What Kate Middleton Has Said About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Over the course of their six-year relationship Kate Middleton has rarely spoken publicly about her brother- and sister-in-law, with only a few quotes on record.
seventeen.com
Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip
Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Stir Concern Over Docuseries, Memoir? Sussexes Can Throw ‘Some Pretty Big Accusations’ Royal Expert Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have a strained relationship with the royal family. Their Netflix docuseries and his memoir Spare are reportedly alarming his pals in the U.K. as they were concerned about how it would turn out for them. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle, Have The Potential To...
Prince William, Kate Middleton put on a united front in new pic amid Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's NYC trip
King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort will join Prince William and Kate Middleton on the same day Netflix is dropping the second installment of their "Harry & Meghan" docuseries.
Popculture
Meghan Markle Makes Big Request of Kate Middleton
Meghan Markle reportedly has a major idea for her next guest on her Archetypes podcast. As Marie Claire noted, Markle wants Kate Middleton to appear on her podcast. While this would be by far the biggest "get" for the podcast, Markle has already featured high-profile names on her latest project including Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton.
In Style
The Royal Staff Has a Low-key Rude Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have some unresolved beef with the royal family. Whether you heard it from the tabloids, Markle's podcast Archetypes, or that bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, we've gotten the Sussexes' side of the story. But now, an undisclosed nickname reportedly given to the husband-and-wife duo by the royal staff is coming to light — and it's actually kind of rude.
Will William and Kate, or Harry and Meghan, Win the American Battle of the Royals?
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Two royal families, one British and one American, have become embroiled in a rich drama of conflicting values, rival virtue signaling, celebrity star power and, not least, the survival of a monarchy.The latest episode of the drama unfolds on Wednesday with the arrival in Boston of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, for a three-day visit. Boston was the power base of the Kennedy dynasty, the closest to a royal family the White...
Meghan Markle Was Arrogant on ‘Suits’ Set After Meeting Prince Harry, Royal Author Claims
Author Tom Bower said the royal palace had strict rules surrounding Meghan Markle's scripts on 'Suits' when she met Prince Harry and they started dating.
Meghan Markle family tree: Who are the Duchess of Sussex’s family?
Since marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has undoubtedly become one of the most famous women in the world.While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020, they are now set to release a highly anticipated, tell-all documentary about their life as royals.But, aside from what we know about her in-laws including King Charles III, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are Markle’s own family?From an estranged father and half-siblings to her two children, here’s a breakdown of the Duchess of Sussex’s family.Doria RaglandMarkle’s mother is Doria Ragland, 66, and the...
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Lose ANOTHER Team Member As Head Of Audio Steps Down From Duchess Of Sussex's Podcast
Another high-level staffer is bidding adieu to her time with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell brand, RadarOnline.com has learned, marking the second person to leave in recent days.Rebecca Sananès, who served as head of audio while overseeing Markle's Spotify podcast Archetypes with Meghan, will be making her departure after more than a year at the company, according to well-placed sources.She officially joined Archewell in August 2021 — just weeks after being hired — having worked for Vox Media and New York Magazine's Pivot podcast. Sananès is looking forward to launching her own project, Page Six reported on Monday. Other...
epicstream.com
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Declaring War Against Royal Family? Sussexes Targeting Prince William and Kate Middleton, Expert Claims
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at odds with the royal family. A new report claimed that they are declaring war and targeting Prince William and Kate Middleton. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Targeting Prince William And Kate Middleton In Second Trailer Of Netflix Documentary?. This week, Netflix dropped...
Royal family, Netflix at war over comment calls for Harry, Meghan’s show
There’s a fresh royal war brewing. Palace sources claim Netflix did not ask the royal family for comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries, but the streaming giant and filmmakers insist they did. At the very beginning of “Harry & Meghan,” which started streaming in the early hours of Thursday morning, a message flashes over a black screen that reads, “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, one source alleged to us shortly after the premiere that neither Buckingham Palace, which represents King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, Kensington Palace, which represents...
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry brought a photographer into Buckingham Palace without the Queen's permission when she was alive, breaking royal protocol: report
A photograph of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex taken at Buckingham Palace appeared in the minute-long trailer for their upcoming Netflix docuseries.
'SNL' opening monologue pokes fun at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, World Cup
Actors Steve Martin and Martin Short co-hosted Saturday Night Live Dec. 10 as the late-night comedy series kicked off the holiday season with a Christmas-themed episode.
22 WSBT
Harry and Meghan's Netflix series criticizes royal 'racism,' British public, report says
WASHINGTON (TND) — A new Netflix docuseries featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will reportedly be openly critical of the royal family and the British public, particularly when it comes to the topic of race. Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" will feature "fresh accusations of racism" against the couple's family,...
A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family
It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and […]
King Charles III Not To Invite Prince Harry, Meghan Markle To Coronation, Royal Expert Suggests
Though Buckingham Palace is yet to comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries, "Harry & Meghan," a royal commentator believes King Charles III faces a "stark choice." The new reigning monarch will find it hard to avoid this drama, so how will he react to it?
epicstream.com
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Reportedly Feel Vindicated by Recent Palace Racism Incident
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were allegedly feeling vindicated by the recent racism scandal that plagued the royal family. However, it didn't bode well for the senior members of the royal family. What's Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Reaction To The Recent Racism Scandal Against Royal Family?. Last week, domestic...
WFMZ-TV Online
Thomas Markle won't watch Harry and Meghan documentary
Thomas Markle will not watch the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary. Thomas, who is the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has revealed that he has no plans to watch his daughter's docuseries about her life with her husband Prince Harry. Thomas' daughter Samantha Markle - who...
Harry and Meghan doc footage puts royal rift at forefront
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Footage of an upcoming documentary about Harry and Meghan released Thursday shows the couple is once again prepared to tackle the topic of their rift with the royal family head on and in their own words. Netflix’s release of roughly a minute of footage of...
