Related
Banks and FinTechs Enter New Phase of B2B Payments Partnerships
In the new connected economy, FinTechs and banks have new ways to serve clients. Sorting out the successes and learnings of the pandemic’s digital shift will provide fodder for MBA programs for years to come, but there are a few areas that have broken the old barriers, using payments to create enduring new value propositions in payments experience.
pymnts.com
Veem and Finastra Team to Deliver AP and AR Services
Veem and Finastra have partnered to help banks offer innovative payment services. The partnership creates a native integration that allows Veem’s accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR) services for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to be accessed directly through Finastra’s Fusion Digital Banking Platform, the companies said in a Thursday (Dec. 8) press release.
ffnews.com
FF AWARDS: Wise Winners of the Biggest Wow Moment in Cross-Border Payments
By a landslide, Wise were the winners of the biggest ‘Wow Moment in Cross-Border Payments’ at this year’s FF Awards. The Head of UK & Europe, Partnerships at Wise, Roisin Levine, shares her thoughts on the win.
ffnews.com
Open banking-enabled travel debit card Currensea now available on Google Pay
Fintech Currensea’s money-saving travel debit card can now be used on Google Pay, unlocking access to lower overseas foreign exchange fees for more customers. This latest partnership allows Android customers easy access to their Currensea card via their Google Wallet. Customers are now able to use their Currensea card on in-person and online transactions using Google Pay to make secure contactless purchases above the £45 limit with the added convenience of using their phone rather than carrying a card.
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin mining project in Kenya helps power rural community
A hydro-powered crypto mining project based in Africa released an update on its efforts to bring energy developments to rural communities via Bitcoin (BTC). On Dec. 9, Gridless Compute tweeted photos and commentary on how their hydro-power BTC mining rigs are powering an entire rural settlement while also lowering energy rates for 2,000 people, the equivalent to 500 families. According to the tweet, costs decrease from $10 per month to $4.
TechCrunch
With $3M new funding, Egyptian startup OneOrder sets out on growth drive
Launched in March this year, OneOrder makes it possible for restaurants to order food supplies through its online platform, solving the fragmented supply chain challenges that lead to erratic prices, waste, quality issues and storage cost. By using its platform, restaurants no longer have to deal with tens of suppliers,...
ffnews.com
KodyPay Partners With Adyen to Offer Embedded Finance Starting With Hospitality Sector
Adyen (ADYEN:AMS), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, has today announced that it has partnered with KodyPay, the fully integrated ordering and payment platform for businesses. Adyen’s financial technology will support the growth of hospitality businesses by powering seamless payments, data analytics and frictionless finance.
This Tech Is Transforming Real Estate and is Creating a Major Market Opportunity
ffnews.com
Bybit Announces DEX Integration
Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has announced it has integrated decentralized exchange, ApeX Pro, onto its platform. The new service will be available immediately with Bybit users able to access the ApeX decentralized protocol from their Bybit account. The move will see ApeX Pro added to...
ffnews.com
Indirect Lending Expected to be a Top Trend for Community Banks to Watch in 2023
Teslar Software, provider of lending process automation tools for community financial institutions, today shared commentary on what most significantly impacted the lending landscape in 2022 as well as the primary trends for community institutions to watch for in 2023. More community banks will embrace indirect lending to diversify portfolios and...
crowdfundinsider.com
OKQ8 Teams Up with European Card Issuing, Processing Platform Enfuce
Enfuce, the European cloud-native card issuing and processing platform, and OKQ8, one of Scandinavia’s “largest” fuel companies, under transformation to become a brand within sustainable mobility, have announced the launch of OKQ8’s Visa-branded credit card program, as “part of OKQ8’s larger modernization of both its open-loop scheme card and closed-loop private card offerings.”
ffnews.com
Sayata Announces EasyFirm – The Fastest Way To Get Five Firm Cyber Quotes For SMBs
Sayata, the leading marketplace for insurance brokers and carriers to easily scale their business insurance portfolios, announced the release of EasyFirm, a new offering developed for brokers to quickly secure bindable cyber insurance quotes on the spot. EasyFirm is a short form of additional cyber-related questions integrated into the Sayata...
ffnews.com
Prime Bank and AGAM spark lending revolution for individuals and business
A digital platform which is set to revolutionise lending to both individuals and businesses is being launched by Prime Bank, a leading private commercial bank in Bangladesh with the system powered by AGAM, a next generation UK Fintech. The commercial roll out follows a successful pilot of the digital nano...
crowdfundinsider.com
Starling Bank Now Offers Virtual Cards
Popular digital bank Starling Bank has announced new virtual cards along with features that can be incorporated into the tech. Starling Bank said that virtual cards are now available for Personal Current Account customers and updated its Spending Insights. The features add to the bank’s money management tools, designed to help people track their spending and provide greater visibility of their budgets.
ffnews.com
Nexo Continues Expansion of European Compliance, Wins Regulatory Approval in Poland
Nexo, the leading regulated institution for digital assets, has announced its registration with the Ministry of Finance of Poland as a Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASP) in the country. This development in Poland builds on the crypto-native FinTech’s longstanding effort to grow the robustness of its compliance infrastructure and its recent registration as a Virtual Currency Operator with Italy’s Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM).
ffnews.com
Seccl powers GoHenry’s Junior ISA
Seccl, the Octopus-owned custodian and platform technology provider, has powered fintech pioneer GoHenry, with an API-powered Junior Stocks and Shares ISA. Seccl’s API-first technology allows parents using GoHenry to create a Junior ISA for their child (aged 6 to 15 years old) in less than one minute. They can contribute as little as £1 through automatic monthly contributions, opt for one-off payments or allow friends and family to contribute to a child’s GoHenry Junior ISA using giftlinks. GoHenry Junior ISA investments are managed by Vanguard and are FSCS protected up to the value of £85,000 (although this does not cover any decrease in value of your investment).
fintechmagazine.com
Younited raises €60mn to expand its instant credit offering
French fintech Younited has raised €60mn in venture funding to grow its instant credit offering for European ecommerce customers, reaching unicorn status. French fintech Younited, which provides instant credit to European consumers at checkout, has raised €60mn in funding and secured unicorn status at the same time. The...
