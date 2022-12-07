Read full article on original website
2023 Polaris Slingshot Adds Crazy Customization To Three-Wheeled Freedom
The current Polaris Slingshot only made its debut in early 2020, yet Polaris is already announcing the second round of significant upgrades. The 2023 updates will give customers access to new personalization and customization features. The three-wheeler can be loaded with new practicalities, while an exciting new range of colors will help it stand out, just in case people miss the fact that it's missing the fourth wheel.
RideApart
Benelli’s Panarea Retro-Style Scooter Makes Its Way To Malaysia
There’s something undeniably charming about a retro-style scooter. Small and compact two-wheelers that carry vintage styling infused with modern-day performance and technology were once exclusively synonymous with Vespa, however, more and more manufacturers have ventured into the classic-style scooter segment. We’ve seen it in the likes of the Yamaha Fazzio launched in the Asian market, as well as the Peugeot Django available in Europe.
Even After 18 Years In A Garage, This Ferrari Is Worth Millions
Following the F40 of 1987 — ranked among the best Ferraris of all time — Ferrari celebrated its 50th birthday with the F50. Albeit two years early, in 1995, to get ahead of looming changes to U.S. emissions laws. Said by the manufacturer to be derived directly from...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson Street Bob Is A Sci-Fi Masterpiece Dripping In Carbon Fiber
Harley-Davidson is popular for its brawny cruisers, but that doesn’t take away anything from its stripped-down offerings like the Street Bob. It’s a popular cruiser around the world, particularly with bike shops, thanks to its simple construction. Taiwan’s Rough Crafts is also part of this fan club, which is why the shop chose a 2020 Street Bob for its newest sci-fi masterpiece dubbed "Cosmos Charger."
Carscoops
Ram Teases ‘Fierce, Slick, Heroic’ Revolution Electric Truck Ahead Of CES Debut
There’s less than a month to go before Ram pulls the wraps off its long-awaited Revolution electric truck concept, and the teasing just intensified with a new video showing the design team at work on a full-size clay model. Of course Ram isn’t about to give the whole game...
This Rare Pre-Production Lamborghini Urraco Can Be Yours for a Cool $109,000
It may be hard to believe now, but there was a time when Lamborghini was concerned with affordability. During the 1970s and ‘80s, Lamborghini released a trio of more accessible models, the first of which was the Urraco. The brand’s pivot towards affordability didn’t last long, though, making the coupé one of the rarest models in Raging Bull history. That’s why it’s so noteworthy that a gorgeous pre-production example of the Urraco was just listed for sale by Weekend Heroes. The Urraco launched in 1973, the same year that production of the marque’s breakthrough, the Miura, ended. The model was Lamborghini’s answer...
hypebeast.com
New Balance Rainier Boot Is Revealed With Muted Blue Underlays
For the fall and winter 2022, New Balance dug into its archives to bring back a silhouette that aligned with style sensibilities of the seasonal transition: the Rainier boot. Much like the 550 and the 2002R, the brand reintroduced it to the masses via a collaborative capsule with Aimé Leon Dore, and now the 1982 model is being brought back into the spotlight in a muted blue and brown colorway.
hypebeast.com
Maharishi Integrates Military-Spec Elements Into Its Reebok Classic Leather “Ripstop“ Collab
The Reebok team is traveling back across the pond to the U.K. to reunite with Maharishi for a new Classic Leather “Ripstop” collaboration. This offering serves as a follow-up to the duo’s Reebok LT Court Hemp team-up that was revealed in October. The London-based streetwear label wanted...
hypebeast.com
Arc'teryx Releases the Vertex Shoe for Alpine Runners
Arc’teryx has just released a new shoe for alpine running. Made with breathable, synthetic fibers, the Vertex has been fine-tuned to give outdoor lovers the support they need during rough terrain. The Vertex comes in three colorways and features a 100% recycled PFC-free polyester upper, a knit collar, and...
Off-road Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato supercar marks the end of an era
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is an off-road version of the supercar that will be the model's last version before it is replaced by an all-new car in 2024.
yankodesign.com
Bugatti collaborates in Austria for the first carbon-fiber smartwatch to time your laps in a Chrion
Bugatti Chiron is one of the fastest production cars on the planet. When you take it to the track, you will need a capable timekeeper to record the matrix. This is not the intention – yet not short of the idea -that Bugatti has teamed with Viita Watches in Austria to create a watch that is constructed with a full carbon fiber housing.
hypebeast.com
Our Legacy WORK SHOP Creates Its Vans Sk8-Mid LX From Deadstock Materials
Our Legacy is a brand of the moment, following up on its British fabric collection, Baracuta collaboration, Stüssy jacket, Dr. Martens reworking, and Dickies drop with yet another team-up, this time around tapping Vans. Taking the skate stalwart’s signature Vans Sk8-Mid LX, Our Legacy WORK SHOP delivers a shoe indebted to its sustainable practice — using deadstock materials to realize its next collab.
hypebeast.com
Take a Look Inside Nothing’s New Flagship Store in London
London-based technology brand, Nothing, is officially opening the doors to its first-ever retail space this Saturday. Earlier this year, Nothing — a relatively new player in the tech space – presented its first smartphone, the Phone (1). The futuristic design was led by former Dyson designer Adam Bates, and the phone takes inspiration from artists like Massimo Vignelli who designed New York’s subway map.
hypebeast.com
DECODE Taps Bryce Wong Focus on "Building Positive Space"
Brooklyn-based Zero Waste imprint DECODE has teamed up with creative Bryce Wong to innovate with a collection that furthers traceable blockchain fashion. Dubbed “Building Positive Space,” the special range taps into Wong’s knowledge of Web3 design, standing as the first virtual footwear designer at Nike’s newly announced .Swoosh platform.
hypebeast.com
Best Furniture and Lighting Designs of 2022
It’s been a bumper year for furniture and lighting launches. Milan Design Week was back in full swing, and other festivals the world over seemed to be bouncing back after a post-Covid break. It’s a good job, really, with so many more of us staying home and paying a renewed interest in our surroundings. We’ve seen collaborations with musicians with A$AP Rocky and Gufram, gallery-worth pieces from the likes of Vincent Pocsik and Arthur Vandergucht, and high-street meets high-end with the launch of H&M Home’s collectible range and Zara’s collaboration with design titan Vincent van Duysen. Here, we select some of our favorites:
hypebeast.com
mastermind Japan and Suicoke Get Winter-Ready With a Collaborative BOWER-evabMM Boot
Mastermind Japan and Suicoke hold a slew of collaborative releases under its belt, having united several times over the past decade to set innovative spins on staple footwear models. To close out the year, the duo is joining forces once more to reimagine Suicoke’s BOWER-evabMM boot. The mid-cut silhouette...
hypebeast.com
Ballaholic and ASICS Connect to Present New A Version of the EX-89
Is continuing to up its levels. Recently, the footwear giant has released a slew of high-profile collaborations — such as the “Aged Map” GEL-LYTE III with atmos — as well as consistently-dropped general releases that keep fans engaged and excited ahead of what’s to come next. Now, ASICS is presenting its latest footwear installment with a fresh iteration of its EX-89 silhouette in collaboration with Ballaholic.
hypebeast.com
Nocs' MONOLITH Speaker Sounds as Good as It Looks
The team at Nocs Labs has been busy developing a revolutionary all-in-one speaker and have just revealed the fruits of their labor. Named the MONOLITH, the speaker features a hand-made cabinet from Sweden that houses a 5-way driver array. Using traditional acoustics with the latest tech, a single MONOLITH can...
hypebeast.com
Arc’teryx Unveils Its System_A Drop 4 Collection
Continuing its System_A, Arc’teryx has now returned with the fourth drop of its performance-focused division that explores the intersection between outdoor technology and disruptive style. Helmed by Taka Kasuga, the line was launched in 2021 and “embodies the innovative spirit of its parent company. System_A delivers performance-ready garments designed to endure extreme conditions and with a distinctly youthful spirit.”
