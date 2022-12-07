ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

101.5 WPDH

3 Arrested in Hudson Valley After Stealing Mail, Residents Grateful

A Mahopac man, along with two people from Brooklyn have been caught stealing mail from residents' mailboxes. Police departments all across the Hudson Valley remind us a few times a year that criminals are still driving around the Hudson Valley stealing mail right out of mailboxes. When they share reminders they often times end the message with "if you see something, say something" hoping that residents will call them if they see something that doesn't feel right.
CARMEL HAMLET, NY
101.5 WPDH

Poughkeepsie Mail Carrier Caught Resting in Unusual Spot

This mail carrier wasn't exactly thinking outside the box when looking for a place to take a break. What time does your mail get dropped off at your house? Not too long ago a post on Reddit when viral after a person wrote that they just moved to Poughkeepsie and thought it was odd that their mail was delivered after 8:00 PM.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Holiday Hoopla This Weekend in New Paltz, New York

Many communities around the Hudson Valley are offering holiday celebrations this month. It is practically impossible to list them all. I do have a list of opportunities for you to check in with Santa, but the truth is the big guy is gonna be just about everywhere in the next few weeks.
NEW PALTZ, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Distribution Center Laying Off Over Half of Hudson Valley Workers

A Hudson Valley business has announced that it will be laying off over half of its workforce at the beginning of 2023. On Tuesday we told you that Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC in Newburgh had laid off over 200 of its employees just weeks before Christmas. The mass layoffs came as the company announced that it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Just one day later it appears that another Orange County company has some bad news for local employees.
CHESTER, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Popular Hudson Valley BBQ Restaurant Ready for New York Giants

Award-winning Hudson Valley BBQ is heading to MetLife Stadium. Football and BBQ, what a great combination. One popular, award-winning, Hudson Valley BBQ restaurant recently received some good news after a referral from their bbq family, and they're headed to East Rutherford, NJ this month. Newburgh's Handsome Devil BBQ has been...
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley Hospital Prepares Closure, Moving Patients Out

A Hudson Valley hospital will close its doors and move all patients and services to a new location. You may have heard that HealthAlliance is opening up a new hospital building on Mary's Avenue in Kingston. The new $113 million facility will replace the hospital's outdated Broadway campus. With all services moving to the new location, the hospital is now faced with the daunting task of transporting all of its patients while not disrupting their medical care.
KINGSTON, NY
Hudson Valley Post

First Significant Snowfall of Season Predicted in Hudson Valley

Newburgh, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, Kingston and New Paltz should prepare for snow. It's already the holiday season and the Hudson Valley has yet to see any significant snow accumulations. In fact, the weather has been downright balmy in many parts of the region. Instead of snow, we've experienced some wet and humid weather causing some to wonder if winter would ever arrive.
NEWBURGH, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Officials Promise ‘Repercussions’ For F-Word Flag at Family Event

A Hudson Valley town is still reeling after a vulgar float was allowed to participate in a holiday parade. On Saturday, the Town of Pleasant Valley in Dutchess County hosted its annual Festival of Lights parade. Local businesses were invited to decorate their vehicles in lights and enter them in a contest. One of those businesses, Snow Fountain Supply, added a political message to their truck that outraged many families in attendance.
PLEASANT VALLEY, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Meet ‘The Ornament King’ In Wappingers, NY This Holiday Season

No doubt you have heard his name and you have most certainly seen his ornaments. Christopher Radko, a Hudson Valley native, has been referred to as the "The Ornament King." If you are scratching your head for a second saying I know that name, we will give you a minute to realize that we are talking about a man whose work has made Christmas trees sparkle worldwide. Chances are you have one of his ornaments. You may have bought it yourself but more likely you received it as a gift for your tree.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

City of Kingston receives $1.4 million for Washington Avenue Tunnel settlement

KINGSTON – The City of Kingston has settled the Washington Avenue Tunnel construction litigation for $1.4 million. The common council has approved a settlement with GEA Engineering, Geo-Solutions, Inc., and Mueser Rutledge Consulting Engineers. The payment ends litigation the city started in 2018 concerning repairs performed on Washington Avenue...
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Health Alliance Mary’s Avenue campus rehab complete

KINGSTON – A week from now, health care in the City of Kingston and in Ulster County will be taking another new direction. On December 14, the HealthAlliance of the Hudson Valley will be opening its rehabilitated Mary’s Avenue facility, where emergency, in-patient care, its operating rooms and 164 beds will be located.
KINGSTON, NY
