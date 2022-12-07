ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Monica, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The List

Taylor Swift's 2022 AMAs Hairdo Has Fans Convinced She's Sending A Secret Message

Every Taylor Swift era has had its own iconic moments, songs, and outfits that die-hard Swifties still can't get enough of. Even casual fans can't escape the Internet's buzzing over fan theories about Taylor Swift's upcoming re-recording albums. And it seems that Swifties were extra on edge for the 2022 American Music Awards. Swift dropped a huge secret one of her last award show appearances. In August, Swift announced her surprise album "Midnights" at the 2022 VMAs, leaving our jaws on the floor and alarms set to meet her at midnight.
TODAY.com

Kylie Jenner impresses with massive Christmas tree

Kylie Jenner just took Christmas to a whole new level. The 25-year-old Kylie Cosmetics founder showed off her impressive — and massive — Christmas tree that she proudly displayed at the front entrance of her home. Set to Michael Bublé's "It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,"...
Footwear News

Kris Jenner Gives Dramatic Ruffled Look Edgy Details With Latex Gloves & Pointy Boots at People’s Choice Awards 2022 for ‘Kardashians’ Reality Show Award

Kris Jenner gave her monochromatic style an upgrade at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., tonight. The momager and matriarch of Kardashian-Jenner family appeared onstage at the Barker Hangar with her daughter Khloe Kardashian to accept The Reality Show of 2022 award for their hit Hulu series “The Kardashians.” The television personality wore a blazer with coordinating pleated trousers. Jenner’s overcoat fell delicately off one shoulder and included dramatic ruffled detailing along the bust line. The garment also had side slant pockets and buttons at the center. To further elevate the moment, Jenner accessorized with black latex gloves and oversized...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Floor8

Khloe Kardashian turns heads at 2022 People's Choice Awards

The Kardashian-Jenners officially cemented their status as red carpet royalty at the 2022 People's Choice Awards on Dec. 6. Winning The Reality Show of 2022 for their Hulu series The Kardashians. While in attendance, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner showed off their unique styles with some of their most fashionable outfits to date at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.
SANTA MONICA, CA
E! News

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Show PDA at Art Basel Party in Miami

On Dec. 2, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were spotted showing some PDA during a trip to Miami. The two, parents of daughter Stormi Webster, 4, and a 10-month-old baby boy, were photographed hugging and talking at Wayne and Cynthia Boich's Art Basel 2022 Party in Miami Beach. Kylie also shared a glass of what appeared to be white wine with Travis.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
E! News

Kim Kardashian Looks Like Sister Khloe Kardashian With New Hair Transformation

Watch: Kim Kardashian Debuts Honey Hair at Art Basel in Miami. Kim Kardashian has officially entered a new beauty era. The Kardashians star isn't waiting for the New Year to switch up her signature style, as she recently kissed her platinum blonde hair goodbye and debuted a fresh hair dye. While visiting Miami for Art Basel, Kim showcased her new honey-colored look.
Hypebae

Taylor Swift Fans Sue Ticketmaster Over The Eras Tour

If there is one thing that unites Taylor Swift fans, it’s their persistence. Nearly 30 Swifties across the United States are suing Ticketmaster for mishandling the sale of tickets to the singer-songwriter’s upcoming The Eras Tour. According to documents obtained by Deadline, a formal lawsuit was submitted on...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy