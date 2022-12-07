ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Comments / 0

Related
Ars Technica

Stalkers’ “chilling” use of AirTags spurs class-action suit against Apple

When Apple released AirTags in 2021, the small electronic tracking devices were touted by top executives as being “stalker-proof.” Since then, Vice reported a minimum of 150 police cases documenting stalkers using AirTags, and there have already been two severe stalking cases involving AirTags that ended in murder in Ohio and Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
MotorAuthority

Apple car reportedly arrives in 2026, keeps steering wheel

Apple's oft-rumored car project is reportedly still going ahead but with a market launch later than previously thought, and without full self-driving capability. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday that Apple will launch a car in 2026, or about a year later than the original target date.
New York Post

Elon Musk will charge iPhone users more money for Twitter Blue: report

Elon Musk — amping up a battle with Apple over the punishing fees it charges app developers — is reportedly planning to charge iPhone owners extra to sign up to the Twitter Blue subscription service through Apple’s App Store rather than through the web. The Twitter boss told some of his employees that anyone who uses an iPhone to pay for the monthly subscription that grants them a blue checkmark next to their name will need to fork over $11 a month — and not the $7 is costs web users, The Information reported. Musk had previously charged Twitter Blue subscribers $7.99...
CNET

iOS 16.1: These iPhone Features Just Landed on Your Phone

Apple's iOS 16.1 was released in late October, about a month after iOS 16 was released. While iOS 16 came with a way to unsend messages, further lock screen customization and more, iOS 16.1 brings new features, tweaks and fixes to compatible iPhones (and iPads with iPadOS 16). Here's what's...
shefinds

Is Your iPhone Listening To You? We Asked Tech Experts.

The last time you spoke out loud about anything at all — whether it was yoga or Christmas — were you immediately bombarded by ads on your iPhone that offered you yoga mats and Christmas lights galore, as if it were reading your mind?. If that’s not a...
Kait 8

Walmart may close stores, increase prices due to theft, CEO says

(Gray News) – The CEO of Walmart said an increase in theft at the supermarket stores could lead to store locations closing and higher prices for items, according to a new report. Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told CNBC the issue of theft in Walmart stores is higher than what...
CNN

Malicious use of Apple AirTags could prompt changes

CNN's Sam Kelly talks to Nightcap's John Sarlin about the lawsuit filed against Apple by two women alleging their exes used AirTags to stalk them. For more, watch the full Nightcap episode here.
Delaware Online | The News Journal

For the sake of small businesses, Washington must rethink anti-tech crusade | Opinion

The White House recently announced support for a bill aimed at altering the operations of large tech companies, a move the Administration should rethink given the legislation’s potential to derail tech savvy small businesses. Small businesses throughout the First State ramped up their offerings for Cyber Monday, highlighting the fact that in a post-pandemic world, digital platforms are integral to Main Street success. This is especially true for Black-owned businesses who were disproportionately harmed by the effects of COVID-19, but were...
DELAWARE STATE
TheStreet

Popular Apple Device Puts Women at Risk, Lawsuit Says

Technology has made our lives increasingly more convenient. How many telephone numbers do you know off the top of your head?. Not many probably, because our phone technology has eliminated the need for us to keep track of all of those digits. But progress comes with a cost, and for...
TEXAS STATE
BGR.com

Google already showed us what will replace the iPhone and Androids

When Google decided to acquire Android and enter the mobile industry, it didn’t do it to become a renowned smartphone maker. More than a decade later, Google’s Pixel strategy felt like an afterthought. At least until the Pixel 6 series arrived. Google just wanted a platform where people would continue to use its Google Search-based products once they leave computers behind in favor of smartphones. Google might be doing the same thing right now, as it already knows what product will replace the iPhone and Pixel: AR glasses.
lawstreetmedia.com

Apple Hit with Class Action Over AirTag Stalking

Two people have filed a class-action complaint against Apple, Inc. over Apple’s item tracking product AirTag. They allege that AirTags have empowered stalkers, who illicitly place the tags on their victims. The complaint describes that even before the release of AirTags, industry experts were sounding the alarm as to...
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy