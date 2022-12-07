Read full article on original website
Twelve Groups to Benefit from Knox County Community Good Grants
Twelve groups are benefiting from the latest set of Community Good grants given out by the Knox County Community Foundation. The largest grant is for $22,000 to the City of Vincennes. That will help with construction of shade structures at Gregg Park. Another five-digit grants include $15,000 for a Community Learning Kitchen at the Vincennes Fortnightly Club. That grant will be used by the Knox County Public Library. Also, the Pantheon Business Theatre got $15,000 for work to the location’s stage, and Vincennes Cub League received $15,000 for renovations to their Yellow diamond.
KC Commissioners Approve Roofing Bid for County Jail
The Knox County Commissioners accepted a $210,000 bid from Yoder’s Roofing for roof work on the Knox County Jail. Yoder’s bid was one of two made for the project; the other came from Midwest Roofing. The Commissioners approved the bid unanimously.
VU President Johnson Gets One Year Contract Extension
The Vincennes University Board of Trustees voted this week to extend the contract of President Dr. Chuck Johnson an additional year. The Board extended Johnson’s contract through December 31st, 2025. Before he was appointed president in 2015, Johnson served as interim president for four months and provost for three...
VWU Projects Expected to Hit Stride in 2023
Vincennes Water Utilities officials expect a busy 2023 for a couple of high-profile water projects near Richard Bauer Drive. The projects include installation of a new water main connection, and construction of the City’s newest water tower. Vincennes Water Utilities general manager Kirk Bouchie expects intensive work on the...
GSH Foundation Gives Out 40k in Scholarships
Four individuals have been named as the winners of the annual Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation nursing scholarship. The winners include Vincennes native Kennedy Bilskie; Flat Rock’s Krista Memerich, Olney’s James Igleheart, and Kendallville native Sidney Willey. All four will graduate this spring with nursing degrees. Bilskie, Igleheart, and...
UDWI Asks Members to Brace for Rising Energy Costs
The Utilities District of Western Indiana REMC says record high energy prices, inflation, supply chain disruptions, and events across the globe are having a significant impact on the cost of electricity and will affect UDWI members beginning in 2023. Starting with February billing, UDWI expects a 4% increase for the...
Christmas Parade in Downtown Vincennes Expected to Draw Large Crowd Tonight
Around 15,000 people are expected in downtown Vincennes tonight for the annual Vincennes Christmas Parade of Lights. The evening parade will run on Main Street from First to Tenth Streets. Council members will trail the final entrant of the parade, which every year is Santa Claus. A major contributor to...
Annual Christmas Parade of Lights Tomorrow Night in Downtown Vincennes
The annual Vincennes Christmas Parade is planned for tomorrow at 6:30 p.m. The event will use the traditional Christmas parade route on Main Street from First to Tenth Streets. The event’s timing is to square it with various other activities around Vincennes. Another activity planned tomorrow night is the annual...
Ten Year Anniversary of Unsolved Lowell Badger Death Is Today
This week marks the ten-year anniversary of the unsolved homicide of 85-year-old Lowell Badger of rural Sullivan County. The retired farmer was found dead in his rural Sullivan County home on the morning of December 8th, 2012. A gray safe and television were taken from Badger’s home. Investigators believe someone...
45th Anniversary of UE Fatal Plane Crash December 13th
December 13th marks the 45th anniversary of a plane crash near Evansville that claimed the lives of 29 people, including the University of Evansville’s men’s basketball team, supporters of the Purple Aces, and the flight crew. The University of Evansville will conduct two services on Tuesday to commemorate...
Loogootee Man Arrested in Daviess County on Various Charges
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources arrested a Loogootee man in Daviess County Tuesday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, Possession of Methamphetamine, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Being a Habitual Traffic Offender. 47-year-old Jason Wagler is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.
Sports Review for Thursday, 12/8
(Girls’ Basketball tonight) The 6-4 Vincennes Lincoln Lady Alices are is on the road to 2-5 Jasper. Tipoff is set for 7:30pm and can be heard on WZDM 92.1fm. 6-2 Vincennes Rivet makes the short journey to South Knox to face the 5-4 Lady Spartans. The JV game begins at.
Sports Roundup for Friday, 12/9
(SK defeats Rivet in Girls Hoops) South Knox beat Vincennes Rivet 56-39. Ella Bobe paced the 6-4 Lady Spartans with 31 points. Shelby Burke added 12. Lexi Frey led 6-3 Vincennes Rivet with 23 points including 7 3-pointers. Other Girls Scores. Barr Reeve trimmed North Daviess 30-27 Forest Park beat...
David Reel, 20, Wheatland
David Joseph Reel, 20 of Wheatland was a beautiful person who passed away on December 5, 2022. David was a caring person and there was something special about how he would care for others.If you were close to David, he would know what you liked. He took the time to be still and listen. David would spend his paychecks every week on others to bless them and make them feel special and loved. If you knew David Reel, you were blessed by him. The Minnesota Vikings were his favorite football team. I can’t help but think he was attracted to them because of the type of leader their quarterback Kirk Cousins is. Kirk Cousins is a well grounded Godly Christian man who is an amazing leader who faithfully lives out his relationship with God. Some of my best memories are watching Sunday football with David.
Saturday Sports
The South Knox Spartans in overtime came back and knocked off Southridge 41-40. Dakota Candler led the way for South Knox with 12 points while Dylan Maeder chipped in 10. South Knox with the win is 4-0 on the season. The JV contest went to South Knox 34-28 as well....
Boys Basketball Back to the Court Tonight
The North Knox Warriors stay at home tonight, as they face the Shakamak Lakers. Tip time is 7:30; hear the game on 92.1, WZDM. The South Knox Spartans are also at home, as they entertain Southridge. Tip thme there is also 7:30; that one is on 105.7, WUZR. The Rivet...
