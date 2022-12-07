ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

1 Police Officer Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Houston (Houston, TX)

Nationwide Report
 3 days ago

Photo byNationwide Report

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Houston on Monday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of West Montgomery and Beall.

According to the reports, a white Toyota Tacoma and a patrol car were involved in the collision.

The police stated that the Toyota Tacoma crashed into the patrol car. The Toyota driver might have been driving while intoxicated.

The officer suffered significant injuries and was transferred to the hospital for treatment.

The Houston Police Department did not reveal the identity of the unknown injured police officer.

No additional information regarding the crash was provided by the Deputies.

The crash is still being investigated.

December 7, 2022

Source: KHOU

Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

