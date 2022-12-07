ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waseca, MN

Live Nativity Drive-Thru returns for 3rd year

By By ETHAN BECKER
Waseca County News
Waseca County News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HGnrL_0jaCV4g200

A fairly new tradition that is already helping to put Waseca on the map is returning this weekend.

The Live Nativity Drive-Thru, organized by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church and Christ the King Lutheran Church, will take place Dec. 9 and 10 from 5-8 p.m. The nativity, now a local favorite, was born out of challenging times.

“It started in 2020, the COVID times. I walked out of church one day and saw the awning of [St. Paul’s] and thought that it would make an amazing manger scene,” Anita Nelson, the project manager of the drive-thru, said.

Nelson said she approached the pastor and proposed the idea, and he was supportive of it. The challenge for Nelson, at that point, was finding animals.

“I was just thinking we’d have a manger. I found a farmer that had animals who said we could use them if we included his church, which was St. John’s,” Nelson said.

So the project grew — from one scene to six in its first year. And with the growth came huge success. According to Nelson, the drive -thru saw 800 cars in its first year; and with that growth came a surprise that Nelson wasn’t anticipating.

“We all had walkie-talkies, and the pastor was up front greeting people. At one point, he came over the walkie-talkie and said, ‘We need a pail or something up here for donations,’” Nelson said, adding that she was confused, since they weren’t asking for any donations. “He said, ‘Well, they’re giving them.’”

In the first year, without expecting any donations, the drive-thru raised $3,000 for local food shelves, along with 1,600 pounds of food donations. The donations continued to come in last year, with the drive-thru collecting 1,100 pounds of food, along with the monetary donations.

Last year, the drive-thru still saw big numbers, but the turnout was diminished with around 600 cars coming through. Nelson chalked up that drop to the pandemic not being as big of a concern as it was in 2020, a factor that, at the time, she thought meant it may be time to retire the event.

“Last year, with COVID being done, I thought that this might be the last year,” Nelson said. “But I walked into the post-event meeting and said, ‘Well, is this it? Are we doing this again?’ and the response was overwhelmingly that they wanted to do it again.”

So, with many of the volunteers who signed on last year committing again for this year, Nelson began to plan. Naturally, the problems started coming up early.

“The person who had the animals those first two years sold his alpacas, so I thought we’d have to put it on without the animals this year,” Nelson said.

However, she kept her eye out for any opportunity, and that opportunity came up on a work trip to North Carolina. Nelson said a friend showed her a picture of a baby camel, and when asked, she told Nelson that her neighbor raised exotic animals and may be open to helping with the nativity.

Enter Jim Borchert, of Ellendale, who was more than willing to not only donate his animals to the nativity, but do it free of charge.

So, this year, Nelson said the drive-thru will look a little different. Not only will there be a different route, beginning at the corner of Fourth Street NE and Fourth Avenue NE, but there will be a variety of new animals. The creation scene will now have a zebra; the wiseman will be accompanied by a camel; there will be sheep with the shepherds;, a donkey with Mary; goats and a mini pony at the manger scene. Another change this year is that there will be a chili feed at the end of the drive-thru in the basement of St. John’s.

Nelson said the drive-thru couldn’t be put on without all the volunteers that come to help out. With the cold weather, and live scenes throughout the drive through, there are multiple actors for each role so that people can rotate out as they get cold.

Not only that, but there’s a village of people who work behind the scenes, whether it’s setting up lights, creating props, rolling out extension cords or baking cookies and hot chocolate.

All in all, Nelson said there were 170 volunteers last year, with many of them signing on to help this year. Despite all that work, Nelson said the event brings so much happiness, and she looks forward to it every year.

“It’s labor intensive, for sure,” Nelson said. “But it’s clear that it really does touch lives; it means something to people. It’s becoming almost a sort of Christmas tradition.”

Comments / 0

Related
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, a vehicle’s rims were spray painted pink while parked on the 100 block of 8th Street South. On Tuesday, a 2014 Nissan was found in the ditch on Hwy 52 between the river...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
EDINA, MN
1520 The Ticket

Check Out The Amazing House in Rochester With Cousin Eddie!

Where To See The Awesome Cousin Eddie and Clark Griswold Christmas Display in Rochester, Minnesota. It's the most magical time of the year! Let your kids stay in their pj's, warm up the car, and enjoy a night of seeing some of the best Christmas lights in Rochester, Minnesota. Use this list of neighborhoods to find some of the best displays this year - and yes, Cousin Eddie and Clark Griswold are making an appearance in Rochester once again! And if you have an amazing Christmas light display of your own, send us a photo here for a chance to win $500 cash!
ROCHESTER, MN
740thefan.com

11 bald eagles poisoned at MN landfill

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died. Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
steeledodgenews.com

‘Matson Strong’ still on display, 3 years later

To hear the story of Arik Matson, the Waseca police officer who was shot in the head nearly three years ago, it would seem nothing can stop the forward progress he and his family continue to make. Except a winter storm. Last week’s snow, wind and low temps prevented Matson...
OWATONNA, MN
Power 96

Minnesota’s Mayo Clinic Explains Christmas Tree Syndrome

Christmas Tree Syndrome sounds like a Hallmark original movie about a guy that hates Christmas because of PTSD from childhood neglect. The dude meets a girl at a coffee shop and later discovers she works at a Christmas tree farm and in order to get the girl he must overcome his Christmas Tree Syndrome. For the record, that's all made up, but based on what I've seen it certainly could be the plot of one of those cheesy movies.
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Another Long Time Rochester Area Judge is Retiring

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Another local judge is retiring. The Minnesota Commission on Judicial Selection is now accepting applications for a vacancy in the Third Judicial District. The opening is being created by the upcoming retirement of Judge Jody Williamson, who was appointed to the bench by Governor Jesse Ventura in January 2000. Judge Williamson was originally assigned to hear cases in Olmsted County but later transferred to Dodge County, which is where her successor will also be chambered.
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Authorities pinch porch pirate in Chanhassen

CHANHASSEN, Minn. -- A porch pirate in Chanhassen has been caught, according to authorities.The Carver County Sheriff's Office said it has responded to a number of calls about stolen packages this week near Lake Susan Drive and Great Plains Boulevard.MORE: Tired of being porch pirate prey? Protect your packages with these tipsWednesday, neighbors called 911 telling officers they saw the suspect.Sheriff's deputies caught the suspect, who's a minor.They executed a search warrant at the thief's home and found a number of stolen packages, the sheriff's office said.
CHANHASSEN, MN
KROC News

Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester

Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Storm-Related Injury Crash Occurred Just West of Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was transported to St. Marys Hospital this morning with injuries suffered in a weather-related crash near Rochester. The State Patrol says 31-year-old Sabreena Michel of Luverne was a passenger in an SUV that was involved in a three-vehicle collision on eastbound Highway 14 around 8:35 AM. The State Patrol report on the incident indicates the roadway was covered by snow and ice when the SUV, a van, and a pickup truck made contact about halfway between Rochester and Byron.
ROCHESTER, MN
Bring Me The News

Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads

Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
MINNESOTA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

‘The Price Is Right Live’ Game Show Returns To Minnesota This Spring

We have all heard the saying "Come on down the price is right" but now you actually have a chance to be part of the action as the Price Is Right Live Tour is coming back to Minnesota. Like many people I started watching the Price Is Right when I was a kid and was home sick from school and occasionally in the summertime. As much as things change it is nice to see some things stay the same.
PRIOR LAKE, MN
Limitless Production Group LLC

Fatal Accident at Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota

The Minnesota State Patrol has confirmed they are investigating a fatal car accident that occurred just before 6 PM on Monday, December 5, 2022. Several calls came into the Dakota County 911 Dispatchers for an accident with injuries near Hwy 13 and Nicollet Ave in Burnsville, Minnesota. Callers reported that a person was lying on the road and not moving. The vehicle involved in the accident remained on the scene.
BURNSVILLE, MN
CBS Minnesota

3rd resident in Rochester apartment dies, weeks after 2 found dead

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Police in Rochester say a third resident in an apartment where two others were found dead last week has also died.According to KIMT, police say the third resident, a 58-year-old man, died of an apparent drug overdose. There were signs of drug use noted by investigators.Last Thursday, officers were called to the same apartment on the 1100 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast in the Slatterly Park neighborhood. Inside the home, they found the bodies of a 54-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man.Investigators were working to determine their causes of death, but they did rule out carbon monoxide poisoning.
ROCHESTER, MN
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down

One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Waseca County News

Waseca County News

Waseca County, MN
230
Followers
386
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

Waseca County News has been serving Waseca County since 1982 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.WasecaCountyNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/waseca_county_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy