New York City, NY

evgrieve.com

One shining moment (hopefully)

We've noted that the lights need to be fixed on the holiday tree in Tompkins Square Park. Full illumination is on the way ahead of Sunday's lighting ceremony. Parks employees were on hand this morning working on the lights... And as a reminder, the holiday tree lighting is this Sunday...
evgrieve.com

Kim's Video, storied film and music retailer in the East Village, gets the documentary treatment

Kim's Video, which had an 18-year-run in the East Village, is the subject of a new documentary set to debut at the Sundance Film Festival. Some background first. After the multi-level Mondo Kim's closed at 6 St. Mark's Place between Second Avenue and Third Avenue in December 2008, the shop's massive collection of 50,000-plus tapes and DVDs were shipped off to a town in Sicily, as Jeremiah Moss first noted.
evgrieve.com

SantaCon 2022 route revealed

SantaCon is back for in-person binging and bar crawling this Saturday (Dec. 10). Organizers have released the official route, which is not too different from last year's edition. The official festivities begin at 10 a.m. on 40th Street and Broadway. Per the SC website: "Santa is Painting the town Red...
