Live Nativity Drive-Thru returns for 3rd year

A fairly new tradition that is already helping to put Waseca on the map is returning this weekend.

The Live Nativity Drive-Thru, organized by St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, St. John’s Lutheran Church and Christ the King Lutheran Church, will take place Dec. 9 and 10 from 5-8 p.m. The nativity, now a local favorite, was born out of challenging times.

“It started in 2020, the COVID times. I walked out of church one day and saw the awning of [St. Paul’s] and thought that it would make an amazing manger scene,” Anita Nelson, the project manager of the drive-thru, said.

Nelson said she approached the pastor and proposed the idea, and he was supportive of it. The challenge for Nelson, at that point, was finding animals.

“I was just thinking we’d have a manger. I found a farmer that had animals who said we could use them if we included his church, which was St. John’s,” Nelson said.

So the project grew — from one scene to six in its first year. And with the growth came huge success. According to Nelson, the drive -thru saw 800 cars in its first year; and with that growth came a surprise that Nelson wasn’t anticipating.

“We all had walkie-talkies, and the pastor was up front greeting people. At one point, he came over the walkie-talkie and said, ‘We need a pail or something up here for donations,’” Nelson said, adding that she was confused, since they weren’t asking for any donations. “He said, ‘Well, they’re giving them.’”

In the first year, without expecting any donations, the drive-thru raised $3,000 for local food shelves, along with 1,600 pounds of food donations. The donations continued to come in last year, with the drive-thru collecting 1,100 pounds of food, along with the monetary donations.

Last year, the drive-thru still saw big numbers, but the turnout was diminished with around 600 cars coming through. Nelson chalked up that drop to the pandemic not being as big of a concern as it was in 2020, a factor that, at the time, she thought meant it may be time to retire the event.

“Last year, with COVID being done, I thought that this might be the last year,” Nelson said. “But I walked into the post-event meeting and said, ‘Well, is this it? Are we doing this again?’ and the response was overwhelmingly that they wanted to do it again.”

So, with many of the volunteers who signed on last year committing again for this year, Nelson began to plan. Naturally, the problems started coming up early.

“The person who had the animals those first two years sold his alpacas, so I thought we’d have to put it on without the animals this year,” Nelson said.

However, she kept her eye out for any opportunity, and that opportunity came up on a work trip to North Carolina. Nelson said a friend showed her a picture of a baby camel, and when asked, she told Nelson that her neighbor raised exotic animals and may be open to helping with the nativity.

Enter Jim Borchert, of Ellendale, who was more than willing to not only donate his animals to the nativity, but do it free of charge.

So, this year, Nelson said the drive-thru will look a little different. Not only will there be a different route, beginning at the corner of Fourth Street NE and Fourth Avenue NE, but there will be a variety of new animals. The creation scene will now have a zebra; the wiseman will be accompanied by a camel; there will be sheep with the shepherds;, a donkey with Mary; goats and a mini pony at the manger scene. Another change this year is that there will be a chili feed at the end of the drive-thru in the basement of St. John’s.

Nelson said the drive-thru couldn’t be put on without all the volunteers that come to help out. With the cold weather, and live scenes throughout the drive through, there are multiple actors for each role so that people can rotate out as they get cold.

Not only that, but there’s a village of people who work behind the scenes, whether it’s setting up lights, creating props, rolling out extension cords or baking cookies and hot chocolate.

All in all, Nelson said there were 170 volunteers last year, with many of them signing on to help this year. Despite all that work, Nelson said the event brings so much happiness, and she looks forward to it every year.

“It’s labor intensive, for sure,” Nelson said. “But it’s clear that it really does touch lives; it means something to people. It’s becoming almost a sort of Christmas tradition.”