ffnews.com
FF AWARDS: Wise Winners of the Biggest Wow Moment in Cross-Border Payments
By a landslide, Wise were the winners of the biggest ‘Wow Moment in Cross-Border Payments’ at this year’s FF Awards. The Head of UK & Europe, Partnerships at Wise, Roisin Levine, shares her thoughts on the win.
ffnews.com
Snowdrop Solutions’ Jacob Taewa on Transaction Data and Customer Demand
Joining us for a cocktail at Fintech Talents, we chat with Jacob Taewa, Account Manager at data intelligence company, Snowdrop Solutions, about the increase of customer demand in banking and why transaction data plays a causative role in that. Snowdrop has recently launched a new ‘green ESG tagging’ feature in collaboration with Rebellion Pay, that will allow banking customers to see whether the merchants they spend their money with are sustainable.
ffnews.com
EXCLUSIVE: “The Greatest Prize Yet?” – Louis Joubert, PPS and Deepankar Jha, Ruuky in ‘The Paytech Magazine’
The world of payments has met unprecedented challenges in recent years, but the rise of digital means there is still more to be done, and more to be won, say Louis Joubert from PPS and Ruuky’s Deepankar Jha. The world is facing howling economic headwinds brought about by a...
ffnews.com
Bosonic Launches Cross Custodian Net Settlement
Bosonic, a decentralized Financial Market Infrastructure (dFMI) business, announces an industry first in going live with Cross Custodian Net Settlement (CCNS) in which trades in USDC and ETH were executed, cleared, and settled atomically between two digital asset custodians, First Digital in Hong Kong and Propine in Singapore. Cross Custodian...
ffnews.com
Nexo Continues Expansion of European Compliance, Wins Regulatory Approval in Poland
Nexo, the leading regulated institution for digital assets, has announced its registration with the Ministry of Finance of Poland as a Virtual Assets Service Provider (VASP) in the country. This development in Poland builds on the crypto-native FinTech’s longstanding effort to grow the robustness of its compliance infrastructure and its recent registration as a Virtual Currency Operator with Italy’s Organismo Agenti e Mediatori (OAM).
ffnews.com
KodyPay Partners With Adyen to Offer Embedded Finance Starting With Hospitality Sector
Adyen (ADYEN:AMS), the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, has today announced that it has partnered with KodyPay, the fully integrated ordering and payment platform for businesses. Adyen’s financial technology will support the growth of hospitality businesses by powering seamless payments, data analytics and frictionless finance.
aiexpress.io
RF Quarterly, December 2022: Artificial intelligence
Welcome to the December difficulty of RF Quarterly by which world regulatory consultants write in regards to the function of synthetic intelligence (AI) in regulatory apply, with a deal with world change administration of AI-based medical units, AI in regulatory intelligence data administration, artificial information and the innovation, evaluation, and regulation of AI medical units, and digital transformation.
crowdfundinsider.com
Tenderly Introduces Transaction Simulations in Web3 Gateway to Support dApp Devs
Tenderly, creators of a Web3 development platform, announced that it is the first Web3 development platform to offer simulations through RPC on Tenderly Web3 Gateway, “its production node as a service.”. In fact, Tenderly already “processes more than 50 million simulations per month through its Transaction Simulator.” Now, the...
conceptcarz.com
BrightDrop Expands to Canada, Adds DHL Express to Customer Portfolio and Begins Production at the Country's First Large-Scale EV Plant
•The company enters first international market as demand for products grows. •DHL Express Canada slated to add BrightDrop Zevo electric delivery vans to fleet and pilots BrightDrop Trace eCarts and software to support 2050 sustainability goals. PALO ALTO, Calif. — BrightDrop, the technology company aimed at decarbonizing delivery, today announced...
fintechnexus.com
Fyio and OCR Labs partner to enhance document verification
Fintechs have upped their game on AML, and KYC controls as they face increasing regulatory pressure to protect against fraud. Instances of fraud have been steadily rising. The PwC Global Economic Crime and Fraud Survey 2022 found that 46% of organizations had experienced fraud, mainly from external actors. The top perpetrators were reportedly hackers (31%) and customers (29%), up from 24% and 26%, respectively, in 2020.
salestechstar.com
IrisAgent AI-powered Support Operations Automation now available on Atlassian Marketplace
IrisAgent, the leading AI-powered Support Operations Automation Platform is now available on Atlassian AppExchange powering seamless integration with Jira Service Desk, Jira Software, and Confluence. IrisAgent, the leading AI-powered Support Operations Automation Platform is now available on the Atlassian Marketplace, powering seamless integration with Jira Service Desk, Jira Software, and...
crowdfundinsider.com
OKQ8 Teams Up with European Card Issuing, Processing Platform Enfuce
Enfuce, the European cloud-native card issuing and processing platform, and OKQ8, one of Scandinavia’s “largest” fuel companies, under transformation to become a brand within sustainable mobility, have announced the launch of OKQ8’s Visa-branded credit card program, as “part of OKQ8’s larger modernization of both its open-loop scheme card and closed-loop private card offerings.”
disruptmagazine.com
Visionary Tech Entrepreneur Spencer Steliga on Utilizing Web3.0 to Promote and Enforce Sustainability in the Supply Chain
In recent years, various changes in the world have made it apparent that the supply chain is limited and finite. Because of this, sustainability has risen to the top of the priority list of many enterprises. In fact, more than half of executives identify it as one of their most pressing areas of concern. Among these organization leaders, 95% have shared that they plan to implement tactics that help curb unsustainable practices and replace them with a more environment-friendly approach. Yet despite these noble efforts and attempts, only a measly 23% have followed through with their promises.
mhwmag.com
First Financial Equipment Leasing expands operations in Canada following acquisition of NorFund Capital
First Financial Equipment Leasing (FFEL), a provider of equipment financing solutions and a member company of JA Mitsui Leasing Ltd (JAML), announces a strategic expansion into Canada with the acquisition of NorFund Capital. Based in Toronto, Canada, NorFund Capital is an independent leasing company specializing in capital equipment, solar and alternative energy, and vendor finance programs.
peerj.com
A novel value-based multi-criteria decision making approach to evaluate new technology adoption in SMEs
This is an open access article distributed under the terms of the Creative Commons Attribution License, which permits unrestricted use, distribution, reproduction and adaptation in any medium and for any purpose provided that it is properly attributed. For attribution, the original author(s), title, publication source (PeerJ Computer Science) and either DOI or URL of the article must be cited.
An Insider’s Take on Processing Instant Payments Securely
Executives reported a 73% increase in P2P fraud and 44% in instant or real-time payment fraud in the last 12 months, according to PYMNTS data. In this month’s “Digital Fraud Tracker®,” DataVisor CEO Yinglian Xie explains why firms must include security and automation by design as there is no margin for error in real-time transactions.
ffnews.com
The Bank Of London Joins BACS, The UK’s Bank-to-Bank Payments System
The Bank of London, the leading-edge technology company and the world’s first purpose-built global clearing, agency, and transaction bank, today announced it has become a Directly Connected Settling Participant (DCSP) of Bacs, which is owned and operated by Pay.UK, the recognised operator and standards body for the United Kingdom’s (UK’s) retail interbank payment systems.
salestechstar.com
Vivant Partners With SoundHound to Offer Restaurants a Powerful Voice AI Ordering Platform Solution
Vivant Corp., a cutting-edge provider of primary and backup internet, phone systems and phone service, has announced their partnership with SoundHound, a leading innovator of conversational intelligence, to provide restaurants with a state-of-the-art Voice AI Ordering platform. The announcement provides restauranteurs struggling with the current labor shortages a cost-effective solution. The system functions as a virtual employee who answers calls, takes orders and makes reservations.
Matera Brings World-Class Instant Payment and QR Code Payment Solutions to U.S. Market
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 9, 2022-- Matera, maker of world-class instant payment and QR code technology for financial institutions, today announced its move into the U.S. with new headquarters in San Francisco. The expansion comes amid tremendous adoption of Pix, the instant payment system implemented by the Central Bank of Brazil in 2020 and used by 70% of Brazilians; Matera provides instant payment software for banks leveraging Pix in addition to core banking technology. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221209005121/en/ Matera is unveiling the future of payments with QR code payments to the U.S. market. (Photo: Business Wire)
