Read full article on original website
Related
wrnjradio.com
AG Platkin announces actions to protect reproductive health care providers and those seeking reproductive care in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Consumer Affairs Wednesday announced several actions aimed at facilitating access to abortion care in New Jersey, protecting health care providers, and safeguarding patients’ privacy in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization overturning Roe v. Wade.
wrnjradio.com
New Jersey’s dead-last business ranking demands legislative fix, Assemblyman DePhillips says
NEW JERSEY – For the sixth year in a row, the Tax Foundation ranked New Jersey last for overall business tax climate in their 2023 report –an annual index that shows how well states are structuring their tax systems., Assemblyman Christopher DePhillips said. DePhillips, a longtime advocate for...
wrnjradio.com
Assemblyman Umba’s push to address learning loss with tutoring pays off as bill passes committee
NEW JERSEY – Assemblyman Brandon Umba’s continued call to address Covid-19 learning loss with more tutoring gained support in the Assembly Education Committee on Thursday. Umba’s bill requiring the state Education Department to create a registry of individuals and organizations offering free tutoring services was passed unanimously.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy announces appointments to task force on public school staff shortages
NEW JERSEY – Governor Phil Murphy Thursday announced the appointments of 23 members to the Task Force on Public School Staff Shortages in New Jersey. The task force, established by Executive Order No. 309, will provide recommendations to address the challenges facing New Jersey’s educational workforce and develop short and long-term recommendations to increase the quantity of K-12 school staff – including teachers and support staff – in the state.
wrnjradio.com
Murphy administration awards $9.95M in American Rescue Plan funds for water quality improvement projects
NEW JERSEY – The Department of Environmental Protection is awarding $9.95 million in grants to local government agencies, nonprofit groups, universities, and others to fund projects that will improve water quality and reduce the impacts of nonpoint source pollution from stormwater on publicly accessible lakes throughout New Jersey, Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced Thursday.
wrnjradio.com
Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John Lanza again calls upon Gov. Murphy to address drastic SHBP rate hikes
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ – Hunterdon County Commissioner Director John E. Lanza sent a letter to Governor Murphy Friday calling upon his administration to address the drastic health insurance premium hikes for local government participants in the State Health Benefits Program (SHBP) for the up coming calendar year. Lanza’s letter...
wrnjradio.com
Senator Bucco responds after Gov. Murphy’s electric boiler mandate short circuits
NEW JERSEY – Senator Anthony M. Bucco responded to news that the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (NJDEP) has shelved a controversial and expensive mandate proposed by Governor Murphy that would have required the electrification of large commercial boilers starting in 2025. “Governor Murphy’s plan to force the...
wrnjradio.com
NJ Transit relaunches Adopt-a-Station program in partnership with American Express
NEW JERSEY – NJ TRANSIT has relaunched its Adopt-a-Station program with a new partnership with American Express. Community groups can “adopt” their local train station to maintain its character as a focal point of their neighborhood by planting flowers, performing light landscaping and maintenance and removing litter. As part of the program, NJ TRANSIT will provide community groups with supplies such as safety vests, gloves and trash bags thanks to the generous sponsorship from American Express. In addition, the community groups are recognized at the station through signage.
wrnjradio.com
Explore Hunterdon initiative wins prestigious tourism award
FLEMINGTON- Hunterdon County’s Explore Hunterdon launch this year has not only attracted a lot of attention from tourists in 2022 but has now also caught the eye of industry experts from around New Jersey. At the recent New Jersey Tourism Industry Associations’ (NJTIA) annual conference in Atlantic City, Hunterdon...
wrnjradio.com
USPS extending hours at at many post offices
NEW JERSEY — The holidays are a hectic time of year and to make shipping convenient for customers, the Postal Service is extending hours at Post Offices across the nation. Select Postal facilities in the New Jersey District are extending their hours and will provide full retail services, including stamp sales and package acceptance.
Comments / 0