radko, a Hudson Valley native, has been referred to as the "The Ornament King." If you are scratching your head for a second saying I know that name, we will give you a minute to realize that we are talking about a man whose work has made Christmas trees sparkle worldwide. Chances are you have one of his ornaments. You may have bought it yourself but more likely you received it as a gift for your tree.
Send Holiday Cheer From Hyde Park, NY to Sailors on the USS Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt
Many of us are getting ready to celebrate the holidays with friends and family from near and far. Unfortunately, while out keeping us safe at home, the men and women in our armed forces will miss the holiday with their loved ones. The FDR Presidential Library and Museum is making...
City of Kingston receives $1.4 million for Washington Avenue Tunnel settlement
KINGSTON – The City of Kingston has settled the Washington Avenue Tunnel construction litigation for $1.4 million. The common council has approved a settlement with GEA Engineering, Geo-Solutions, Inc., and Mueser Rutledge Consulting Engineers. The payment ends litigation the city started in 2018 concerning repairs performed on Washington Avenue...
Health Alliance Mary’s Avenue campus rehab complete
KINGSTON – A week from now, health care in the City of Kingston and in Ulster County will be taking another new direction. On December 14, the HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley will be opening its rehabilitated Mary’s Avenue facility, where emergency, in-patient care, its operating rooms and 164 beds will be located.
The latest forecast details from News 12 Westchester
