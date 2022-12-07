Read full article on original website
Deputies led on 100 mph chase down the Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A “reckless driver” took authorities on a high speed chase through Evansville in the wee hours of Saturday morning, the Vanderburgh Co. Sheriff’s Office says. According to an affidavit, a deputy patrolling Red Bank Road noticed a white Dodge SUV drift across the center line. The deputy says they tried to […]
WTHI
Plea deal struck with one of the suspects in Chole Carroll murder investigation
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are working to gather more information about a plea deal struck between the Vigo County prosecutor's office and one of the people accused of involvement in the murder of teenager Chloe Carroll. Cody Scherb was waived to adult court after he was arrested at...
wzdm.com
Loogootee Man Arrested in Daviess County on Various Charges
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources arrested a Loogootee man in Daviess County Tuesday for Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Controlled Substance, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated Endangerment, Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated with a Prior Conviction, Possession of Methamphetamine, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Being a Habitual Traffic Offender. 47-year-old Jason Wagler is being held without bond in the Daviess County Security Center.
WTHI
Crime Stoppers: The southside Menards thieves
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - This week's Crime Stoppers comes from the Vigo County sheriff's office files. Detectives need your help solving a theft case that happened on November 30 at Menards in southern Vigo County. An older White man wearing a black and grey jacket and a White woman...
Suspects In Church Vandalism Incident Identified As Juveniles
CLARKSVILLE, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – According to the Clark County Illinois Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, the suspects in connection to an incident of vandalism at the Green Moss Church near Clarksville, Illinois have been identified as juveniles. This came after an investigation during which the persons of interest were identified. The church located at Green Moss […]
vincennespbs.org
Deputies arrest a man for Rape
A Sullivan County man was jailed in Vincennes for Rape. Jail reports show that 21-year-old Isaiah Scott Soltermann of Carlisle, Indiana was booked into the Knox County Security Center at 3:49-pm Tuesday on the charge. The arrest was made by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department. He was awaiting a...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/7)
Jason Wagler, 47, of Loogootee, was arrested on counts of OVWI Controlled Substance, OVWI Endangerment, OVWI Prior, Possession of Methamphetamine, Resisting Law Enforcement, and Habitual Traffic Violator. No bond was set. Austin Moore, 42, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of invasion of privacy. Bond was set at $10,000.
Stolen safe could hold key to unsolved homicide in southern Indiana
A stolen safe and television could hold the key to solving the killing of a retired southern Indiana farmer 10 years ago.
vincennespbs.org
Update on fatal crash in Dubois County
Investigators continue to look into Thursday’s fatal accident in Dubois County involving a high school teacher and her two daughters. 44-year-old Julie Schnell and her 13-year-old daughter Alayna died in the crash on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road. The other daughter, 15-year-old Addison was said to be...
wrul.com
Anderson Arrested On Multiple Charges Following Traffic Stop
Driving too fast in a school zone resulted in the arrest of a Carmi woman on Wednesday afternoon. An officer with the Carmi Police Department observed 20 year old Hannah A Anderson of Stevan Street speeding and initiated a traffic stop. Anderson was arrested and is being charged with Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and Operating a Vehicle with Suspended Registration due to No Insurance. She was transported to the White County Jail where bond was set at $250 plus a $20 booking fee. Anderson paid bond and was released a few hours later. No court date has been set at this time.
wrul.com
Kueber Arrested Following Chase In Maunie
On December 4th at approximately 5:10 a.m., Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence in Maunie in reference to an assault that had occurred between James Kueber, an adult female and 2 juvenile females. Deputy Brown was advised while enroute that Kueber had fled his residence on foot with one of the juvenile females into a corn field west of the railroad tracks in Maunie. Due to the weather and how cold it was, Brown was assisted by an Officer with the Carmi Police Department to help locate Kueber and the juvenile in a timely manner. Brown began gathering information from the incident and learned Kueber had allegedly laid hands on all the females involved. an assault complaint was signed against Kueber by the adult female and the mother of one of the juvenile’s. Deputy Brown advised Sheriff Jordan Weiss of the situation and it was advised that a canvas was to be done to locate the two individuals. Sheriff Weiss arrived on scene to assist with the search. Upon arriving on the scene Kueber and the juvenile had been located. Kueber was transported to the White County Jail for assault and endangering a minor. The female juvenile was transported to the Sheriff’s Department. Both were evaluated and cleared by EMS. DCFS was contacted and advised of the incident. The female juvenile was released back into the care of family.
wevv.com
'Career criminal' from Evansville sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for gun and meth charges
A "career criminal" from Evansville has been sentenced to more than a decade behind bars for crimes of illegal gun possession and meth trafficking, according to federal authorities. A Thursday announcement from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana says that 48-year-old Luke Smith III of Evansville was...
wevv.com
Police: Six people charged after meth, other drugs found in Evansville home
Six people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Coker Avenue in Evansville. Six people are facing drug charges after a search warrant was served at a home on Coker Avenue in Evansville.
fortwaynesnbc.com
11-year-old Terre Haute student charged with pointing firearm, theft after school related incident
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WPTA) - An 11-year-old male student at Sugar Creek Consolidated Elementary School is facing charges after Vigo County Sheriff, John Plasse, says he left school and was found in a wooded area with a rifle. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the student asked to use the restroom and...
Inmate found dead at Terre Haute penitentiary
An inmate was found dead at the United States Penitentiary (USP) Terre Haute this afternoon, officials said.
wamwamfm.com
2 Men Arrested and Charged With Residential Entry in Washington
On December 7th, at approximately 9:15 p.m., Kaden Harris and Luis Daniel Perez-Heben were arrested and charged with residential entry. A neighbor heard a crowbar drop behind the house, and flashlights were seen through the basement windows. The property owner made it clear no one should be there, and they...
TH man arrested following pursuit, charged with stealing vehicle
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute man has been arrested following a pursuit with law enforcement Tuesday morning. According to Vigo County Chief Deputy Stephen Meng, the situation began when officers located a vehicle that had been reported stolen in the 3000 block of Goldenrod Avenue. Meng said that a man was inside […]
vincennespbs.org
Homicide investigation out of Sullivan reaches 10th year
This week marks the 10-year anniversary of a major homicide case out of Sullivan County. On December 8th, 2012, authorities found Lowell Badger, a retired farmer, died in his home in rural Sullivan County. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office says a gray safe and TV were taken from Badger’s home....
Evansville woman racks up 59 felony charges in fraud case
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville woman is facing dozens of charges after police accuse her of being involved in a fraud scheme. On September 15, a victim reached out to the Evansville Police Department after discovering around 23 fraudulent checks had been drawn from their bank account. Police say these checks, which had been […]
WTHI
Sullivan woman dies in hospital after Wednesday's crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have new information on a serious crash out of Sullivan County. We first brought you this story on Wednesday. For the last few days, 78-year-old Gloria Lumsdom of Sullivan has been fighting for her life at an Indianapolis hospital. Police say this comes after...
