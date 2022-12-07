Read full article on original website
Related
2 Members Of Tennessee's Staff Leaving With Alex Golesh
Former Tennessee offensive coordinator Alex Golesh is reportedly fortifying his South Florida staff with two former Volunteers. Per FootballScoop's John Brice, Jack Taylor and Tyler Hudanick will join Golesh at USF. Taylor will serve as South Florida's tight ends coach after working as an offensive analyst for Tennesee. Hudanick, a...
State of the LSU Tight End Room, Reinforcements On The Way
Heading into the 2022 season, LSU’s tight end room was one that lacked significant depth. With true freshman Mason Taylor turning heads and emerging as a starter during fall camp, and Kole Taylor handling backup duties, it was an efficient one-two punch. Aside from the two, this room remained...
Report: Georgia Football Assistant "Primary Target" for SEC Coordinator Job
Arkansas is reportedly targeting a key Georgia defensive coach to fill their vacant-defensive coordinator role.
How our Heisman Trophy voters voted: It was a Max Duggan type of season
The American-Statesman has two votes for the Heisman Trophy. Here's how columnists Kirk Bohls, a voter since 1979, and Cedric Golden, a voter since 2009, filled out their ballots — and why: Bohls: Max Duggan's drive, heroics earned my vote ...
Yardbarker
Rebels QB Commit Marcel Reed Schedules Visits to SEC Rivals
The preparation for the 2022 football season is underway in college football but the path toward building the future of the sport is never on hiatus. It's true for Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss, fresh off of a top 25 recruiting class and its raid of the NCAA transfer portal of late. The program has gone through considerable transition, from coaching staff to roster, coming off of the first 10-win regular season in program history.
LSU linebacker Kolbe Fields enters NCAA transfer portal
Kolbe Fields became the latest LSU player to enter his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Fields appeared in 11 games for the purple and gold, mainly on special teams, after transferring from South Carolina as a freshman. Because this is the second time Fields has transferred in as many years, he will either have to sit out a year or go the FCS route.
Kirby Smart named as SEC's coach of the year
Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart has been named as the SEC’s coach of the year. SEC coaches named Kirby Smart as the coach of the year. Why is Kirby Smart the conference’s coach of the year after winning a national championship? Because Georgia lost 15 players to the 2022 NFL draft and numerous other players to the transfer portal.
SEC basketball power rankings: Tennessee, Alabama flexing after first month
The rap on college basketball in the SEC was that it was going to be very top-heavy and that the middle of the league would be wide open with six new coaches taking over programs. We are a month into the season, and that narrative has proven to be close to accurate. The teams at the top of the SEC have the bones to be scary-good in March.
Comments / 0