On December 4th at approximately 5:10 a.m., Deputy Michael Brown with the White County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to a residence in Maunie in reference to an assault that had occurred between James Kueber, an adult female and 2 juvenile females. Deputy Brown was advised while enroute that Kueber had fled his residence on foot with one of the juvenile females into a corn field west of the railroad tracks in Maunie. Due to the weather and how cold it was, Brown was assisted by an Officer with the Carmi Police Department to help locate Kueber and the juvenile in a timely manner. Brown began gathering information from the incident and learned Kueber had allegedly laid hands on all the females involved. an assault complaint was signed against Kueber by the adult female and the mother of one of the juvenile’s. Deputy Brown advised Sheriff Jordan Weiss of the situation and it was advised that a canvas was to be done to locate the two individuals. Sheriff Weiss arrived on scene to assist with the search. Upon arriving on the scene Kueber and the juvenile had been located. Kueber was transported to the White County Jail for assault and endangering a minor. The female juvenile was transported to the Sheriff’s Department. Both were evaluated and cleared by EMS. DCFS was contacted and advised of the incident. The female juvenile was released back into the care of family.

MAUNIE, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO