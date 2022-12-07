ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kate Middleton and Prince William Reportedly No Longer Planning to See Meghan and Harry During U.S. Trip

Kate Middleton and Prince William will return to the U.S. next week to visit Boston for the Earthshot Prize awards ceremony, but despite Meghan Markle and Prince Harry also being on the East Coast for an engagement in New York City, the Prince and Princess of Wales don’t intend for their paths to cross. A source close to the prince and princess told Entertainment Tonight that Kate and William have “no plans” to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Popculture

Meghan Markle Makes Big Request of Kate Middleton

Meghan Markle reportedly has a major idea for her next guest on her Archetypes podcast. As Marie Claire noted, Markle wants Kate Middleton to appear on her podcast. While this would be by far the biggest "get" for the podcast, Markle has already featured high-profile names on her latest project including Mariah Carey and Paris Hilton.
In Style

The Royal Staff Has a Low-key Rude Nickname for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

It's no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have some unresolved beef with the royal family. Whether you heard it from the tabloids, Markle's podcast Archetypes, or that bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, we've gotten the Sussexes' side of the story. But now, an undisclosed nickname reportedly given to the husband-and-wife duo by the royal staff is coming to light — and it's actually kind of rude.
TheDailyBeast

Will William and Kate, or Harry and Meghan, Win the American Battle of the Royals?

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Two royal families, one British and one American, have become embroiled in a rich drama of conflicting values, rival virtue signaling, celebrity star power and, not least, the survival of a monarchy.The latest episode of the drama unfolds on Wednesday with the arrival in Boston of Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Prince and Princess of Wales, for a three-day visit. Boston was the power base of the Kennedy dynasty, the closest to a royal family the White...
The Independent

Meghan Markle family tree: Who are the Duchess of Sussex’s family?

Since marrying Prince Harry, Meghan Markle has undoubtedly become one of the most famous women in the world.While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped back as working members of the royal family in 2020, they are now set to release a highly anticipated, tell-all documentary about their life as royals.But, aside from what we know about her in-laws including King Charles III, Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are Markle’s own family?From an estranged father and half-siblings to her two children, here’s a breakdown of the Duchess of Sussex’s family.Doria RaglandMarkle’s mother is Doria Ragland, 66, and the...
OREGON STATE
RadarOnline

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Lose ANOTHER Team Member As Head Of Audio Steps Down From Duchess Of Sussex's Podcast

Another high-level staffer is bidding adieu to her time with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Archewell brand, RadarOnline.com has learned, marking the second person to leave in recent days.Rebecca Sananès, who served as head of audio while overseeing Markle's Spotify podcast Archetypes with Meghan, will be making her departure after more than a year at the company, according to well-placed sources.She officially joined Archewell in August 2021 — just weeks after being hired — having worked for Vox Media and New York Magazine's Pivot podcast. Sananès is looking forward to launching her own project, Page Six reported on Monday. Other...
NEW YORK STATE
Page Six

Royal family, Netflix at war over comment calls for Harry, Meghan’s show

There’s a fresh royal war brewing. Palace sources claim Netflix did not ask the royal family for comment on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new docuseries, but the streaming giant and filmmakers insist they did. At the very beginning of “Harry & Meghan,” which started streaming in the early hours of Thursday morning, a message flashes over a black screen that reads, “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, one source alleged to us shortly after the premiere that neither Buckingham Palace, which represents King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla, Kensington Palace, which represents...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Us Weekly

A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family

It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and […]
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Reportedly Feel Vindicated by Recent Palace Racism Incident

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were allegedly feeling vindicated by the recent racism scandal that plagued the royal family. However, it didn't bode well for the senior members of the royal family. What's Prince Harry And Meghan Markle's Reaction To The Recent Racism Scandal Against Royal Family?. Last week, domestic...
WFMZ-TV Online

Thomas Markle won't watch Harry and Meghan documentary

Thomas Markle will not watch the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Netflix documentary. Thomas, who is the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, has revealed that he has no plans to watch his daughter's docuseries about her life with her husband Prince Harry. Thomas' daughter Samantha Markle - who...

