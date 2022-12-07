ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, MN

Northfield pickleball players on the lookout for winter options

By By PAMELA THOMPSON
Northfield News
Northfield News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20wLYc_0jaCRG2f00

Last winter, a group of dedicated pickleball players showed up daily at the four Riverside Lions Park courts with shovels as well as paddles. They would scoop off at least two of the courts for outdoor play.

This winter, some of the core players said they will continue to play outdoors on at least one already shoveled court. If there is no wind, and temperatures are between 25-30 degrees, members of this informal group play twice a day at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The courts cannot be icy or slippery, in order to be safe for winter play.

“We welcome any players who show up,” said Paul Case, who helps organize the unstructured outdoor group with her husband John.

“We want new players, so we like to rotate players to give everyone a chance to play.”

Case said this group of mostly retired players got in the habit of playing outdoors during the COVID-19 restrictions. One drawback is there is not a public restroom or a wastebasket near the outdoor courts.

Some of Northfield’s regular outdoor players said they appreciated the city’s efforts to resurface the courts and redirect them to be facing north-south, which is better for deflecting direct sun and wind.

Whenever the Riverside courts are too crowded, Case said players simply head over to the outdoor tennis courts at the Middle School, where they drop the net height and lay down taped lines for regulation pickleball play on top of the tennis court lines.

“But they can lock those gates at any time,” said Case. “Those are school courts, and students are the priority.”

“When the snowbirds go south for the winter, some of us head down to Faribault to play indoors,” said John Case.

Kevin O’Brien, aquatic supervisor for Faribault Parks and Recreation, said he’s noticed the popularity in pickleball increasing each year. Like Northfield, Faribault has four outdoor courts, two located in Meadows Park and two in Windsor Park.

“I think the baby boomers coming out of the workforce, who want to stay active and mobile, like the game for many reasons,” he said. “There’s also the opportunity to be social.”

O’Brien said many of the players who play indoors at the Faribault Community Center gym, also enjoy the social aspect of the game. Many players like to make plans to meet for coffee or lunch downtown after a few games of pickleball.

Melissa Bernhard, Northfield Schools community recreation coordinator, said she received a lot more calls this fall from people who wanted to continue playing pickleball inside this winter.

“We battle not having designated pickleball courts that are officially lined for pickleball,” Bernhard explained. “So we’re trying out rubberized lines and a nylon banding system that hopefully will not ruin our school’s basketball court surfaces.”

Bernhart said once again this year winter pickleball play has moved inside to the Bridgewater Elementary School gymnasium. On the first night of the late fall session, 29 people had registered to play along with 15 drop ins.

“We have six courts running at Bridgewater with different skill levels on each court,” she said. “Right now, the beginner side of the gym is really full of players learning the game,” she said.

Fastest growing sport

Pickleball has become the fastest growing sport in America, according to a 2022 report from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association with 4.8 million players nationwide. Since 2020, the sport witnessed nearly a 40 percent increase. There are now an estimated 35,000 courts in the U.S., more than double the number from five years ago.

Tim Behrendt, streets and parks manager, said he could see the need for adding more courts in the future, given the growing popularity of the sport.

“I can definitely see that we’ll need to add courts somewhere in town,” he said. “It’s a good investment for the city.”

Behrendt said because all ages are picking up the sport and that the number of players will continue to grow, city officials are keeping a close eye on the increasing number of participants using the Riverside courts. “We’re aware that four city courts are not enough,” he said.

As for the possibility of building an indoor recreational facility that would be flexibly designed for multisport play including indoor volleyball, basketball, hockey and pickleball, there’s nothing on the horizon now for a large investment like that.

“That’s a dream a lot of people have,” he said. “Everyone would love to have a facility like that here in Northfield.”

But, in the meantime, the city plans to add a color sealant acrylic paint of blue and green onto the existing four courts sometime in the spring of 2023. Behrendt said the paint would be applied when the weather is warm enough to allow for court surface work to set.

Craig Swenson, FiftyNorth assistant director and fitness coordinator, said his Jefferson Parkway facility simply does not have the indoor space required for pickleball. “We don’t have the ceiling height, nor do we have any room that’s wide enough or long enough to set up a court,” he said. “That’s exactly why we need the proposed expansion which would allow us to have from two to four indoor courts.”

Swensen said so many FiftyNorth members enjoy playing pickleball now, that during the summer months when he supervises a one-hour morning play time on Tuesdays and Thursdays on the tennis courts outside the Middle School, a minimum of 22 players turn out each day.

When Bruce Hamilton, a paid instructor, taught a two-day class with rules the first day, and drills and skills the following day, the class quickly filled up. “We had 10-12 immediately sign up for that class,” he said. “People loved it.”

Players who gathered outdoors on a sunny Friday afternoon, on the day after Thanksgiving, said they were grateful for more than just the game of pickleball.

“I like watching the wildlife around the courts,” said Susie Fischer. “Especially the geese.”

“I love the people I’ve meet on the court,” said Susan Larson, a longtime tennis player.

“I like the laughter and fun we have when we’re together playing,” said Bev Legler. “It’s a great way to exercise and get rid of stress.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KROC News

Possible Snowfall Record For Rochester

Rochester< Mn (KROC-AM News) - Today's snow event was likely a record-breaker in Rochester. The National Weather Service has yet to report an official snowfall today at the Rochester Airport, but there was a report of nearly 8 inches of accumulation in High Forest Township just north of Stewartville. That suggests the total at the nearby Rochester Airport will likely exceed the current record for December 9th of 4.5 inches that was set in 2009.
ROCHESTER, MN
740thefan.com

11 bald eagles poisoned at MN landfill

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Eleven bald eagles were recently found poisoned at a Minnesota landfill. The Raptor Center at the University of Minnesota is caring for 10 of them right now, but one already died. Inver Grove Heights police found the first sick eagle on Sunday, and Raptor Center...
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, MN
Bring Me The News

Edina pizza joint quietly closes after 38 years

Cheetah Pizza in Edina quietly closed its doors late last month. After 38 years in business, the by-the-slice pizza joint, located at 5125 Edina Industrial Blvd, closed its doors on Nov. 23. A sign on the front door of the business reads: “We have been blessed to have had such...
EDINA, MN
KIMT

Rochester begins process of considering construction of a regional recreation complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. – How would a Regional Sports and Recreation Complex in Rochester function and would it be a good use of public money?. That’s what the City of Rochester wants to find out. It is now accepting proposals for a gap analysis on the design, operation, and use of such a proposed facility. Gap analysis is a business term for assessing the differences between the actual performance and expected performance in an organization or a business.
ROCHESTER, MN
fox9.com

Minnesota weather: Snow likely in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It was cold to start the morning on Thursday, but there will be plenty of sunshine to help warm things up to the upper 20s in the Twin Cities metro and much of the region by the afternoon. Cloud cover will build in the evening and...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads

Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
MINNESOTA STATE
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, a vehicle’s rims were spray painted pink while parked on the 100 block of 8th Street South. On Tuesday, a 2014 Nissan was found in the ditch on Hwy 52 between the river...
CANNON FALLS, MN
Power 96

City of Faribault Declares Snow Emergency

The City of Faribault has declared a Snow Emergency for Saturday, December 10th. No parking on city streets from 1:00 am to 8:00 am, or until plowed curb to curb, whichever occurs later. Unattended vehicles are subject to tagging and towing.
FARIBAULT, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Sunny Thursday before winter weather advisory in southern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Thursday will be sunny and mild during the day, but starting in the evening, southern Minnesota will be under a winter weather advisory due to incoming snowfall.The day will start off cold, but the Twin Cities will eventually reach 30 degrees. We'll have plenty of sunshine through the afternoon, when some cloud cover starts to move in.The winter weather advisory in the south starts at 6 p.m. and continues through Friday morning. Most of the region is expected to get 3-5 inches of snow. That system should stay south of the metro, though it could get clipped Friday morning.Temperatures rise to the mid-30s on Friday and stay there through the extended forecast.Rain and snow are likely Monday through Wednesday.
MINNESOTA STATE
Limitless Production Group LLC

Three Minnesota men have all gone missing around Halloween in Minnesota, here are their stories

With the most recent disappearance of 23-year-old Bryce Borca from Eagan, Minnesota, on October 30th, there have now been three separate men who have gone missing across the state of Minnesota around Halloween over the last 20 years; Jeremy Jourdain - 17-years old of Bemidji, Minnesota, Chris Jenkins - 21-years old of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, and now Bryce Borca - 23-years old of Eagan, Minnesota.
BEMIDJI, MN
Hot 104.7

Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down

One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
SCOTT COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Vikings stadium could be paid off next year

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota officials say the reserve fund at U.S. Bank Stadium is skyrocketing enough to payoff the building 20 years early. Minnesota Management and Budget says the state could be debt-free on the building by mid-2023. Projections put the reserve fund at over one-billion dollars by 2027 if it is left untouched. The projections were part of a healthy economic forecast for the state released Tuesday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

3 die in house fire in Watertown, authorities say

Three people died in a house fire in Watertown early Friday, authorities said. The Watertown fire and police departments and the state fire marshal are investigating the fire in the 100 Block of Western Avenue that was reported about 12:30 a.m. Friday, Watertown Fire Department Chief Travis Teesch said in a statement.
WATERTOWN, MN
greatpetcare.com

Partying Pooch Swallows 15 Jell-O Shots Left On Kitchen Floor

With the new year approaching, pet parents are warned not to leave candy, candles, or any other type of dangerous substances within their dog’s reach. Unfortunately, a couple from Minnesota didn’t heed that advice with their partying pooch. Tyler Kronstedt and his fiance returned from a fun New...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Report: Car theft prevention laws quietly ‘peeled back’ by Minnesota Legislature

For KSTP-TV, Eric Rasmussen and Ricky Campbell report, “[Vada] Haxton’s car was one of more than 3,800 vehicles reported stolen in Minneapolis last year alone — part of a crime wave that is challenging agencies across the state trying to crack down on everything from armed carjackings to national theft rings involving catalytic converters. 5 INVESTIGATES found lawmakers anticipated a surge in auto-related thefts nearly a decade ago when they passed a law that changed how scrap yards report purchases. It included an electronic database requirement that could have helped police find Haxton’s car before it was destroyed. But a review of legislative records shows those reforms, largely opposed by the scrap industry, were quietly peeled back despite widespread support from prosecutors and law enforcement.”
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
franchising.com

The Car Wash Boom Continues around the Twin Cities

December 07, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOLLAND, Mich. - National car wash brand Tommy’s Express broke ground on its third Twin Cities location last week, located in the White Bear Lake community, on the corner of County Rd F East and Blues Highway. This will become the eight Tommy’s Express location in the state of Minnesota.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

$1 million Powerball prize won in Twin Cities

The gigantic Powerball jackpot of November has been and gone, but a Minnesotan has still found themselves much richer on Thursday morning. The Minnesota Lottery has confirmed Thursday that a $1 million ticket for Wednesday's Powerball draw was sold in Chanhassen. The ticket was bought for the Cub Foods at...
CHANHASSEN, MN
wdayradionow.com

Minnesota's largest hotel going up for auction

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota's largest hotel is going up for auction. The Hilton Minneapolis is being auctioned off next month as part of foreclosure proceedings. The 826-room hotel is located on Marquette Avenue South and is a five-minute walk from the Minneapolis Convention Center. The auction is set for January...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Northfield News

Northfield News

Northfield, MN
149
Followers
533
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

Northfield News has been serving Rice County, MN since 1876 and publishes Wednesdays and online at www.NorthfieldNews.com

 https://www.southernminn.com/northfield_news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy