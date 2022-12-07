ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

The Spun

2 Members Of Tennessee's Staff Leaving With Alex Golesh

Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is reportedly fortifying his South Florida staff with two former Volunteers. Per FootballScoop's John Brice, Jack Taylor and Tyler Hudanick will join Golesh at USF. Taylor will serve as South Florida's tight ends coach after working as an offensive analyst for Tennesee. Hudanick, a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Rebels QB Commit Marcel Reed Schedules Visits to SEC Rivals

The preparation for the 2022 football season is underway in college football but the path toward building the future of the sport is never on hiatus. It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.
OXFORD, MS
247Sports

LSU linebacker Kolbe Fields enters NCAA transfer portal

Kolbe Fields became the latest LSU player to enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Fields appeared in 11 games for the purple and gold, mainly on special teams, after transferring from South Carolina as a freshman. Because this is the second time Fields has transferred in as many years, he will either have to sit out a year or go the FCS route.
BATON ROUGE, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirby Smart named as SEC's coach of the year

Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has been named as the SEC’s coach of the year. SEC coaches named Kirby Smart as the coach of the year. Why is Kirby Smart the conference’s coach of the year after winning a national championship? Because Georgia lost 15 players to the 2022 NFL draft and numerous other players to the transfer portal.
ATHENS, GA

