Northfield pickleball players on the lookout for winter options

Last winter, a group of dedicated pickleball players showed up daily at the four Riverside Lions Park courts with shovels as well as paddles. They would scoop off at least two of the courts for outdoor play.

This winter, some of the core players said they will continue to play outdoors on at least one already shoveled court. If there is no wind, and temperatures are between 25-30 degrees, members of this informal group play twice a day at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The courts cannot be icy or slippery, in order to be safe for winter play.

“We welcome any players who show up,” said Paul Case, who helps organize the unstructured outdoor group with her husband John.

“We want new players, so we like to rotate players to give everyone a chance to play.”

Case said this group of mostly retired players got in the habit of playing outdoors during the COVID-19 restrictions. One drawback is there is not a public restroom or a wastebasket near the outdoor courts.

Some of Northfield’s regular outdoor players said they appreciated the city’s efforts to resurface the courts and redirect them to be facing north-south, which is better for deflecting direct sun and wind.

Whenever the Riverside courts are too crowded, Case said players simply head over to the outdoor tennis courts at the Middle School, where they drop the net height and lay down taped lines for regulation pickleball play on top of the tennis court lines.

“But they can lock those gates at any time,” said Case. “Those are school courts, and students are the priority.”

“When the snowbirds go south for the winter, some of us head down to Faribault to play indoors,” said John Case.

Kevin O’Brien, aquatic supervisor for Faribault Parks and Recreation, said he’s noticed the popularity in pickleball increasing each year. Like Northfield, Faribault has four outdoor courts, two located in Meadows Park and two in Windsor Park.

“I think the baby boomers coming out of the workforce, who want to stay active and mobile, like the game for many reasons,” he said. “There’s also the opportunity to be social.”

O’Brien said many of the players who play indoors at the Faribault Community Center gym, also enjoy the social aspect of the game. Many players like to make plans to meet for coffee or lunch downtown after a few games of pickleball.

Melissa Bernhard, Northfield Schools community recreation coordinator, said she received a lot more calls this fall from people who wanted to continue playing pickleball inside this winter.

“We battle not having designated pickleball courts that are officially lined for pickleball,” Bernhard explained. “So we’re trying out rubberized lines and a nylon banding system that hopefully will not ruin our school’s basketball court surfaces.”

Bernhart said once again this year winter pickleball play has moved inside to the Bridgewater Elementary School gymnasium. On the first night of the late fall session, 29 people had registered to play along with 15 drop ins.

“We have six courts running at Bridgewater with different skill levels on each court,” she said. “Right now, the beginner side of the gym is really full of players learning the game,” she said.

Fastest growing sport

Pickleball has become the fastest growing sport in America, according to a 2022 report from the Sports & Fitness Industry Association with 4.8 million players nationwide. Since 2020, the sport witnessed nearly a 40 percent increase. There are now an estimated 35,000 courts in the U.S., more than double the number from five years ago.

Tim Behrendt, streets and parks manager, said he could see the need for adding more courts in the future, given the growing popularity of the sport.

“I can definitely see that we’ll need to add courts somewhere in town,” he said. “It’s a good investment for the city.”

Behrendt said because all ages are picking up the sport and that the number of players will continue to grow, city officials are keeping a close eye on the increasing number of participants using the Riverside courts. “We’re aware that four city courts are not enough,” he said.

As for the possibility of building an indoor recreational facility that would be flexibly designed for multisport play including indoor volleyball, basketball, hockey and pickleball, there’s nothing on the horizon now for a large investment like that.

“That’s a dream a lot of people have,” he said. “Everyone would love to have a facility like that here in Northfield.”

But, in the meantime, the city plans to add a color sealant acrylic paint of blue and green onto the existing four courts sometime in the spring of 2023. Behrendt said the paint would be applied when the weather is warm enough to allow for court surface work to set.

Craig Swenson, FiftyNorth assistant director and fitness coordinator, said his Jefferson Parkway facility simply does not have the indoor space required for pickleball. “We don’t have the ceiling height, nor do we have any room that’s wide enough or long enough to set up a court,” he said. “That’s exactly why we need the proposed expansion which would allow us to have from two to four indoor courts.”

Swensen said so many FiftyNorth members enjoy playing pickleball now, that during the summer months when he supervises a one-hour morning play time on Tuesdays and Thursdays on the tennis courts outside the Middle School, a minimum of 22 players turn out each day.

When Bruce Hamilton, a paid instructor, taught a two-day class with rules the first day, and drills and skills the following day, the class quickly filled up. “We had 10-12 immediately sign up for that class,” he said. “People loved it.”

Players who gathered outdoors on a sunny Friday afternoon, on the day after Thanksgiving, said they were grateful for more than just the game of pickleball.

“I like watching the wildlife around the courts,” said Susie Fischer. “Especially the geese.”

“I love the people I’ve meet on the court,” said Susan Larson, a longtime tennis player.

“I like the laughter and fun we have when we’re together playing,” said Bev Legler. “It’s a great way to exercise and get rid of stress.”